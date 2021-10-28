Q3 2021 Press Release

2

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.

MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical. "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.

"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.

"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.