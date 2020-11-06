DGAP-News: msg life ag / Key word(s): Contract

msg life ag: Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG



06.11.2020 / 20:05

Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 6 November 2020) - Due to the change in the base rate, msg life ag ('msg life') and msg systems AG ('msg systems') have today agreed to increase the consideration to be offered to msg life shareholders pursuant to Section 6 (1) of the control agreement dated 25 September 2020 by EUR 0.04 from EUR 2.44 to EUR 2.48 per msg life share.

The sole reason for this change is the fact that, following conclusion of the control agreement, the base rate upon which msg life's enterprise valuation was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1%. This resulted in an increase in the consideration to be offered to EUR 2.48 per msg life share. Like the control agreement, the guaranteed dividend is to remain unchanged. The amendment agreement re the control agreement as well as the interim declarations by VALNES Corporate Finance GmbH and Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will be made available in the Investor Relations section on the msg life home page.

About msg life

As part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life ag and its subsidiaries are among the leading software and consulting companies for the European insurance sector. The services of msg life range from the development and implementation of standard software and the provision of consultancy services to the handling of full IT operations (cloud solutions). The msg life Group has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen and offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal and the USA. It currently employs a workforce of nearly 1,200.

