MSA Safety Incorporated : Q4 2021 Non-GAAP

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Helmets
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Breathing
and
Fall
Non-Core
Protective
Head
Gas
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Apparatus
Apparel*
Protection
Detection
Detection*
Protection
Sales
GAAP reported
(8)%
37 %
17 %
10 %
15 %
11 %
9 %
(16)%
6 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
- %
(2)%
2 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
- %
translation effects
Constant
currency sales
(8)%
35 %
19 %
11 %
16 %
12 %
10 %
(15)%
6 %
change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
- %
32 %
- %
- %
20 %
- %
9 %
- %
7 %
(8)%
3 %
19 %
11 %
(4)%
12 %
1 %
(15)%
(1)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Helmets
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Breathing
and
Fall
Non-Core
Protective
Head
Gas
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Apparatus
Apparel*
Protection
Detection
Detection*
Protection
Sales
GAAP reported
(2)%
26 %
14 %
14 %
4 %
14 %
9 %
(24)%
4 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
(1)%
(3)%
- %
(1)%
(1)%
(2)%
(2)%
(1)%
(1)%
translation effects
Constant
currency sales
(3)%
23 %
14 %
13 %
3 %
12 %
7 %
(25)%
3 %
change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
- %
20 %
- %
- %
11 %
- %
5 %
- %
5 %
(3)%
3 %
14 %
13 %
(8)%
12 %
2 %
(25)%
(2)%
*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Americas Segment
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Helmets
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Breathing
and
Fall
Core
Non-Core
Protective
Head
Gas
and Flame
Net Sales
Apparatus
Apparel
Protection
Detection
Detection*
Protection
Sales
Sales
GAAP reported
(10)%
(1)%
15 %
18 %
34 %
13 %
8 %
(27)%
4 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
- %
- %
2 %
1 %
- %
2 %
- %
1 %
- %
translation effects
Constant
currency sales
(10)%
(1)%
17 %
19 %
34 %
15 %
8 %
(26)%
4 %
change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
- %
- %
- %
- %
33 %
- %
6 %
- %
6 %
(10)%
(1)%
17 %
19 %
1 %
15 %
2 %
(26)%
(2)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,2021
Firefighter
Helmets
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Breathing
and
Fall
Non-Core
Protective
Head
Gas
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Apparatus
Apparel
Protection
Detection
Detection*
Protection
Sales
GAAP reported
(2)%
3 %
18 %
21 %
15 %
19 %
9 %
(31)%
4 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
1 %
- %
1 %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
translation effects
Constant
currency sales
(1)%
3 %
19 %
21 %
15 %
19 %
9 %
(31)%
4 %
change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
- %
- %
- %
- %
18 %
- %
3 %
- %
3 %
(1)%
3 %
19 %
21 %
(3)%
19 %
6 %
(31)%
1 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
International Segment
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Helmets
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Breathing
and
Fall
Non-Core
Protective
Head
Gas
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Apparatus
Apparel*
Protection
Detection
Detection*
Protection
Sales
GAAP reported
(5)%
173 %
23 %
(2)%
(5)%
8 %
11 %
(2)%
9 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
1 %
(1)%
1 %
- %
3 %
1 %
2 %
3 %
2 %
translation effects
Constant
currency sales
(4)%
172 %
24 %
(2)%
(2)%
9 %
13 %
1 %
11 %
change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
- %
153 %
- %
- %
8 %
- %
14 %
- %
12 %
(4)%
19 %
24 %
(2)%
(10)%
9 %
(1)%
1 %
(1)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Helmets
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Breathing
and
Fall
Non-Core
Protective
Head
Gas
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Apparatus
Apparel*
Protection
Detection
Detection*
Protection
Sales
GAAP reported
(3)%
134 %
3 %
2 %
(9)%
8 %
7 %
(13)%
4 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
(3)%
(13)%
(5)%
(4)%
(2)%
(5)%
(4)%
(4)%
(4)%
translation effects
Constant
currency sales
(6)%
121 %
(2)%
(2)%
(11)%
3 %
3 %
(17)%
- %
change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
- %
114 %
- %
- %
4 %
- %
9 %
- %
8 %
(6)%
7 %
(2)%
(2)%
(15)%
3 %
(6)%
(17)%
(8)%
*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Fixed Gas
Industrial
Non-Core
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Safety*
Detection*
Core PPE
Sales
GAAP reported
3 %
15 %
13 %
9 %
(16)%
6 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
- %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
- %
translation effects
Constant currency sales change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
3 %
16 %
14 %
10 %
(15)%
6 %
8 % 20 % - %
9 %
- %
7 %
(5)%
(4)%
14 %
1 %
(15)%
(1)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Firefighter
Fixed Gas
Industrial
Non-Core
and Flame
Core Sales
Net Sales
Safety*
Detection*
Core PPE
Sales
GAAP reported
7 %
4 %
14 %
9 %
(24)%
4 %
sales change
Plus: Currency
(1)%
(1)%
(1)%
(2)%
(1)%
(1)%
translation effects
Constant currency sales change
Less: Acquisitions
Organic constant currency sales change
6 %
3 %
13 %
7 %
(25)%
3 %
7 % 11 % - %
5 %
- %
5 %
(1)%
(8)%
13 %
2 %
(25)%
(2)%
*Firefighter Safety and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Sales to external customers Operating loss
Operating margin % Restructuring charges Currency exchange losses, net Product liability expense Acquisition related costs (a) Adjusted operating income (loss) Adjusted operating margin % Depreciation and amortization (b) Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA %
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
$ 252,945
$ 157,323
$
-
$ 410,268
(88,840)
(21.7)%
4,194
575
160,029
3,993
60,334
31,297
(11,680)
79,951
23.9 %
19.9 %
19.5 %
11,702
68,488
34,714
(11,549)
91,653
27.1 %
22.1 %
22.3 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Sales to external customers Operating income
Operating margin % Restructuring charges Currency exchange losses, net Product liability expense Acquisition related costs (a) Adjusted operating income (loss) Adjusted operating margin % Depreciation and amortization (b) Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA %
$
244,518
$
143,730
$
-
$
388,248
21,527
5.5 %
8,906
4,757
34,158
515
53,558
25,304
(8,999)
$
69,863
21.9 %
17.6 %
18.0 %
10,390
60,686
28,468
(8,901)
80,253
24.8 %
19.8 %
20.7 %
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this reconciliation.
Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
