MS INTERNATIONAL plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, manufacturing, construction and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures. The Company operates through four divisions: Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures and Corporate Branding. The Defence division is involved in designing, manufacturing and servicing defense equipment. The Forging division is involved in the manufacture of fork-arms and open-die forgings. The Petrol Station Superstructures division is involved in designing, manufacturing, construction and maintenance of petrol station superstructures. The Corporate Branding division is involved in designing, manufacturing, installation and service of corporate brandings, including media facades, way-finding signage, public illumination, creative lighting solutions and the complete appearance of petrol station superstructures and forecourts.