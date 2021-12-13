MS& Insurance : Correction in Materials for FY 2021 First Information Meeting
Dec 13, 2021
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
Correction in Materials for FY 2021 First Information Meeting
Page 23
１．Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business (1) Current Status
【Correct】 Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.
【Error】
Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of
MSI, ADI and Mitsui Direct for FY 2010 to FY 2017, and from FY 2018
onwards from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.
※ This part of the past materials has also been revised.
Page 32
１．Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business: (10) Combined Ratio
【Correct】 Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.
【Error】
Calculation of the combined ratio from the non-consolidated figures of
MSI, ADI and Mitsui Direct for FY 2010 to FY 2017, and from FY 2018
onwards from the non-consolidated figures of MSI and ADI.
※ This part of the past materials has also been revised.
Page 66
ERM: (3) Ensuring Financial Soundness (Risk Portfolio)
【Correct】
【Error】
Disclaimer
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
