MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has reported to have reduced its holding of shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to 4.6% of the share capital.

Control with the associated voting rights has been transferred by proxy to Nordea Funds Ltd., which now controls 8.1% of the total voting rights.

Contact: CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted by phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email anet@mth.dk.

