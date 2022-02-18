Log in
    MSA   US5534981064

MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED

(MSA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/17 04:00:02 pm
136.14 USD   -2.02%
MSA Safety Incorporated : Q4 2021 Non-GAAP

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Helmets

Industrial

Portable

Fixed Gas

Breathing

and

Fall

Non-Core

Protective

Head

Gas

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Apparatus

Apparel*

Protection

Detection

Detection*

Protection

Sales

GAAP reported

(8)%

37 %

17 %

10 %

15 %

11 %

9 %

(16)%

6 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

- %

(2)%

2 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

- %

translation effects

Constant

currency sales

(8)%

35 %

19 %

11 %

16 %

12 %

10 %

(15)%

6 %

change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

- %

32 %

- %

- %

20 %

- %

9 %

- %

7 %

(8)%

3 %

19 %

11 %

(4)%

12 %

1 %

(15)%

(1)%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Helmets

Industrial

Portable

Fixed Gas

Breathing

and

Fall

Non-Core

Protective

Head

Gas

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Apparatus

Apparel*

Protection

Detection

Detection*

Protection

Sales

GAAP reported

(2)%

26 %

14 %

14 %

4 %

14 %

9 %

(24)%

4 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

(1)%

(3)%

- %

(1)%

(1)%

(2)%

(2)%

(1)%

(1)%

translation effects

Constant

currency sales

(3)%

23 %

14 %

13 %

3 %

12 %

7 %

(25)%

3 %

change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

- %

20 %

- %

- %

11 %

- %

5 %

- %

5 %

(3)%

3 %

14 %

13 %

(8)%

12 %

2 %

(25)%

(2)%

*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Helmets

Industrial

Portable

Fixed Gas

Breathing

and

Fall

Core

Non-Core

Protective

Head

Gas

and Flame

Net Sales

Apparatus

Apparel

Protection

Detection

Detection*

Protection

Sales

Sales

GAAP reported

(10)%

(1)%

15 %

18 %

34 %

13 %

8 %

(27)%

4 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

- %

- %

2 %

1 %

- %

2 %

- %

1 %

- %

translation effects

Constant

currency sales

(10)%

(1)%

17 %

19 %

34 %

15 %

8 %

(26)%

4 %

change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

- %

- %

- %

- %

33 %

- %

6 %

- %

6 %

(10)%

(1)%

17 %

19 %

1 %

15 %

2 %

(26)%

(2)%

Twelve Months Ended December 31,2021

Firefighter

Helmets

Industrial

Portable

Fixed Gas

Breathing

and

Fall

Non-Core

Protective

Head

Gas

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Apparatus

Apparel

Protection

Detection

Detection*

Protection

Sales

GAAP reported

(2)%

3 %

18 %

21 %

15 %

19 %

9 %

(31)%

4 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

1 %

- %

1 %

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

translation effects

Constant

currency sales

(1)%

3 %

19 %

21 %

15 %

19 %

9 %

(31)%

4 %

change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

- %

- %

- %

- %

18 %

- %

3 %

- %

3 %

(1)%

3 %

19 %

21 %

(3)%

19 %

6 %

(31)%

1 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Helmets

Industrial

Portable

Fixed Gas

Breathing

and

Fall

Non-Core

Protective

Head

Gas

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Apparatus

Apparel*

Protection

Detection

Detection*

Protection

Sales

GAAP reported

(5)%

173 %

23 %

(2)%

(5)%

8 %

11 %

(2)%

9 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

1 %

(1)%

1 %

- %

3 %

1 %

2 %

3 %

2 %

translation effects

Constant

currency sales

(4)%

172 %

24 %

(2)%

(2)%

9 %

13 %

1 %

11 %

change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

- %

153 %

- %

- %

8 %

- %

14 %

- %

12 %

(4)%

19 %

24 %

(2)%

(10)%

9 %

(1)%

1 %

(1)%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Helmets

Industrial

Portable

Fixed Gas

Breathing

and

Fall

Non-Core

Protective

Head

Gas

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Apparatus

Apparel*

Protection

Detection

Detection*

Protection

Sales

GAAP reported

(3)%

134 %

3 %

2 %

(9)%

8 %

7 %

(13)%

4 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

(3)%

(13)%

(5)%

(4)%

(2)%

(5)%

(4)%

(4)%

(4)%

translation effects

Constant

currency sales

(6)%

121 %

(2)%

(2)%

(11)%

3 %

3 %

(17)%

- %

change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

- %

114 %

- %

- %

4 %

- %

9 %

- %

8 %

(6)%

7 %

(2)%

(2)%

(15)%

3 %

(6)%

(17)%

(8)%

*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Fixed Gas

Industrial

Non-Core

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Safety*

Detection*

Core PPE

Sales

GAAP reported

3 %

15 %

13 %

9 %

(16)%

6 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

- %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

- %

translation effects

Constant currency sales change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

3 %

16 %

14 %

10 %

(15)%

6 %

8 % 20 % - %

9 %

- %

7 %

(5)%

(4)%

14 %

1 %

(15)%

(1)%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Firefighter

Fixed Gas

Industrial

Non-Core

and Flame

Core Sales

Net Sales

Safety*

Detection*

Core PPE

Sales

GAAP reported

7 %

4 %

14 %

9 %

(24)%

4 %

sales change

Plus: Currency

(1)%

(1)%

(1)%

(2)%

(1)%

(1)%

translation effects

Constant currency sales change

Less: Acquisitions

Organic constant currency sales change

6 %

3 %

13 %

7 %

(25)%

3 %

7 % 11 % - %

5 %

- %

5 %

(1)%

(8)%

13 %

2 %

(25)%

(2)%

*Firefighter Safety and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Sales to external customers Operating loss

Operating margin % Restructuring charges Currency exchange losses, net Product liability expense Acquisition related costs (a) Adjusted operating income (loss) Adjusted operating margin % Depreciation and amortization (b) Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA %

Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

$ 252,945

$ 157,323

$

-

$ 410,268

(88,840)

(21.7)%

4,194

575

160,029

3,993

60,334

31,297

(11,680)

79,951

23.9 %

19.9 %

19.5 %

11,702

68,488

34,714

(11,549)

91,653

27.1 %

22.1 %

22.3 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Sales to external customers Operating income

Operating margin % Restructuring charges Currency exchange losses, net Product liability expense Acquisition related costs (a) Adjusted operating income (loss) Adjusted operating margin % Depreciation and amortization (b) Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA %

$

244,518

$

143,730

$

-

$

388,248

21,527

5.5 %

8,906

4,757

34,158

515

53,558

25,304

(8,999)

$

69,863

21.9 %

17.6 %

18.0 %

10,390

60,686

28,468

(8,901)

80,253

24.8 %

19.8 %

20.7 %

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this reconciliation.

  1. Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
  2. Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MSA Safety Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
