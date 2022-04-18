MSC Industrial Direct : John Hill Joins MSC Industrial Supply Co. as Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Information Officer

NEWS

JOHN HILL JOINS MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF DIGITAL

INFORMATION OFFICER

Melville, N.Y. & Davidson, N.C. (April 18, 2022) - MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that John Hill has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer. Hill will have overall responsibility for digital strategy, eCommerce, vending solutions, technology and advanced analytics.

Hill joins MSC from Carhartt, where he served as Chief Digital & Information Officer. During his six-year tenure with the workwear company, Hill was responsible for the company's digital and technology strategies and led the company through an end-to-end digital transformation. He previously served as Vice President, Solutions Delivery at W.W. Grainger and was responsible for leading all application development and maintenance for the company. Before that, he was Chief Information Officer and Vice President, Business Transformation at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) for the Province of Ontario, Canada. He also has held leadership positions in IT, strategic planning, business development and strategic sourcing at Roche, General Motors, Supply Access and IBM. He began his career as an officer in the United States Air Force.

Hill received a bachelor's degree in economics from the United States Air Force Academy and a master's degree in administrative management from Bowie State University. He will receive a doctorate degree in business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology in May 2022.

"Technology is at the forefront of delivering value to our customers and enhancing our ability to solve their mission-critical challenges on the plant floor. John brings exceptional experience in driving and implementing technology strategies that will help accelerate our digital transformation so we can achieve our mission of being the best industrial supply distributor in the world," said Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer for MSC.

Added Hill, "I am very pleased to be joining MSC, which has experienced, high-performing IT, eCommerce and vending teams. I am looking forward to helping MSC take the next step in its digital transformation, so we can support our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders at the highest level."

# # #

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.