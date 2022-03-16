Mt Malcolm Mines NL : Half Yearly Report to Shareholders

Directors' Report

The Directors of Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( "M2M" or "the Company") herewith submit the financial report of the Company and its controlled entities ("Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors of the Company who have held office during and since the end of the half-year period and until the date of this report are noted below. Directors were in office for the

entire period unless otherwise noted.

Director Position Trevor Dixon Managing Director Daniel Tuffin Technical Director Robert Downey Non-Executive Chair Gary Powell Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Henko Vos

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Group consists of obtaining exploration tenements around the Mt Malcolm region in Western Australia, for the purpose of exploration and potential development of gold.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND ACTIVITIES

The loss for the period for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $853,531 (31 December 2020: loss of $2,180,473).

On 3 September 2021, the Company completed its initial public offering by issuing 40,000,000 shares at $0.20 each, raising a total of $8,000,000 before costs.

Operationally throughout the last 6 months Mt Malcolm Mines NL (M2M) successfully listed on the ASX on 10th September 2021 with a 274km2 landholding within the Tier 1 Leonora Mineral District.

Exploration activities commenced post listing at Calypso & Golden Crown with data interpretation and consolidation of historical datasets continuing over the "Malcolm & Mt George Projects" tenement holdings located within 30kms of Leonora in the prospective Central Eastern Goldfields, activities completing during the period include: