Vancouver, B.C. - July 11, 2024 - MTB Metals Corp. ("MTB" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MTB, OTCQB: MBYMF, Frankfurt: M9U) announces that the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.04 per share in settlement (the "Debt Settlement") of payment owed pursuant to an advisory agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc., totaling $40,000.

The Debt Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About MTB

MTB has six active projects spanning 580 square kilometres in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. With the focus on the Telegraph project, discussions are now underway leading to joint ventures and/or spinouts of other projects.

Telegraph is located in the vicinity of 4 world-class porphyry deposits being advanced by major mining companies: Galore (Teck / Newmont), Schaft (Teck), Saddle (Newmont) and the operating Red Chris copper-gold mine (Newmont / Imperial Metals). Field work, including drilling, by MTB on its 344 square kilometre property, together with earlier results, provides compelling evidence for the presence of one or more porphyries, similar to the others in the area. Assay are pending from four drill holes. The American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine. The project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. There are multiple silver, gold and copper occurrences on the property, including a 2006 drill hole that encountered 5 kgs of silver over 5 metres. Red Cliff is a past producing gold and copper mine in which the Company holds a 35% interest. Recent drill results include 2 meters of 26 g/t gold. On the BA property, 182 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Several targets with high-grade silver potential remain to be tested. Drilling in October on the George Copper zone encountered copper mineralization, with assays pending. On the Theia project, work by MTB and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 metres long, highlighted by a 2020 grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Two other zones on the property produced copper values over 5%. Southmore is in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s and was overlooked until MTB consolidated the property and carried out airborne geophysics and field work which confirmed several zones of gold and copper, with values up to 20% copper and 35 g/t gold.

