MS Industrie : EXTRACTS from the Group's Management Report 2022 (NOT LEGALLY BINDING)

problems with global transport logistics continued throughout the year and led to permanent delays in deliveries, as a result of which a sales volume of around 10 million euros was postponed until 2023.

•The business with ultrasonic series machines based on Industry

4.0 of the "MS sonxTOP" brand developed very positively with a doubling of the business volume - both in terms of incoming orders and turnover. The number of machines installed at customers' sites worldwide is rising steadily, leading to follow-up enquiries and increasing demand for service and tools. After the Covid 19 pandemic was largely overcome, various trade fairs were again held in Europe and North America, including the well-known "K trade fair" in Düsseldorf in October 2022.

•The MS Competence Center built for the Ultrasonic Systems & Components business unit at the Ettlingen site in the Karlsruhe district, with an area of around 1,800 sqm, develops customer- specific solutions for the continuous joining, embossing and perforating of nonwovens and the sealing of packaging. In 2022, the technology was significantly further developed and the first orders were successfully acquired. MS UTG will establish itself here as a technology partner for machine builders serving manufacturers of medical products, hygiene articles, wound dressings, etc. worldwide.

•In autumn 2022, we contributed our remaining minority interest in Elektromotorenwerk Grünhain GmbH to the newly founded Deutsche Elektromotoren Holding GmbH. This in turn acquired 100% of Dietz-Motoren GmbH in Dettingen u. Teck and will in future concentrate on the further expansion of the group for customer-specific electric motors with a sales volume soon to exceed 100 million euros.

At the beginning of 2022, the Group's order backlog amounted to around EUR 118 million and by December 2022 it had increased again significantly to around EUR 144 million, i.e. by around +22%. Despite the unstable international economy as a result of the massive upheavals from the escalated Russia/Ukraine conflict, we expect a very positive development overall for the business segments of the MS Industrie Group.

The price of the MS Industrie share, starting at a level of just under EUR 1.50/share, fell by up to -20% in the course of 2022, but recovered to the initial level by the end of the year. Currently, the share price has visibly improved again to an average of +/- EUR