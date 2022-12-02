MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark to construct production facility for Novo Nordisk

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has entered a cooperation-based contract with Novo Nordisk for the construction of a production facility as well as modification and extension of existing buildings in Bagsværd.

The project is executed in cooperation with Kemp & Lauritzen, and the total contract sum is estimated at DKK 1.2 billion of which MT Højgaard Danmark’s estimated share constitutes DKK 600 million. The project has been initiated immediately and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

The contract does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s previously announced 2022 outlook, but it will contribute significantly to the group’s long-term, sustainable development in the coming years.

Contact:

CEO Henrik Mielke and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

