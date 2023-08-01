MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hiromichi (Hiro) Mizuno as a Special Advisor to the CEO, effective August 1, 2023.

Mr. Mizuno is widely recognized as a pioneering figure in the world of sustainable investment and has played a pivotal role in promoting and implementing sustainable principles throughout the financial industry. He is particularly known for his impact and active efforts in advocating for and addressing climate change and gender diversity through investment practices.

Mr. Mizuno served as the Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan, the largest pension fund in the world with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management, from 2015 to 2020.

Other significant former roles held by Mr. Mizuno include Special Envoy of the U.N. Secretary General on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investments and Director of the Board of Tesla, Inc. Mr. Mizuno currently serves as Mission Committee Member of Danne, S.A., Director of the Board of LiveWire Group Inc., and CFA Institute Research and Policy Advisor Council member.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hiro Mizuno to MSCI,” said Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSCI. “His unparalleled investment experience and his leadership in integrating sustainability considerations into the investment process will undoubtedly enhance our own expertise and capabilities as we continue to build innovative solutions and research cutting-edge investment issues for our clients worldwide.”

Mr. Mizuno will provide MSCI with strategic counsel, thought leadership, and industry engagement. His involvement and expertise will help further solidify MSCI’s leadership and commitment to empowering investors with data-driven insights to navigate the complexities of investment risks and opportunities, particularly climate and other sustainability issues facing long-term investors.

“It is a privilege to join forces with MSCI at this transformative and challenging time for the investment industry,” said Hiro Mizuno. “MSCI’s dedication to enabling sustainable investing aligns perfectly with my own values, and MSCI’s leadership in providing critical risk management tools for climate and ESG risks can help facilitate proper capital allocation. I look forward to collaborating with Henry and the team to continue driving insights and innovation across the investment landscape.”

