MSCI : Appoints Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes

MSCI Appoints Global Head of ESG and Climate

London - September 13, 2021 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the appointment of Melissa McDonald as Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes, effective September 7, 2021.

Based in London, Ms. McDonald will report to Diana Tidd, Global Head of Index and Chief Responsibility Officer, and Remy Briand, Global Head of ESG and Climate.

As the effects of climate change continue to emerge, investors are looking for the appropriate tools and

solutions to address sustainability considerations in their portfolios. As MSCI progresses its mission to increase transparency of ESG and climate-related financial risks and help investors build more resilient

portfolios, Ms. McDonald will be instrumental to driving the growth of MSCI's ESG and Climate Indexes globally. In this role, she will closely collaborate with the global product, client coverage, research, and technology teams across MSCI to ensure MSCI's dynamic product offering continues to align and evolve

with investor needs around the world.

Ms. McDonald joins MSCI with over three decades of experience in investment management and sustainable investment. She previously served as Global Head of Product, Equities and Responsible Investment at HSBC Global Asset Management. Prior to this, she held various senior leadership roles at AXA Investment Management, most recently as Global Head of Responsible Investment where she led

the development of research in climate change, human capital management, and corporate governance.

Diana Tidd, Global Head of Index and Chief Responsibility Officer, commented: "We are excited to have

Melissa join MSCI at this critical time for the global investment industry and our planet. I am confident that Melissa's extensive experience in developing successful sustainability products will position MSCI to deliver the enhanced tools investors need to accelerate the transformation towards a net-zero

economy."

Melissa McDonald, Global Head of ESG and Climate Indexes, added: "We are in dire straits due to climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and social inequalities. I am thrilled to be joining an innovative, vibrant, and market-leading firm like MSCI, which is uniquely positioned to support investors with their capital allocation decisions and the transition to a low-carbon world and a better future for all. I look forward to using my experience and energy to drive a positive impact in this new role."

