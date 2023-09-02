Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. notifies investors in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW) that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is retracting its two press releases notifying investors of a securities fraud class action filed against MSP Recovery covering a class period of April 28, 2022 – August 17, 2023. On August 28, 2023, a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal was filed by counsel for the plaintiff in that case, Pignatelli vs MSP Recovery, et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-23224-CMA (Southern District of Florida).

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. hereby retracts all statements made in both of its press releases concerning MSP Recovery and the Class Action.

