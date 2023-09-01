MS International PLC - Doncaster, Yorkshire-based defence equipment manufacturer - Says its wholly owned subsidiary, MSI-Defence Systems US LLC, has been awarded a maintenance contract by the US Navy for the maintenance of the MSI-D3 30mm weapon system. Says contract is worth USD49.8 million and will last from now through to June 30, 2028.
Current stock price: 727.60 pence, up 17%
12-month change: more than doubled
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
