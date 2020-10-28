Log in
MTBC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9, 2020

10/28/2020 | 09:16am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.mtbc.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing +1-201-493-6779 and referencing "MTBC Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call." Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.mtbc.com/events.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-6671 and providing access code 13712429.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC’s latest investor presentation, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc.
bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
(214) 597-8200

Media Inquiries:
Mike Cuesta
Chief Marketing Officer
MTBC, Inc.
mcuesta@mtbc.com





Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

