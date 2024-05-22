PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today hosted an Investor Day in New York City. Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the leadership team presented an in-depth review of the company's strategy, product categories, financial performance, and key initiatives, such as innovation, operational excellence, and social impact. Additionally, the company also introduced its 2028 financial targets.

