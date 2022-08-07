Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8725   JP3890310000

MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(8725)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
4299.00 JPY   +0.73%
05:24aMitsui Sumitomo Insurance to buy U.S. reinsurance broker for $400 million -Nikkei
RE
08/05MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Earning Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
08/05MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to buy U.S. reinsurance broker for $400 million -Nikkei

08/07/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, will spend about $400 million to buy U.S. reinsurance broker Transverse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

The Japanese property insurer aims to gain know-how of the reinsurance broker business, which could help with the expansion of an insurance market specialized in fields such as cybercrime, the Nikkei said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance may pay up to an additional $150 million, depending on the U.S. company's earnings after the deal, the Nikkei said, adding that an announcement was expected by the end of the month.

MS&AD said in a statement it was considering various business investment opportunities, including those reported in the media, but nothing had been decided.

It said it would announce anything that needed to be disclosed promptly when it was decided.

Transverse, established in 2018 and based in New Jersey, acts as a broker for reinsurance across the United States, receiving about 5% of insurance premiums as commission by connecting insurers and reinsurance companies, according to the Nikkei.

In the United States, growing risk of natural disasters, terrorism and cybercrime have led to an increase of sales of policies provided by insurers that specialize in certain fields such as transport and medicine.

But insurance against such risks as cyberattacks has not become widespread in Japan, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 0.73% 4299 Delayed Quote.21.13%
NIKKEI 225 0.87% 28175.87 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
All news about MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
05:24aMitsui Sumitomo Insurance to buy U.S. reinsurance broker for $400 million -Nikkei
RE
08/05MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Earning Guidance for the Year Ending Marc..
CI
08/05MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending Mar..
CI
08/05MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter ..
CI
08/02MS&AD Insurance Buys Back Shares for $134 Million in July
MT
07/19TRANSCRIPT : MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
07/01Tranche Update on MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
07/01MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Security operations
CO
06/28MS&AD Insurance Concludes $4 Million Restricted Stock Remuneration
MT
06/27MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 273 B 38 943 M 38 943 M
Net income 2023 255 B 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net Debt 2023 2 428 B 17 931 M 17 931 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,29x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 2 337 B 17 257 M 17 257 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 39 962
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 299,00 JPY
Average target price 4 688,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriyuki Hara President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuji Higuchi Group CFO, Representative Director, EVP & Head-IR
Yasuyoshi Karasawa Director
Takuya Tsuda Group Chief Information Officer
Satoru Tamura Head-Compliance, Audit & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.21.13%17 257
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.10%41 059
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.46%38 330
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.62%37 723
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.55%31 625
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.41%25 931