Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSG Networks Inc.    MSGN

MSG NETWORKS INC.

(MSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MSG : ANNOUNCES TELECAST SCHEDULE FOR THE CONTINUATION OF THE RED BULLS' 2020 REGULAR SEASON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT

MSG NETWORKS ANNOUNCES TELECAST SCHEDULE FOR NEW YORK ISLANDERS'
FIRST ROUND STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF SERIES VERSUS WASHINGTON, STARTING ON
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12TH

Game 1 is Scheduled for Wednesday, August 12th at 3:00pm ET, with
Pregame Coverage Set to Begin at 2:30pm ET on MSG and MSG+

New York, NY (August 11, 2020) - MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) today announced the official telecast schedule for the New York Islanders' matchup against the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12th at 3:00pm ET, with pregame coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET on MSG and MSG+.

Play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke and analyst Butch Goring will call the game action remotely from MSG Networks' studios in New York City. Shannon Hogan will host pregame, postgame and intermission coverage throughout the series from the network's studio as well, alongside studio analyst AJ Mleczko.

As part of its increased hockey coverage throughout the week, the network will continue to air 'Around the NHL, presented by Chase,' its new weeknight hockey program hosted by Michelle Gingras and former NHL player and television hockey analyst Anson Carter. Viewers can tune in at 6:00pm ET on MSG and 7:00pm ET on MSG+ for an inside look into the latest news and info from around the league.

The full telecast schedule for the Islanders' first round series airing on both MSG and MSG+ is below. The games will also be available on MSG GO, the network's live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

Game Date Opponent ^ Time Pregame Network
Game 1 Weds, Aug 12 @ Washington 3:00pm ET 2:30pm ET MSG / MSG+
Game 2 Fri, Aug 14 @ Washington 8:00pm ET 7:30pm ET MSG / MSG+
Game 3 Sun, Aug 16 Washington 12:00pm ET 11:30am ET MSG / MSG+
Game 4 Tues, Aug 18 Washington 8:00pm ET 7:30pm ET MSG / MSG+
*Game 5 Thurs, Aug 20 @ Washington TBD TBD TBD
*Game 6 Sat, Aug 22 Washington TBD TBD TBD
*Game 7 Sun, Aug 23 @ Washington TBD TBD TBD

^ all games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

* if necessary

About MSG Networks Inc.
MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

# # #

Disclaimer

MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MSG NETWORKS INC.
10:12aMSG : Announces telecast schedule for the continuation of the red bulls' 2020 re..
PU
08/13MSG NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/13MSG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/13MSG NETWORKS INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
08/07MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference ..
GL
07/24MSG : Announces new original programming for the return of hockey
PU
07/15MSG : Announces telecast schedule for new york rangers' return to the ice for st..
PU
07/15MSG : Announces telecast schedule for new york islanders' return to the ice for ..
PU
07/02MSG : ANNOUNCES UPCOMING “PATRICK EWING WEEK,” FEATURING A FULL LINE..
PU
06/19MSG NETWORKS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 670 M - -
Net income 2021 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart MSG NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
MSG Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSG NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,86 $
Last Close Price 10,36 $
Spread / Highest target 93,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Greenberg President & Chief Executive Officer
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman
Bret Richter Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Charles Francis Dolan Director
Hank J. Ratner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSG NETWORKS INC.-40.46%588
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.82.67%16 426
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.24.17%10 236
TOHO CO., LTD.-19.36%6 173
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-1.77%4 032
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-16.79%3 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group