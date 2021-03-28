MTBC : Fact Sheet

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers.

All $ in millions.

Organic GrowthPartnershipsAcquisitions Increased spending on marketing & sales, historically <4% of revenue Turn smaller competitors into customersAcquire RCM companies and complementary businesses Focus on cross-selling and expanding share-of-wallet Leverage CareCloud's technology and/or offshore team Leverage efficiency and lower costs to grow adjusted EBITDA

• MTBC rebrands as CareCloud, taking on name of one of its largest acquisitions - doubles down on growth and innovation

• Cloud-based healthcare IT platform streamlines workflow, increases revenue and decreases expenses for customers

• Successful consolidator in fragmented industry

• Scalable operating cost structure

• 2020 revenue: $105.1 million

• 2020 adjusted EBITDA: $10.9 million

• 2021 revenue guidance: $133-137 million

• 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance: $22-25 million

Technology Platform

Competitive Advantages

#1 Cloud-Based EHR

#1 Practice Management Software

Global Team/Scalable Operating Model

• U.S.-based team with deep healthcare industry knowledge and expertise

• Significantly lower labor costs via ~3,100 English-speaking, college educated, employees in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

• Over 400 dedicated technology professionals

Proven Market Consolidator

• Scalable model with recurring revenue

• Completed 16 acquisitions since July 2014 IPO

• Track record of operating cost reduction, platform enhancement

Strong Capital Structure

Highlights as of March 25, 2021:

Common Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBC)

▪ 14.4 M shares outstanding

▪ Current price: $8.62

▪ Market cap: $124 million

▪ Insiders own ~37% of common stock

Series A Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCP)

▪ 5.5 M shares outstanding

▪ Current price: $27.38

▪ Equity value: $151 million

▪ Dividend: 11% of par value ($25.00), paid monthly

▪ Non-convertible

▪ Optionally redeemable at CareCloud's option

Total CareCloud Enterprise Value:

$254 M

This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Leadership Team

Mahmud Haq - Executive Chairman

• Former CEO of Compass International Services (Nasdaq: CMPS) and VP of Global Risk Management, American Express

• B.S. in Aviation Management, Bridgewater State College. M.B.A. in Finance, Clark University

A. Hadi Chaudhry - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

• Joined in 2002. Previously in various roles in banking & IT sectors, holds numerous information technology certifications

Bill Korn - Chief Financial Officer

• Joined in 2013. 10 year IBM executive, part of the team that created IBM's successful services strategy in the 1990's.

• A.B. Economics, Harvard College. M.B.A. Harvard Business School

Stephen Snyder - Chief Strategy Officer and Director

• Joined in 2005. Attorney for 17 years with M&A and healthcare law experience.

• J.D. Rutgers School of Law

Board of Directors

Anne Busquet

• Board member, Pitney Bowes, Intercontinental Hotels

• Former President, American Express Interactive Services

John Daly

• Former EVP and Director of E.F. Hutton & Company

Cameron Munter

• Sr. Advisor, Agora Strategy Group (Berlin)

• Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan

Lawrence Sharnak

• Former EVP American Express Company

• Board of Advisors, Cinch Home Services

• Former Board member Teach for America New Jersey, A+ for Kids

CareCloud Contacts:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer (732) 873-5133 bkorn@carecloud.com

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates IR (214) 597-8200 mkreps@darrowir.com