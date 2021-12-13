Log in
    8725   JP3890310000

MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(8725)
MS& Insurance : Correction in Materials for FY 2021 First Information Meeting

12/13/2021 | 03:46am EST
Dec 13, 2021

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Correction in Materials for FY 2021 First Information Meeting

Page 23

１．Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business (1) Current Status

【Correct】 Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.

【Error】

Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of

MSI, ADI and Mitsui Direct for FY 2010 to FY 2017, and from FY 2018

onwards from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.

※ This part of the past materials has also been revised.

Page 32

１．Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business: (10) Combined Ratio

【Correct】 Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.

【Error】

Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of

MSI, ADI and Mitsui Direct for FY 2010 to FY 2017, and from FY 2018

onwards from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.

※ This part of the past materials has also been revised.

Page 66

ERM: (3) Ensuring Financial Soundness (Risk Portfolio)

【Correct】

【Error】

End

Disclaimer

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
