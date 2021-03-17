MSG : TO LAUNCH FIRST PICK ‘EM CONTEST IN NEW FREE-TO-PLAY, GAMING APP FOR KNICKS VS. MAGIC GAME ON THURSDAY, MARCH 18TH

MSG NETWORKS TO LAUNCH FIRST PICK 'EM CONTEST IN NEW FREE-TO-PLAY,

GAMING APP FOR KNICKS VS. MAGIC GAME ON THURSDAY, MARCH 18TH

MSG Networks Pick 'Em - Now Available to Download on iOS and Android Platforms - to

Offer its First Knicks Contest on Thursday, March 18th, Featuring a Grand Prize of $10,000

NHL Pick 'Em Contests for Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Sabres Games to Begin in April

New York, NY (February 17, 2021) - MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) announced today that its new free-to-play app, MSG Networks Pick 'Em, is now available to download on iOS and Android in the Apple App and Google Play Store. The new prediction gaming app, developed in partnership with Boom Sports, will feature pick 'em style NBA and NHL contests and offer fans the chance to win real cash prizes based on the accuracy of their selections, starting with the Knicks vs. Magic game on Thursday, March 18th.

The NBA pick 'em contests will consist of a series of predictive questions based on upcoming Knicks games, ranging from the team's total points, the player to score first and more. The contestants that correctly answer all questions for that game will win or split the grand prize of $10,000. If there is no jackpot winner, $100 will be awarded each game to the contestant or, in the case of a tie, shared amongst those contestants, with the highest point total.

The NHL contests within the app will begin in April and include separate pick 'em contests for every Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Sabres game, with each individual contest featuring a $1,000 progressive jackpot. For each game, fans will make several different predictions, such as the player to score the first goal, the number of total goals each team will score in each period and more. If no one correctly makes all picks on any given night, the $1,000 prize will be added to the jackpot for that team's next game. If there is no jackpot winner, $100 will be awarded each game to the contestant or, in the case of a tie, shared amongst those contestants, with the highest point total.

In addition to the announced NBA and NHL contests, the app will feature additional contests with other teams and sports in the coming months. Official rules, scoring, prize and other information for MSG Networks Pick 'Em are available within the app.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

About BOOM

Boom Sports is a leader in the emerging US online gaming industry. Building and operating world-class free-to-play gaming products and real-money casino games for regulated jurisdictions, Boom prides itself on delivering premium, innovative, and accessible games that will entertain and engage millions of fans. Boom leverages its proprietary technology, game stack, and games-as-a-service platform to partners in media, sports, retail and gaming.

