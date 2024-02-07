PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that it will host the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (Toll Free) or 1-412-902-6599 (International) a few minutes before 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call.

A press release outlining MSA's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be distributed on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the market closes.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

