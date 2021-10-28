Log in
Q3 2021 Press Release
PU
MSA SAFETY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
Q3 2021 Press Release

10/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FROM: MSA Safety Incorporated

Ticker: MSA (NYSE)

Media Relations Contact: Mark Deasy (412) 559 - 8154

Investor Relations Contact: Chris Hepler (412) 225 - 3717

MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

Revenue growth driven by strength in core products and strategic acquisitions

PITTSBURGH, October 27, 2021 - Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Total revenue was $340 million, increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis. Core product revenue was up 19 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
  • GAAP operating income was $29 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared to $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $51 million or 15.0 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $19 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $46 million, compared to $27 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong working capital management. In the third quarter, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

(more)

2

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.

MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical. "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.

"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.

"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.

(more)

3

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

340,197

$

304,392

$989,915

$959,975

Cost of products sold

194,199

172,160

556,263

528,799

Gross profit

145,998

132,232

433,652

431,176

Selling, general and administrative

87,450

64,793

246,339

214,066

Research and development

14,946

13,851

42,149

41,723

Restructuring charges

3,853

7,603

12,239

18,475

Currency exchange losses (gains), net

100

2,759

(359)

3,821

Product liability expense

10,688

2,077

25,235

4,878

Operating income

28,961

41,149

108,049

148,213

Interest expense

3,764

2,305

7,847

7,907

Other income, net

(2,266)

(1,117)

(8,773)

(4,376)

Total other expense (income), net

1,498

1,188

(926)

3,531

Income before income taxes

27,463

39,961

108,975

144,682

Provision for income taxes

8,640

11,727

28,165

36,251

Net income

18,823

28,234

80,810

108,431

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

-

(200)

(448)

(668)

interests

Net income attributable to MSA Safety

$

18,823

$

28,034

$ 80,362

$107,763

Incorporated

Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:

Basic

$

0.48

$

0.72

$

2.05

$

2.77

Diluted

$

0.48

$

0.71

$

2.04

$

2.74

Basic shares outstanding

39,194

38,906

39,152

38,853

Diluted shares outstanding

39,430

39,260

39,424

39,269

(more)

4

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

117,302

$

160,672

Trade receivables, net

219,481

252,283

Inventories

249,449

197,819

Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,884

3,796

Other current assets

135,263

139,708

Total current assets

725,379

754,278

Property, net

204,410

189,620

Prepaid pension cost

108,842

97,545

Operating lease assets, net

50,731

53,451

Goodwill

636,113

443,272

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

44,330

48,540

Insurance receivable, noncurrent

94,950

85,077

Other noncurrent assets

394,697

200,701

Total assets

$

2,259,452

$

1,872,484

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000

$

20,000

Accounts payable

92,634

86,854

Other current liabilities

224,187

203,691

Total current liabilities

336,821

310,545

Long-term debt, net

592,742

287,157

Pensions and other employee benefits

199,486

208,068

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

40,854

44,639

Deferred tax liabilities

49,898

10,916

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

215,474

201,268

Total shareholders' equity

824,177

809,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,259,452

$

1,872,484

(more)

5

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$ 18,823

$

28,234

$ 80,810

$108,431

Depreciation and amortization

14,182

9,856

36,270

29,284

Change in working capital and other operating

13,224

(10,953)

13,063

(27,560)

Cash flow from operating activities

46,229

27,137

130,143

110,155

Capital expenditures

(10,675)

(12,864)

(30,963)

(32,698)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(329,445)

-

(392,437)

-

Change in short-term investments

1,017

(9,935)

26,062

(19,337)

Property disposals and other investing

(5,309)

251

(5,249)

334

Cash flow used in investing activities

(344,412)

(22,548)

(402,587)

(51,701)

Change in debt

281,855

4,000

308,859

(5,000)

Cash dividends paid

(17,255)

(16,771)

(51,322)

(49,811)

Other financing

(19,715)

2,792

(24,107)

(21,332)

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

244,885

(9,979)

233,430

(76,143)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,270)

1,986

(4,177)

(1,668)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (56,568)

$

(3,404)

$(43,191)

$(19,357)

(more)

Disclaimer

MSA Safety Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
