MSA Safety Incorporated : Industry changing ALTAIR io ™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable Now Available for Order from MSA Safety

04/21/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FROM:

MSA (MSA Safety Incorporated) Ticker: MSA (NYSE)

Product Media Contact: Samantha D'Uva - (412) 576-3535 Investor Relations Contact: Chris Hepler - (412) 225-3717

Industry-changing ALTAIR io 4 Gas Detection Wearable Now Available for Order from MSA Safety

Company plans virtual summit to highlight how connecting workers, worksites and workflows can help strengthen and simplify safety programs

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 - Adopting new technology that helps to simplify safety

procedures and connect managers to their employees in hazardous environments has never

been more easy. Today, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development of

safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, announced that its latest

industry game-changer - the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable device - is now available

for order.

Designed to work in concert with the company's new MSA+ safety subscription service,

the ALTAIR io 4 device represents the hardware portion of a cloud-ready suite of technology that

MSA calls the Connected Work Platform. When connected together, the ALTAIR io 4 and

MSA+ create a versatile and powerful hardware/software combination that enhances worker

safety while simplifying safety program management.

"The Connected Work Platform brings workers, worksites and workflows together to help make safety simpler for everyone," said Gustavo Lopez, MSA Safety's Vice President of

Connected Services & General Manager of Industrial Products. "We're empowering safety

managers to use the platform as a solution to develop adaptable and proactive safety plans by

leveraging our world-class sensor technology and cloud-based solutions to enhance safety and

productivity."

To showcase the features, benefits and value of MSA's Connected Work Platform, the

company is hosting a virtual Connected Work Summit May 17 - 19, 2022. Attendees can learn

from and chat with MSA experts about why the technology that enables connectivity is oftenunder-utilized or missing from safety management programs and how to leverage connected technology to address those gaps and create adaptive safety programs.

MSA will feature the ALTAIR io 4 at the summit, highlighting how it was designed from the ground-up, making it MSA's first direct-to-cloud gas detector to feature:

  • Out-of-the box global cellular connectivity and GPS location to transmit real-time data, like

    critical gas detection readings and location information, directly to supervisors via the

    MSA Grid software platform;

  • Access to MSA software services that enable fleet management, as well as real-time monitoring, incident reporting and datalogging services;

  • A new, electronic MSA id™ device tag that replaces paper-based sign-out processes;

  • MSA's industry-leading XCell® Sensors; and

  • Compatibility with a new ALTAIR io Dock calibration test stand, enabling automatic bump testing, calibration and datalogging.

    With MSA+, safety managers can bundle hardware and software needs for long-term safety advancements and a convenient way to stay ahead of safety innovation and with minimal capital expense. The MSA Grid and accompanying MSA+ safety subscription has various price points and subscription levels to accommodate individual customer needs and budgets. MSA+ also extends warranty coverage and provides automatic and ongoing software upgrades.

    "Having the ALTAIR io 4 connected with MSA+ means it will only get better with time,"

Lopez said. "It means getting the latest software updates automatically, ultimately bringing the

most recent safety technology immediately to the worksite. Additionally, with safety data automatically logged in the MSA Grid, it helps make compliance easier by streamlining the data

gathering and creating reports to inform safety decisions."

In addition to the Connected Work Platform and the ALTAIR io 4, the mid-May Connected

Work Summit will allow safety managers to learn more about managing and protecting their

safety programs now and in the future. Over the three-day event, learn how connected worksites, gas detection wearables, and software solutions can enhance worker and infrastructure safety.

Sessions include:

  • How Connectivity Can Help Simplify Safety and Boost Productivity - Tuesday, May 17;

  • Managing Your Gas Detection Fleet with Hardware and Software - Wednesday, May 18;

  • Why Cybersecurity Matters for Connected Work Programs - Thursday, May 19.

    To register for the free summit sessions, click here.The ALTAIR io 4 will be first made available in the United States and Europe, and MSA said it expects to begin shipments in May.

For more information on the ALTAIR io 4 Detector and MSA+, please visit the company website by clicking here.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

MSA Safety Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
