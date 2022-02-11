Log in
    MTHH   DK0010255975

MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S

(MTHH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 02/11 08:32:39 am
188.5 DKK   -0.79%
10:03aMT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S : Major shareholder announcement
GL
10:03aMT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S : Major shareholder announcement
GL
02/08Hojgaard will be a world beater
AQ
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Major shareholder announcement

02/11/2022 | 10:03am EST
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has reported to have reduced its holding of shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to 4.6% of the share capital.
Control with the associated voting rights has been transferred by proxy to Nordea Funds Ltd., which now controls 8.1% of the total voting rights.

Contact: CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted by phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email anet@mth.dk.

All news about MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S
02/08Hojgaard will be a world beater
AQ
02/05Hojgaard shoots 64 to take 3-shot lead at UAE tournament
AQ
01/27MT Højgaard Holding A/S Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/27Mt Højgaard Holding A/S Appoints Henrik Mielke as New President
CI
01/05MT Højgaard Holding A/S Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Adapteo Oyj completed the acquisition of Modular Building Assets of Ajos a/s from MT Hø..
CI
2021MT Højgaard Holding A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021Adapteo Oyj entered into an agreement to acquire Modular Building Assets of Ajos a/s fr..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 7 057 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net income 2021 131 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 745 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 459 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 817
Free-Float 32,2%
Managers and Directors
Morten Hansen President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Stig Solberg Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Pernille Fabricius Non-Executive Director
Christine Thorsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MT HØJGAARD HOLDING A/S-12.84%225
VINCI10.60%66 872
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.20%36 040
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.24%35 541
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.06%24 243
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED20.52%22 990