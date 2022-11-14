Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MSCI, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSCI   US55354G1004

MSCI, INC.

(MSCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-11 pm EST
512.37 USD   +0.52%
04:12aMsci : Launches Datscha Real Estate Intelligence Platform in Norway
PU
11/11MSCI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; Publishes Management Presentation
BU
11/10MSCI Equity Indexes November 2022 Index Review
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MSCI : Launches Datscha Real Estate Intelligence Platform in Norway

11/14/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MSCI Launches Datscha Real Estate Intelligence

Platform in Norway

Datscha expands into fourth commercial real estate market, in addition to Sweden, Finland and UK

Cushman & Wakefield RealKapital supporting Datscha's Norwegian expansion

LONDON - November 14, 2022 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today launched the Datscha real estate intelligence platformin Norway, expanding market coverage to four markets. MSCI Datscha already covers Sweden, Finland and the UK.

MSCI Datscha Norway enables institutional investors, financial institutions, developers, agents and other professionals to analyze properties, ownership, transactions, locations, market information to source new or off market investment opportunities and manage their portfolios.

Cushman & Wakefield RealKapital will enrich the database with its research and expertise on Norway's real estate market, including office, industrial and retail property, complementing intelligence MSCI Datscha Norway integrates from select public and private sources.

The platform is designed so that users can conduct in-depth analysis using the platform's overlay of market intelligence on individual commercial properties and houses in Norway. In turn, the platform's search engine can generate aggregated reports through a suite of filters, such as identifying an owner's portfolio of real estate holdings in Norway or to identify the properties for a given commercial sector, building size and defined location.

René Veerman, Global Head of Real Assets at MSCI, said: "Since it started in Sweden in 1996, Datscha has established itself as a market leader by providing the tools that property owners, portfolio managers, banks and brokerages need to make better informed investment decisions. Expanding into Norway meets a growing client demand for greater access to the Nordic markets, so we now can provide investors with the ability to analyze commercial properties, ownership, transactions and locations to discover new business opportunities in the country. Across all four markets, Datscha provides users with decision-criticalinformation on over 35 million properties."

Hans Petter Skogstad, Head of Analysis Norway, Cushman & Wakefield RealKapital added: "Based on our experience from the Swedish market, this is an outstanding tool that empowers real estate market professionals to conduct granular or aggregated analysis to unlock new business and investment opportunities. We're delighted to be playing our part in opening the Norwegian market by sharing our data through the MSCI Datscha Norway platform."

-Ends-

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and

confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

Notes to Editors

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com

Sam Wang

+1

212 804 5244

Melanie Blanco

+1

212 981 1049

Calum MacDougall

+44 (0) 7876 836759

MSCI Global Client Services

EMEA Client Service

+ 44 20 7618 2222

Americas Client Service

+1

888 588 4567 (toll free)

Asia Pacific Client Service

+ 852 2844 9333

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does notundertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or licenseto use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATIONHEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Disclaimer

MSCI Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MSCI, INC.
04:12aMsci : Launches Datscha Real Estate Intelligence Platform in Norway
PU
11/11MSCI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; Publishes Management Presentation
BU
11/10MSCI Equity Indexes November 2022 Index Review
BU
11/09MSCI, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04Insider Sell: MSCI
MT
11/04MSCI to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference
BU
11/04Nasdaq's Net-Zero Target Approved by The Science Based Targets initiative
AQ
11/03MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2022
BU
11/03Msci : November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2022
PU
11/03MSCI Launches First Suite of Digital Assets Indexes
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MSCI, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 237 M - -
Net income 2022 862 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,4x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 40 968 M 40 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,9x
EV / Sales 2023 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 767
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart MSCI, INC.
Duration : Period :
MSCI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 512,37 $
Average target price 498,92 $
Spread / Average Target -2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carroll Douglas Baer Pettit President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew C. Wiechmann Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Linda H. Riefler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MSCI, INC.-16.37%40 968
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-24.52%116 050
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.82%52 556
RELX PLC-6.95%50 254
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.44%25 689
EQUIFAX INC.-33.74%23 753