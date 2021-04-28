MSA Safety : Announces First Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the first quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $308 million , decreasing 10 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 11 percent on a constant currency basis.

, decreasing 10 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 11 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $44 million or 14.3 percent of sales, compared to $59 million or 17.2 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $47 million or 15.4 percent of sales, compared to $64 million or 18.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

or 14.3 percent of sales, compared to or 17.2 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 15.4 percent of sales, compared to or 18.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were $36 million or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $44 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $46 million or $1.18 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Operating cash flow was $46 million , increasing 235% from a year ago. The company continues to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growing its business and returning value to shareholders. MSA deployed $63 million for the acquisition of UK turnout gear leader Bristol Uniforms, $10 million for strategic capital expenditures, and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Comments from Management

"While the pandemic and its effects on the economy impacted our quarterly results, we remained focused on executing our strategy, investing in growth programs, improving productivity and generating strong cash flow," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "In the first quarter, we launched breakthrough technology for firefighters, completed the acquisition of Bristol Uniforms, and generated significant improvements in cash flow that position us well for continued investments in our business," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's incoming orders strengthened in March and April, and backlog levels are healthy to start the second quarter.

For the quarter, MSA invested four percent of revenue in its R&D portfolio and realized 35 percent of its total revenue from products developed in the past five years. "While we've taken steps to streamline our cost structure, we remain committed to investing in our product development pipeline," he said. Mr. Vartanian noted that the company's recent launch of its LUNAR technology for firefighters reflects the company's sustained commitment to product development. LUNAR is a handheld device that uses Cloud technology to deliver breakthrough fire-scene management capabilities for incident commanders.

MSA deployed $63 million for the acquisition of Bristol Uniforms in late January 2021, which expands its reach in the International fire service market. "Our integration plans at Bristol are well underway. We expect to continue to use our balance sheet to enhance our leadership positions in core markets, geographies, and technologies," Mr. Vartanian added.

"While economic recovery may not be a straight line, we're optimistic that the worst is behind us from a demand perspective. The uptick in our order book in March and April provides a sense of confidence in the near term, while our new product development pipeline and strong balance sheet position us well to increase shareholder value for many years to come," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020











Net sales $ 308,428



$ 341,145



Cost of products sold 173,688



183,786



Gross profit 134,740



157,359













Selling, general and administrative 75,463



80,237



Research and development 13,234



14,112



Restructuring charges 1,308



2,007



Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (2,099)



270



Product liability expense 2,796



1,951



Operating income 44,038



58,782













Interest expense 1,911



3,144



Other income, net (4,213)



(1,259)



Total other (income) expense, net (2,302)



1,885













Income before income taxes 46,340



56,897



Provision for income taxes 9,740



13,095



Net income 36,600



43,802



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (186)



(128)



Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 36,414



$ 43,674













Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:







Basic $ 0.93



$ 1.12



Diluted $ 0.92



$ 1.11













Basic shares outstanding 39,094



38,824



Diluted shares outstanding 39,420



39,352





MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,728



$ 160,672

Trade receivables, net 224,954



252,283

Inventories 220,021



197,819

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,825



3,796

Other current assets 131,050



139,708

Total current assets 764,578



754,278









Property, net 197,832



189,620

Prepaid pension cost 101,317



97,545

Operating lease assets, net 68,199



53,451

Goodwill 447,059



443,272

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 48,837



48,540

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 83,692



85,077

Other noncurrent assets 231,248



200,701

Total assets $ 1,942,762



$ 1,872,484









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Accounts payable 90,706



86,854

Other current liabilities 196,021



203,691

Total current liabilities 306,727



310,545









Long-term debt, net 340,428



287,157

Pensions and other employee benefits 201,040



208,068

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 59,211



44,639

Deferred tax liabilities 12,065



10,916

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 200,401



201,268

Total shareholders' equity 822,890



809,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,942,762



$ 1,872,484



MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020











Net income $ 36,600



$ 43,802



Depreciation and amortization 10,504



9,640



Change in working capital and other operating (1,488)



(39,835)



Cash flow from operating activities 45,616



13,607













Capital expenditures (9,582)



(6,562)



Acquisition, net of cash acquired (62,992)



—



Change in short-term investments 20,030



(19,612)



Property disposals 35



92



Cash flow used in investing activities (52,509)



(26,082)













Change in debt 52,017



28,000



Cash dividends paid (16,820)



(16,331)



Other financing (3,558)



(24,997)



Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 31,639



(13,328)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (720)



(3,756)













Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 24,026



$ (29,559)





MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 208,340



$ 100,088



$ —



$ 308,428

Operating income











44,038

Operating margin %











14.3 % Restructuring charges











1,308

Currency exchange gains, net











(2,099)

Product liability expense











2,796

Acquisition related costs











1,373

Adjusted operating income (loss) 45,152



8,790



(6,526)



47,416

Adjusted operating margin % 21.7 %

8.8 %





15.4 % Depreciation and amortization











10,504

Adjusted EBITDA 52,186



12,163



(6,429)



57,920

Adjusted EBITDA % 25.0 %

12.2 %





18.8 %















Three Months Ended March 31, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 231,253



$ 109,892



$ —



$ 341,145

Operating income











58,782

Operating margin %











17.2 % Restructuring charges











2,007

Currency exchange losses, net











270

Product liability expense











1,951

Acquisition related costs











97

COVID-19 related costs











757

Adjusted operating income (loss) 59,807



12,671



(8,614)



63,864

Adjusted operating margin % 25.9 %

11.5 %





18.7 % Depreciation and amortization











9,640

Adjusted EBITDA 66,257



15,765



(8,518)



73,504

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.7 %

14.3 %





21.5 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (8) % 8 % (7) % (9) % (14) % (5) % (7) %

(26) %

(10) % Plus: Currency translation effects (2) % (2) % — % (1) % (2) % (3) % (2) %

(2) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change (10) % 6 % (7) % (10) % (16) % (8) % (9) %

(28) %

(11) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (3) % — % (9) % (8) % (12) % (11) % (7) %

(32) %

(10) % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 3 % — % — % — % 1 %

1 %

1 % Constant currency sales change (3) % — % (6) % (8) % (12) % (11) % (6) %

(31) %

(9) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (10) % 48 % (2) % (13) % (17) % 7 % (5) %

(26) %

(9) % Plus: Currency translation effects (7) % (13) % (7) % (6) % (5) % (8) % (7) %

(6) %

(7) % Constant currency sales change (17) % 35 % (9) % (19) % (22) % (1) % (12) %

(32) %

(16) %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Consolidated

Americas

International Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 6 %

— %

35 % Industrial Head Protection (7) %

(6) %

(9) % Fall Protection (8) %

(11) %

(1) % Breathing Apparatus (10) %

(3) %

(17) % Portable Gas Detection (10) %

(8) %

(19) % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection (16) %

(12) %

(22) % Core Sales (9) %

(6) %

(12) %











Non-Core Sales (28) %

(31) %

(32) %











Net Sales (11) %

(9) %

(16) %

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

% Change















Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 36,414



$ 43,674



(17)%

Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting (1,534)



(1,271)







Subtotal 34,880



42,403



(18)%















Product liability expense 2,796



1,951







Acquisition related costs 1,373



97







Restructuring charges 1,308



2,007







Asset related losses, net 19



122







COVID-19 related costs —



757







Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (2,099)



270







Income tax expense on adjustments (836)



(1,301)







Adjusted earnings $ 37,441



$ 46,306



(19)%















Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.95



$ 1.18



(19)%



Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2021. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

