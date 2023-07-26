PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced that it has secured a $24.5 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide components for refrigerant monitoring systems. The firm-fixed-price contract covers components for refrigerant monitoring systems that support the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support program. The components are used on U.S. naval ships around the world.

"We are proud the U.S. Navy has put its trust and confidence in the MSA Safety brand and selected us as the sole-source provider for this equipment," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The multi-year contract will help assure consistency in the kind of detection equipment used onboard ships," he added. "That's important because uniformity, in this case, will help minimize for Navy personnel the learning curve associated with system training, use and maintenance."

All production work for the components will take place at the company's New Kensington, Pa., manufacturing plant.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA Safety realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-secures-24-5-million-refrigerant-monitoring-contract-with-us-navy-301886765.html

SOURCE MSA Safety