22,576,000 Ordinary Shares of Mt Malcolm Mines NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 8-SEP-2021 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

22,576,000 fully paid ordinary shares are classified by ASX as restricted securities and are to be held in escrow until 10 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



4,850,000 fully paid ordinary shares are classified by ASX as restricted securities and are to be held in escrow until 24 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



125,000 fully paid ordinary shares are classified by ASX as restricted securities and are to be held in escrow until 25 February 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



3,575,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 4 June 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



7,725,001 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 23 December 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue.



6,000,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 8 September 2025, are classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 10 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,515,560 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 8 September 2024, are classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 10 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.