MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of mission-critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced that Alvise Munari, MSCI’s current Chief Client Officer, has been appointed Chief Product Officer.

Mr. Munari will now be responsible for leading product development and innovation, applying his deep insights into MSCI’s global client base. He will continue to drive strong collaboration between MSCI’s product teams and the firm’s client coverage, marketing, research, technology, and data teams to develop and deliver innovative solutions to meet investors’ complex and unique needs for differentiated tools and insights to power their investment strategies.

Mr. Munari has transformed the MSCI global client coverage team through a relentless focus on understanding clients’ needs and delivering holistic solutions, leading to record growth and client retention across regions, segments, and products. He has 20 years of prior financial industry experience, including in product innovation leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Munari will continue to report to Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer at MSCI.

With Mr. Munari’s appointment, Axel Kilian will be appointed to the role of Chief Client Officer, now reporting to Mr. Pettit. Mr. Kilian joined MSCI in 2020 as Head of Client Coverage for EMEA, and he has been instrumental in driving MSCI’s growth in this region. He has 25 years of experience in the investment industry, leading EMEA and global coverage organizations at UBS, Nomura, Lehman Brothers, and JPMorgan Chase.

Baer Pettit, MSCI President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “Alvise has a proven track record of client-centric leadership, and we are excited to have him drive MSCI’s next chapter of product innovation to deliver value to our clients and help them build better portfolios. Axel’s promotion also demonstrates our commitment to talent mobility, and our ability to develop and promote the outstanding leaders we have at MSCI.”

