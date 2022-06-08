MSM Malaysia Berhad : IS FOCUSED ON TURNAROUND PLAN AMIDST THE RISING MAIN PRODUCTION COST

MSM IS FOCUSED ON TURNAROUND PLAN AMIDST THE RISING MAIN PRODUCTION COST KUALA LUMPUR, JUNE 8, 2022 - MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (MSM) remains focused on sustaining its turnaround plan amidst the rising main production cost elements namely raw sugar, freight, natural gas and foreign exchange. The producer of the national refined sugar brand "Gula Prai" has turnaround with improved financial performance since 2020 despite market challenges. Relatively, MSM recorded an improved profit before tax (PBT) of RM81 million for FY2021, against RM36 million in FY2020. The Group also recorded 3% increase in revenue of RM2.26 billion for 12 months FY2021 compared to RM2.18 billion in the last financial year. During FY2021, gain from disposal of MSM Perlis Sdn Bhd amounting to RM91.8 million has contributed to the Group recording a total consolidated PBT of RM170 million. Within a continually challenging environment, MSM key focus for 2021 was on the execution of the turnaround plan through reorganisation and asset optimisation, staying resilient with strengthened income streams and building integration for sustainable performance. "For financial year 2021 (FY2021), MSM recorded a revenue of RM2.3 billion with a profit before tax (PBT) of RM81 million on the back of total assets of RM2.87 billion. This is an encouraging improvement from 2020 despite challenges faced throughout the year. MSM also has returned to a dividend-paying stock where we declared a dividend of 3 sen per share for FY2021," said MSM Group Chief Executive Officer, Syed Feizal Syed Mohammad during the 11th Annual General Meeting that was held virtually today attended by 1,057 shareholders online. MSM produced close to 900,000 tonnes of refined sugar that is sold under "Gula Prai" brand amidst slower domestic and competitive international markets in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the movement control order. MSM was challenged by many different factors in 2021 but appropriate mitigation measures were taken to address them. MSM has a dynamic 3-year strategic blueprint with 2021 being Turnaround, 2022 Resilient and 2023 Integration. MSM Johor remains a key focus of MSM Group on the ramp-up programme and achieving profitability while MSM Prai will be undergoing a rejuvenation process with a 30-year life extension in sweating the assets.

"We will work to increase our domestic market share while opening up new market channels through Last Mile general trades, HORECA and small SKU packaging suited for convenient chains. MSM shall continue to gain greater market share within Asia Pacific and penetrate Singapore retail segment viewed from a domestic lens and logistics strategy. We shall also increase more volumes of value-added products such as liquid sugar and premix which has higher margins and great demand in markets like China. As part of strengthening Johor, MSM remains open to have a right fit partner with strong export market and operational experience," Syed Feizal said. As for financial year 2022 (FY2022), MSM foresees greater challenges with rising main production cost. For first quarter (1Q) FY2022, MSM posted an expected loss after tax (LAT) of RM28 million as compared to profit after tax (PAT) of RM31 million for 1Q2021. This was largely due to higher production cost largely 29% higher NY11, 57% increase in freight cost and weaker Ringgit. The Group's refining cost also recorded an increase of 28%, largely driven by 86% increase in gas cost. In response to cost pressures, MSM as a joint industry has engaged the government on the need to revise the controlled ceiling prices for the retail segment. The sugar refining price has had a net increase of only 1 sen/kg since 2011. "We strived to reinforce our brand positioning, stayed on track for current and long-term targets maximising our capabilities through market expansion and greater outreach. Critically, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet and enhanced liquidity. MSM has a healthy gearing ratio of 26% in FY2021 versus 33% in FY2020. In initiatives, we stepped-up with acceleration our ESG journey and kicked-off digitalisation towards IR 4.0 during the year," Syed Feizal added. Moving forward, MSM will further exploring strategic partnership to strengthen export segment and to further unlock synergistic value in 2022 in ensuring consistent returns and greater shareholder value as the nation's leading premium sugar refiner. -ENDS- 2