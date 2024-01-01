MSTC Limited informed that in pursuant to the Order of the BLA cell of Ministry of Steel vide letter No. S-14018/1 /2022-BLA-Part(1) dated 14 December, 2023, Shri Manobendra Ghoshal has assumed the charge of the post of Managing Director of MSTC Limited effective from 1st January, 2024 (afternoon). As per the said letter, the tenure of Shri Ghoshal shall be upto the date of his superannuation 31 March, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Further, it is also informed that Shri Surinder Kumar Gupta on attaining the age of Superannuation on 31 December, 2023 has ceased to be Chairman & Managing Director of MSTC Limited with effect from the close of business hours on 31 December, 2023. Date of Birth is March 07, 1968; Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Institution of Engineers of India (IEI), Kolkata; Fellow of the Institution of Engineers (India). Previous Positions Held: Chief Strategy Officer at RITES Nominee Director in SAIL-RITES Bengal Wagon Industry Private Limited (SRBWIPL).

Shri Manobendra Ghoshal, a distinguished professional from the Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers (SCRA 1985 batch) and a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers (India), have over 33 years of comprehensive expertise in the railways sector. In his career spanning 23 years with Indian Railways and 10 years with RITES Ltd., he has held various leadership positions, showcasing exceptional strategic vision and operational acumen. Shri Ghoshal's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Institution of Engineers of India (IEI), Kolkata.

For the past two years, he served as a Chief Strategy Officer, RITES, Shri Ghoshal has played a pivotal role in driving multidimensional changes within the organization. His responsibilities encompass conceptualizing and implementing transformative initiatives, restructuring organizational setups, refining business and operational procedures, and fostering an elevated work culture. It was also his role to convince the Management on the imperative & follow up and handhold of all the Verticals for the successful implementation.

As a Nominee Director on the Board of SRBWIPL, a joint venture of SAIL and RITES dedicated to wagon manufacturing, he has demonstrated adept governance and strategic oversight. In RITES, he has worked in the production, operation, maintenance, and marketing of rolling stock, transport infrastructure, and related services for Export customers. He spearheaded the exports of trainsets, coaches and locomotives to Sri Lanka from 2016onwards, securing orders of over 200 million USO and subsequent execution.

He has also headed the Transaction Advisory domain for RITES. With a rich background in the Indian Railways, Shri Ghoshal has held key positions throughout his career, gaining extensive exposure to workshop management, rolling stock operation, design and production of rolling stock, as well as policy and planning functions of rolling stock acquisition for the Railways. He has led transformative projects such as technology transfer and indigenization of modern electric locomotives and managed complex workshops tackling technology upgradation, facility realignment, and human capital issues through reskilling and restructuring.