Mt Monger Resources : New Tenements Ravensthorpe (Lithium and REE Prospective)

ASX Announcement

ASX:MTM 25 March 2022

NEW GROUND AT RAVENSTHORPE PROSPECTIVE

FOR LITHIUM AND RARE EARTH ELEMENTS

Highlights:

Three new tenement applications lodged to expand the Ravensthorpe project area

Targeting lithium bearing pegmatites and clay-hosted rare earth elements

clay-hosted rare earth elements Historical exploration has identified both lithium and rare earth element anomalies that have never been followed up

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM) (Mt Monger or the Company) has applied for three additional exploration licences to expand its Ravensthorpe project area within the Albany- Fraser Orogen in southern Western Australia. The tenements are located to the east of the Mt Cattlin lithium mine and are considered to be highly prospective for both lithium and rare earth element (REE) mineralisation.

The exploration licence (EL) applications are expected to be granted by the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in the coming months.

Regarding the EL applications, Managing Director Lachlan Reynolds said:

"Following our recent acquisition of multi-element projects in the Ravensthorpe region, we identified highly prospective areas of open ground that we have proactively staked to increase our ground holding.

As the investigation of prospectivity of these areas has progressed, our technical team has recognised that these areas have excellent prospectivity for lithium-bearing pegmatites and ionic clay-hosted rare earth element deposits.

Historical exploration programs in the area that were originally looking for gold, copper and nickel have fortuitously also collected critical geochemical assay data that will assist us in the search for these modern targets.

The Company is highly encouraged by the evolving exploration potential of the area. There has been little systematic exploration in recent times despite significant previous results across a range of commodities. We are eagerly awaiting the granting of the EL applications. In the meantime, the Company is compiling historical exploration information for the area and will be advancing work on the adjacent granted tenements."