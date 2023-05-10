Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:19:46 2023-05-10 pm EDT
474.58 USD   +0.36%
02:31pMSCI Published a Management Presentation for Investors
BU
05/09Transcript : MSCI Inc. Presents at Barclays 15th Annual Americas Select Franchise Conference, May-09-2023 10:15 AM
CI
05/09MSCI gives Egypt "special treatment" in equity indexes over FX concerns
RE
MSCI Published a Management Presentation for Investors

05/10/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, published a management presentation for investors on its investor relations website, ir.msci.com, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company’s management may use this presentation during meetings with investors and analysts.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 458 M - -
Net income 2023 976 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 37 860 M 37 860 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,7x
EV / Sales 2024 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 846
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart MSCI, INC.
Duration : Period :
MSCI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 472,87 $
Average target price 554,57 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carroll Douglas Baer Pettit President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andrew C. Wiechmann Chief Financial Officer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Linda H. Riefler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MSCI, INC.1.66%37 860
S&P GLOBAL, INC.6.04%113 967
RELX PLC8.35%59 274
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.94%58 043
WOLTERS KLUWER13.85%30 018
EQUIFAX INC.3.23%24 442
