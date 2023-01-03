Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MSP Recovery, Inc.
  News
  Summary
MSP RECOVERY, INC.

(MSPR)
MSP Recovery, Now Doing Business as LifeWallet, Entered into a Term Sheet for the Monetization of a Portion of Its Company-owned Assignor Interests as a New Source of Monetization for $275 Million, and Payment of $48 Million in Servicing Fees for 2023
GL
MSP Recovery, Inc. D/B/A LifeWallet, Begins Trading Today Under New NASDAQ Ticker Symbol LIFW

01/03/2023 | 01:04am EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. D/B/A LifeWallet (“LifeWallet”, or “the Company”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced the Company will commence trading of its common stock today, January 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET, under the new ticker symbol “LIFW”.

MSP Recovery, Inc. previously announced on Dec 22, 2022 that it will begin doing business as “LifeWallet” in 2023.

The “LIFW” ticker symbol will replace the Company’s current ticker symbol for its common stock, “MSPR”. Additionally, the Company’s publicly traded warrants to purchase common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbols “LIFWW” and “LIFWZ”, thus replacing the Company’s ticker symbols for its publicly traded warrants, “MSPRW” and “MSPRZ”, respectively.

The Company will not change its core strategy, and the core business remains the same – secondary payer reimbursement recoveries.

“Transitioning to a new stock ticker is the most recent step we have taken toward our rebranding initiative with the intention of further strengthening our core business,” said MSP Recovery/LifeWallet Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “This is an exciting time for the business as we continue to integrate and align ourselves with the nationally-recognized LifeWallet brand.”

No action is required by the Company’s current shareholders as a result of the change. The ticker symbol change will have no effect on business goals, strategy, or fees and expenses.

For more information, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available at investor.lifewallet.com.

About LifeWallet
Founded in 2014 as MSP Recovery, LifeWallet has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries from responsible parties. The LifeWallet ecosystem provides innovative solutions for multiple industries including sports, schools, legal, and healthcare, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: lifewallet.com

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by LIFW in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for LIFW to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. LIFW has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, LIFW’s ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to LIFW; the inability to successfully expand the scope of LIFW’s claims or obtain new data and claims from LIFW’s existing assignor base or otherwise; LIFW’s failure to innovate and develop new solutions, or the failure of those solutions to be adopted by LIFW’s existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For Media:
ICR, Inc.
MSP@icrinc.com

Marc Griffin
Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com


