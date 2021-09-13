PRESS RELEASE
MSCI Launches Pan-Asia Property Fund Index
in Collaboration with APREA
Hong Kong - September 13, 2021 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today the launch of the MSCI/APREA Pan-Asia Quarterly Property Fund Index (Unfrozen) ("APFI") in collaboration with industry body, Asia Pacific Real Assets Association (APREA).
The new addition to MSCI's real estate index suite has been developed in collaboration between MSCI and APREA to provide enhanced transparency for real estate investors in the region.
Varun Malik, Head of APAC Real Estate Client Coverage at MSCI, said: "As our recent report on the real estate market sizeshows, the global market continued to grow in the face of disruptive and transformative trends accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring investors' resolute search for returns. We have seen demand for an efficient, transparent tool for benchmarking the performance of asset increases in line with this. We are pleased to collaborate with APREA to launch the APFI, answering investors' needs and empowering them to build better portfolios."
"The launch of the index comes as APREA targets transparency as a key area of focus," said Sigrid Zialcita, Chief Executive Officer at APREA. The industry association aims to enhance transparency in the region's real assets sector by providing its members with tools and intelligence, including reliable benchmark metrics.
As investors have increased their exposure to private real estate, many have sought to diversify their holdings globally,1 with some turning to pan-regional investment vehicles, helping investors quickly gain diversified international exposure. Such pan-regional, core, open-ended funds are long established in the US and are developing rapidly in Europe, but they remain nascent in Asia Pacific.
As of December 2020, unlisted private real estate funds comprised only 19%2 of the institutional real estate market in Asia Pacific. Within this segment, the market for pan-regional, quarterly valued funds was miniscule, at only 1%.
Such funds' exposures can be significantly different from the overall market, which consists of assets held in a variety of investment vehicles by a range of managers and investors with diverse investment objectives and strategic focus. Investors are in need of appropriate peer-group benchmarks which allow them to gauge the performance of their diversified fund investments.
Building on MSCI's robust global methodology, the APFI is a peer-group index designed to provide a competitive set to better understand and benchmark performance, analyze integrated property and fund-level data, and evaluate intra-year,in-region market indicators.
While broad-market property indexes are very useful to gauge a portfolio's underlying property performance against a broad measure of the investment opportunity set, more focused peer-group
-
"2020 Institutional Real Estate Allocations Monitor." Hodes Weill & Associates.
-
See exhibit 1. Source: Benchmarking Pan-RegionalReal Estate Fundsby Will Robson.
benchmarks allow comparison with a competitive set of funds competing for capital from investors. Tracking both property-level and fund-level returns, and reconciling the two, helps investors understand the complex variety of return drivers that impact such pan-regional funds.
For more information, please visit Real estate indexes - MSCI.
Exhibit 1
-Ends-
About MSCI Inc.
MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.
Media Inquiries
PR@msci.com
|
Sam Wang
|
+1 212 804 5244
|
Melanie Blanco
|
+1 212 981 1049
|
Laura Hudson
|
+ 44 207 336 9653
|
Rachel Lai
|
+852 2844 9315
Investor Inquiries sallilyn.schwartz@msci.com
|
Salli Schwartz
|
+1 212 804 5306
MSCI Global Client Services
|
EMEA Client Service
|
+ 44 20 7618.2222
|
Americas Client Service
|
+1 888 588 4567 (toll free)
|
Asia Pacific Client Service
|
+ 852 2844 9333
The information contained herein (the "Information") may not be reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI. The Information may not be used to verify or correct other data, to create any derivative works, to create indexes, risk models, or analytics, or in connection with issuing, offering, sponsoring, managing or marketing any securities, portfolios, financial products or other investment vehicles. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. None of the Information or MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information or any MSCI index is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided "as is" and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC., ARK INVEST, OR ANY OF THEIR SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN MAKING OR COMPILING THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN "INFORMATION PROVIDER") MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIEDWARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited.
Disclaimer
MSCI Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.