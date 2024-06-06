Market accessibility, along with economic development and size and liquidity, determine classification of markets into Developed, Emerging, Frontier and Standalone Markets. The classification of markets is a key input in the process of index construction as it determines the composition of the investment opportunity sets to be represented. The results of the MSCI 2024

These five criteria are reflective of the areas international institutional investors generally place strong emphasis on when evaluating investment accessibility of a market, including equal treatment of investors, free flow of capital, cost of investment, unrestrictive use of stock market data, and market specific risk. MSCI uses 18 distinct accessibility measures to assess these five criteria, described in detail in the MSCI 2024 Global Market Accessibility Review report.

Consistent with prior years, the MSCI 2024 Global Market Accessibility Review provides a detailed assessment of market accessibility for each equity market included in the MSCI Indexes and evaluates the following five market accessibility criteria:

The MSCI Global Market Accessibility Review aims to assess and track the evolution of accessibility in individual markets, and to inform market authorities about areas that global institutional investors perceive as not meeting international standards and would welcome improvements.

There were more improvements than deteriorations in market accessibility ratings. A significant portion of those improvements is attributed to developments in Market Infrastructure, particularly in Frontier Markets.

New York - June 6, 2024 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the results of the MSCI 2024 Global Market Accessibility Review. The detailed report, covering market accessibility assessments for 85 markets now including Niger, has been made available on www.msci.com/market-classification .

Annual Market Classification Review will be announced on June 20, 2024. More information on the MSCI Market Classification Framework is available at www.msci.com/market-classification.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

