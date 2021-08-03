MSCI : Redemption of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027 (Form 8-K)

Redemption of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027

On August 3, 2021, MSCI Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Registrant') gave notice ('Notice of Conditional Full Redemption') of its intent to redeem all $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027 (the '2027 Notes').

The 2027 Notes are expected to be redeemed on September 2, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date'). In accordance with the terms of the 2027 Notes and the Indenture, dated as of May 18, 2018, among the Company, each of the subsidiary guarantors party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee (the 'Indenture'), the 2027 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100.0% of the principal amount of the 2027 Notes, plus the applicable premium as of, and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The applicable premium will be calculated in accordance with terms of the 2027 Notes and Indenture.

The Notice of Conditional Full Redemption is subject to the consummation, on or prior to the Redemption Date, of one or more debt financings providing gross proceeds to the Company in an aggregate amount of at least $500.0 million.

This Form 8-Kdoes not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2027 Notes under the Indenture.