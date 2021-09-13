Log in
    MSCI   US55354G1004

MSCI INC.

(MSCI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/10 04:10:00 pm
650.87 USD   -0.30%
04:12aMSCI : Appoints Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes
PU
04:12aMSCI : Launches Pan-Asia Property Fund Index in Collaboration with APREA
PU
09/08INSIDER SELL : Msci
MT
MSCI : Appoints Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes

09/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MSCI Appoints Global Head of ESG and Climate

Indexes

London - September 13, 2021 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the appointment of Melissa McDonald as Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes, effective September 7, 2021.

Based in London, Ms. McDonald will report to Diana Tidd, Global Head of Index and Chief Responsibility Officer, and Remy Briand, Global Head of ESG and Climate.

As the effects of climate change continue to emerge, investors are looking for the appropriate tools and

solutions to address sustainability considerations in their portfolios. As MSCI progresses its mission to increase transparency of ESG and climate-related financial risks and help investors build more resilient

portfolios, Ms. McDonald will be instrumental to driving the growth of MSCI's ESG and Climate Indexes globally. In this role, she will closely collaborate with the global product, client coverage, research, and technology teams across MSCI to ensure MSCI's dynamic product offering continues to align and evolve

with investor needs around the world.

Ms. McDonald joins MSCI with over three decades of experience in investment management and sustainable investment. She previously served as Global Head of Product, Equities and Responsible Investment at HSBC Global Asset Management. Prior to this, she held various senior leadership roles at AXA Investment Management, most recently as Global Head of Responsible Investment where she led

the development of research in climate change, human capital management, and corporate governance.

Diana Tidd, Global Head of Index and Chief Responsibility Officer, commented: "We are excited to have

Melissa join MSCI at this critical time for the global investment industry and our planet. I am confident that Melissa's extensive experience in developing successful sustainability products will position MSCI to deliver the enhanced tools investors need to accelerate the transformation towards a net-zero

economy."

Melissa McDonald, Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes, added: "We are in dire straits due to climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and social inequalities. I am thrilled to be joining an innovative, vibrant, and market-leading firm like MSCI, which is uniquely positioned to support investors with their capital allocation decisions and the transition to a low-carbon world and a better future for all. I look forward to using my experience and energy to drive a positive impact in this new role."

-Ends-

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

PRESS RELEASE

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com

Sam Wang

+1 212 804 5244

Melanie Blanco

+1 212 981 1049

Laura Hudson

+44 20 7336 9653

MSCI Global Client Service

EMEA Client Service

+ 44 20 7618.2222

Americas Client Service

+1 888 588 4567 (toll free)

Asia Pacific Client Service

+ 852 2844 9333

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements

relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal yearended on December 31 that is

filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES

OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Disclaimer

MSCI Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
