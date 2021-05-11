Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  MSG Networks Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MSGN   US5535731062

MSG NETWORKS INC.

(MSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BSCA, MLND, COHR, and MSGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/11/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southern California Bancorp ("BCAL"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BSCA shareholders will receive 1.00 share of BCAL common stock for each BSCA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.50 based upon BCAL's May 10, 2021 closing price of $13.50. If you own BSCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bsca/

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held clinical-stage oncology company Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If you own MLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mlnd/

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by II-VI Incorporated ("II-VI"). Under the terms of the agreement, COHR shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $276.43 based upon II-VI's May 10, 2021 closing price of $62.01. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.70 based upon MSGE's May 10, 2021 closing price of $91.25. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-bsca-mlnd-cohr-and-msgn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301288997.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
