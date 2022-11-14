PRESS RELEASE

MSCI Launches Datscha Real Estate Intelligence

Platform in Norway

Datscha expands into fourth commercial real estate market, in addition to Sweden, Finland and UK

Cushman & Wakefield RealKapital supporting Datscha's Norwegian expansion

LONDON - November 14, 2022 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today launched the Datscha real estate intelligence platformin Norway, expanding market coverage to four markets. MSCI Datscha already covers Sweden, Finland and the UK.

MSCI Datscha Norway enables institutional investors, financial institutions, developers, agents and other professionals to analyze properties, ownership, transactions, locations, market information to source new or off market investment opportunities and manage their portfolios.

Cushman & Wakefield RealKapital will enrich the database with its research and expertise on Norway's real estate market, including office, industrial and retail property, complementing intelligence MSCI Datscha Norway integrates from select public and private sources.

The platform is designed so that users can conduct in-depth analysis using the platform's overlay of market intelligence on individual commercial properties and houses in Norway. In turn, the platform's search engine can generate aggregated reports through a suite of filters, such as identifying an owner's portfolio of real estate holdings in Norway or to identify the properties for a given commercial sector, building size and defined location.

René Veerman, Global Head of Real Assets at MSCI, said: "Since it started in Sweden in 1996, Datscha has established itself as a market leader by providing the tools that property owners, portfolio managers, banks and brokerages need to make better informed investment decisions. Expanding into Norway meets a growing client demand for greater access to the Nordic markets, so we now can provide investors with the ability to analyze commercial properties, ownership, transactions and locations to discover new business opportunities in the country. Across all four markets, Datscha provides users with decision-criticalinformation on over 35 million properties."

Hans Petter Skogstad, Head of Analysis Norway, Cushman & Wakefield RealKapital added: "Based on our experience from the Swedish market, this is an outstanding tool that empowers real estate market professionals to conduct granular or aggregated analysis to unlock new business and investment opportunities. We're delighted to be playing our part in opening the Norwegian market by sharing our data through the MSCI Datscha Norway platform."

