    MTHH   DK0010255975

MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S

(MTHH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:51 2022-08-30 am EDT
124.50 DKK   +0.40%
08/30MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S : MT Højgaard Danmark and N.V. BESIX S.A. awarded conditional DKK 2.6 bn contract for construction of the Nordhavn tunnel
GL
08/24MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S : Improved earnings and higher order intake in first half of the year - full-year outlook adjusted
GL
08/24MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S : Improved earnings and higher order intake in first half of the year - full-year outlook adjusted
GL
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark and N.V. BESIX S.A. awarded conditional DKK 2.6 bn contract for construction of the Nordhavn tunnel

08/30/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark and Belgian joint venture partner N.V. BESIX S.A. have entered a conditional contract with the Danish Road Directorate for the construction of the Nordhavn tunnel in Copenhagen. The contract value is DKK 2,585 million, and signing is expected after expiration of the standstill period in mid-September 2022.

Planning and construction of the building site by Svanemøllen bay will commence immediately after signing of the contract. The joint venture partners N.V. BESIX S.A. and MT Højgaard Danmark will collaborate closely with suppliers Niras, Bravida Danmark and Jacobs Sverige AB for the construction of the Nordhavn tunnel, which is to be commissioned in 2027 and ensure more direct access to the developing areas in the outer and inner Nordhavn. The tunnel will connect Østerbro with outer Nordhavn, improve access to port activities in the area and relocate heavy traffic from the road network on Østerbro.

The conditional contract does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s previously announced 2022 outlook, but it will contribute significantly to the group’s long-term, sustainable development in the coming years.

Contact:

CEO Henrik Mielke and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment


