MSG : ANNOUNCES TELECAST SCHEDULE FOR THE CONTINUATION OF THE RED BULLS' 2020 REGULAR SEASON

MSG NETWORKS ANNOUNCES TELECAST SCHEDULE FOR NEW YORK ISLANDERS'

FIRST ROUND STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF SERIES VERSUS WASHINGTON, STARTING ON

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12TH

Game 1 is Scheduled for Wednesday, August 12th at 3:00pm ET, with

Pregame Coverage Set to Begin at 2:30pm ET on MSG and MSG+

New York, NY (August 11, 2020) - MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) today announced the official telecast schedule for the New York Islanders' matchup against the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12th at 3:00pm ET, with pregame coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET on MSG and MSG+.

Play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke and analyst Butch Goring will call the game action remotely from MSG Networks' studios in New York City. Shannon Hogan will host pregame, postgame and intermission coverage throughout the series from the network's studio as well, alongside studio analyst AJ Mleczko.

As part of its increased hockey coverage throughout the week, the network will continue to air 'Around the NHL, presented by Chase,' its new weeknight hockey program hosted by Michelle Gingras and former NHL player and television hockey analyst Anson Carter. Viewers can tune in at 6:00pm ET on MSG and 7:00pm ET on MSG+ for an inside look into the latest news and info from around the league.

The full telecast schedule for the Islanders' first round series airing on both MSG and MSG+ is below. The games will also be available on MSG GO, the network's live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

Game Date Opponent ^ Time Pregame Network Game 1 Weds, Aug 12 @ Washington 3:00pm ET 2:30pm ET MSG / MSG+ Game 2 Fri, Aug 14 @ Washington 8:00pm ET 7:30pm ET MSG / MSG+ Game 3 Sun, Aug 16 Washington 12:00pm ET 11:30am ET MSG / MSG+ Game 4 Tues, Aug 18 Washington 8:00pm ET 7:30pm ET MSG / MSG+ *Game 5 Thurs, Aug 20 @ Washington TBD TBD TBD *Game 6 Sat, Aug 22 Washington TBD TBD TBD *Game 7 Sun, Aug 23 @ Washington TBD TBD TBD

^ all games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

* if necessary

