MTBC : Fact Sheet

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers.
Organic GrowthPartnershipsAcquisitions
Increased spending on marketing & sales, historically <4% of revenue
Turn smaller competitors into customersAcquire RCM companies and complementary businesses
Focus on cross-selling and expanding share-of-wallet
Leverage CareCloud's technology and/or offshore team
Leverage efficiency and lower costs to grow adjusted EBITDA
-
• MTBC rebrands as CareCloud, taking on name of one of its largest acquisitions - doubles down on growth and innovation
-
• Cloud-based healthcare IT platform streamlines workflow, increases revenue and decreases expenses for customers
-
• Successful consolidator in fragmented industry
-
• Scalable operating cost structure
-
• 2020 revenue: $105.1 million
-
• 2020 adjusted EBITDA: $10.9 million
-
• 2021 revenue guidance: $133-137 million
-
• 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance: $22-25 million
Technology Platform
Competitive Advantages
#1 Cloud-Based EHR
#1 Practice Management Software
Global Team/Scalable Operating Model
-
• U.S.-based team with deep healthcare industry knowledge and expertise
-
• Significantly lower labor costs via ~3,100 English-speaking, college educated, employees in Pakistan and Sri Lanka
-
• Over 400 dedicated technology professionals
Proven Market Consolidator
-
• Scalable model with recurring revenue
-
• Completed 16 acquisitions since July 2014 IPO
-
• Track record of operating cost reduction, platform enhancement
Strong Capital Structure
Highlights as of March 25, 2021:
Common Stock
(Nasdaq: MTBC)
-
▪ 14.4 M shares outstanding
-
▪ Current price: $8.62
-
▪ Market cap: $124 million
-
▪ Insiders own ~37% of common stock
Series A Preferred Stock
(Nasdaq: MTBCP)
-
▪ 5.5 M shares outstanding
-
▪ Current price: $27.38
-
▪ Equity value: $151 million
-
▪ Dividend: 11% of par value ($25.00), paid monthly
-
▪ Non-convertible
-
▪ Optionally redeemable at
CareCloud's option
Total CareCloud Enterprise Value:
$254 M
This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Leadership Team
Mahmud Haq - Executive Chairman
-
• Former CEO of Compass International Services (Nasdaq: CMPS) and VP of Global Risk Management, American Express
-
• B.S. in Aviation Management, Bridgewater State College. M.B.A. in Finance, Clark University
A. Hadi Chaudhry - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Bill Korn - Chief Financial Officer
-
• Joined in 2013. 10 year IBM executive, part of the team that created IBM's successful services strategy in the 1990's.
-
• A.B. Economics, Harvard College. M.B.A. Harvard Business School
Stephen Snyder - Chief Strategy Officer and Director
Board of Directors
Anne Busquet
-
• Board member, Pitney Bowes, Intercontinental Hotels
-
• Former President, American Express Interactive Services
John Daly
Cameron Munter
Lawrence Sharnak
-
• Former EVP American Express Company
-
• Board of Advisors, Cinch Home Services
-
• Former Board member Teach for America New Jersey, A+ for Kids
CareCloud Contacts:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer (732) 873-5133 bkorn@carecloud.com
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates IR (214) 597-8200 mkreps@darrowir.com