MSTC Limited is an India-based e-commerce company. The Company is engaged in providing e-commerce related services across diversified industry segment offering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services, and development of customized software/solutions. Its segments include Marketing, E-Commerce, and Scrap Recovery & Allied Jobs. The Company offers e-auction platform to a number of government departments and government-controlled entities. It offers a complete package of services from preparation of the auction catalogue to the issuance of delivery orders and advertisements of the same on a case-to-case basis with e payment and e-wallet facilities. It has conducted e-auction for sale of scraps, old plants and machineries, minerals, agricultural produce, coal and non-coal mine blocks, land parcels, tea, gorgon nut, tendu leaves, timbers, and other forest produce. The Company also offers end-to-end platform solutions for e-procurement.

Sector Internet Services