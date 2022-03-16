Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mt Malcolm Mines NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M2M   AU0000169914

MT MALCOLM MINES NL

(M2M)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mt Malcolm Mines NL : Half Yearly Report to Shareholders

03/16/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

HALF YEARLY REPORT

Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Mt Malcolm Mines NL ABN: 78 646 466 435

For personal use only

Contents

Corporate Directory

3

Director's Report

4

Auditor's Independance Declaration

9

Independent Auditor's Review Report

10

Directors' Declaration

12

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

13

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

14

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

15

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

16

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

17

For personal use only

Corporate Directory

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trevor Dixon

Managing Director

Daniel Tuffin

Technical Director

Robert Downey

Non-Executive Chair

Gary Powell

Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Henko Vos

REGISTERED OFFICE

C/- Nexia Perth

Level 3, 88 William Street PERTH WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9463 2463

Website: www.nexia.com.au

CORPORATE OFFICE

Mt Malcolm Mines NL

8 Sarich Court,

OSBORNE PARK WA 6019

Telephone: 08 62446617

Website: mtmalcolm.com.au

AUDITORS

RSM Australia Partners

Level 32, Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade

PERTH WA 6000

SHARE REGISTRY

Advanced Share Registry Ltd

110 Stirling Hwy

NEDLANDS WA 6009

Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033

Facsimile: +61 8 9389 7871

Website:www.advancedshare.com.au

SECURITIES EXCHANGE LISTING

Mt Malcolm Mines NL shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange

(ASX Code: M2M)

BANKERS

National Australia Bank

West End - 197 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

WEBSITE

www.mtmalcolm.com.au

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

STATEMENT

www.mtmalcolm.com.au

For personal use only

Directors' Report

The Directors of Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( "M2M" or "the Company") herewith submit the financial report of the Company and its controlled entities ("Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors of the Company who have held office during and since the end of the half-year period and until the date of this report are noted below. Directors were in office for the

entire period unless otherwise noted.

Director

Position

Trevor Dixon

Managing Director

Daniel Tuffin

Technical Director

Robert Downey

Non-Executive Chair

Gary Powell

Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Henko Vos

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Group consists of obtaining exploration tenements around the Mt Malcolm region in Western Australia, for the purpose of exploration and potential development of gold.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND ACTIVITIES

The loss for the period for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $853,531 (31 December 2020: loss of $2,180,473).

On 3 September 2021, the Company completed its initial public offering by issuing 40,000,000 shares at $0.20 each, raising a total of $8,000,000 before costs.

Operationally throughout the last 6 months Mt Malcolm Mines NL (M2M) successfully listed on the ASX on 10th September 2021 with a 274km2 landholding within the Tier 1 Leonora Mineral District.

Exploration activities commenced post listing at Calypso & Golden Crown with data interpretation and consolidation of historical datasets continuing over the "Malcolm & Mt George Projects" tenement holdings located within 30kms of Leonora in the prospective Central Eastern Goldfields, activities completing during the period include:

Page 4

Half-Year Report 31 December 2021

Mt Malcolm Mining NL

For personal use only

  • Detailed Gravity survey at the Calypso Prospect,
  • RC Drilling at the Golden Crown Prospect,
  • RC Drilling at the Calypso Prospect.

Gold assays were returned during the period for Golden Crown with positive results being displayed in and around the historic workings.

Assay results for the RC drill program are shown in Table 1.

TABLE 1

Significant intercepts from Golden Crown

Hole ID

From

To (m)

Interval

Grade (g/t)

Intersection

(m)

Au

21GCRC001

19

20

1

0.54

1m @ 0.54 g/t Au

32

34

2

0.59

2m @ 0.59 g/t Au

37

40

3

11.97

3m @ 11.97 g/t Au

including

37

38

1

33.61

1m @ 33.61 g/t Au

21GCRC003

19

21

2

0.92

2m @ 0.92 g/t Au

25

31

7

0.34

7m @ 0.34 g/t Au

62

63

1

0.66

1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

21GCRC004

12

13

1

1.22

1m @ 1.22 g/t Au

14

15

1

0.94

1m @ 0.94 g/t Au

21GCRC005

17

18

1

3.07

1m @ 3.07 g/t Au

21GCRC006

41

42

1

0.34

1m @ 0.34 g/t Au

44

45

1

0.25

1m @ 0.25 g/t Au

21GCRC007

20

28

8

0.51

8m @ 0.51 g/t Au

23

25

2

0.92

2m @ 0.92 g/t Au

30

31

1

0.45

1m @ 0.45 g/t Au

34

35

1

7.06

1m @ 7.06 g/t Au

21GCRC008

16

17

1

0.54

1m @ 0.54 g/t Au

19

24

5

0.44

5m @ 0.44 g/t Au

including

21

22

2

0.54

2m @ 0.54 g/t Au

28

32

4

2.99

4m @ 2.99 g/t Au

28

37

10

1.56

10m @ 1.56 g/t Au

including

29

30

1

5.78

1m @ 5.78 g/t Au

21GCRC009

16

17

1

1.16

1m @ 1.16 g/t Au

20

24

4

1.46

4m @ 1.46g/t Au

including

21

23

2

2.61

2m @ 2.61 g/t Au

Half-Year Report 31 December 2021

Page 5

Mt Malcolm Mining NL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mt Malcolm Mines NL published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MT MALCOLM MINES NL
01:38aMT MALCOLM MINES NL : Half Yearly Report to Shareholders
PU
02/25125,000 Ordinary Shares of Mt Malcolm Mines NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
02/244,850,000 Ordinary Shares of Mt Malcolm Mines NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
01/11Mt Malcolm Mines Validates Shallow Gold at Golden Crown Prospect
MT
01/10Mt Malcolm Mines NL Provides an Exploration Update Following Receipt of the Remaining A..
CI
20217,725,001 Ordinary Shares of Mt Malcolm Mines NL are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
2021Mt Malcolm Mines NL Provides an Interim Exploration Update Following Completion of an R..
CI
2021Mt Malcolm Mines Generates New Targets at Calypso Prospect
MT
2021Mt Malcolm Mines NL Announces High Resolution Gravity Targets Identified At Calypso
CI
2021MT MALCOLM MINES NL : Starts Drill Program at Calypso Prospect in Western Australia; Share..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,02 M -3,61 M -3,61 M
Net cash 2021 0,30 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,63 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MT MALCOLM MINES NL
Duration : Period :
Mt Malcolm Mines NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor John Dixon Managing Director & Director
Robert Hartley Downey Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Tuffin Independent Director & Technical Director
Gary Raymond Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Henko Vos Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MT MALCOLM MINES NL-30.00%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.30%58 443
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.03%42 264
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.36%27 030
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.54%21 199
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.51%17 080