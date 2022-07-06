Log in
    MSCI   US55354G1004

MSCI, INC.

(MSCI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39 2022-07-06 pm EDT
426.03 USD   +0.95%
02:31pMSCI Schedules Earnings Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/01Oppenheimer Adjusts MSCI Price Target to $489 From $585, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
06/30MSCI : develops Total Portfolio Footprinting to measure financed emissions of loans and investments
PU
MSCI Schedules Earnings Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/06/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today it will release its results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, before the market opens. A copy of the earnings release, as well as an earnings presentation and a quarterly update, will be made available on MSCI's Investor Relations website.

MSCI's senior management will review the second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event via webcast, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations website, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations or to join via telephone, please register yourself at https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including a dial-in number and a unique participant pin that can be used to access the call. The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through MSCI's Investor Relations website.

An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on MSCI's Investor Relations website, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 293 M - -
Net income 2022 873 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,7x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 34 235 M 34 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 361
Free-Float 58,9%
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 422,01 $
Average target price 512,21 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carroll Douglas Baer Pettit President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew C. Wiechmann Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Linda H. Riefler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MSCI, INC.-31.12%34 235
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-27.25%117 034
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-10.48%50 359
RELX PLC-8.87%49 959
WOLTERS KLUWER-9.83%24 402
EQUIFAX INC.-36.29%22 756