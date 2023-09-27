Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Selects MSA Safety G1® Breathing Apparatus

Advanced SCBA Technologies Highlighted in Decision to Upgrade

PITTSBURGH, September 27, 2023- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire (PBF) has selected MSA Safety's respiratory protective equipment as part of a $3.1 million contract award. The decision was made after an evaluation conducted by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and the Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Local No. 1.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire will be upgrading its self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) from the MSA FireHawk to the MSA G1® SCBA. Factors that influenced the Bureau's selection of the G1 SCBA were the advanced technology and connectivity features, the ability to upgrade the SCBA with new technologies as they become available, and advanced ergonomic features for comfort.

"We have a long-standing relationship with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, and we're proud to be continuing this partnership," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a local company with century-old roots in western Pennsylvania, we're honored that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire continues to entrust MSA with the responsibility of protecting the men and women who keep the residents of Pittsburgh safe each day."

The technology that powers the G1 SCBA is developed on the campus of the MSA Safety global headquarters in Cranberry Township, and the G1 units are manufactured and assembled at the company's Murrysville facility. With more than 15 patents, the G1 SCBA is the centerpiece of the MSA Connected Firefighter platform - a suite of advanced safety technologies that work in concert to significantly improve firefighter monitoring, accountability and communication.

The G1 SCBA utilizes embedded Bluetooth technology to transmit important data, including cylinder air pressure, battery status and various alarm indicators, to incident commanders via MSA's FireGrid® System. The FireGrid system is a software service option that gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage crews and multiple situations in real time and from any location.

From a comfort perspective, the G1's unique ergonomic design, combined with an adjustable waist belt and wide shoulder straps, allows SCBA weight to be distributed more evenly on a firefighter's hips. Collectively, these features make the SCBA more comfortable when worn for longer periods of time. Additionally, the G1 includes a "Central Power" feature that powers the entire unit from a single, rechargeable battery compartment, eliminating the need for additional batteries.

"The G1 represents the most advanced technology available in critical firefighter personal protection," Mr. Vartanian said. "In developing the G1 breathing apparatus, our vision was to create the most advanced and versatile firefighting platform available; one that continuously raises the bar when it comes to deploying new technologies that improve firefighter health and safety. That vision is consistent with our growth strategy to be the leading innovator in head-to-toe protection for the fire service."

Delivery of the G1 SCBAs to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is expected by the end of this year. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire protects the lives and property of more than 300,000 residents in the City of Pittsburgh and neighboring Wilkinsburg and Ingram boroughs.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site atwww.MSASafety.com.