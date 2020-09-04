MTBC to Present at Colliers, HC Wainwright Conferences

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that Bill Korn, CFO of MTBC, will present at two additional investor conference events during the month of September.



MTBC will host one-on-one and group investor meetings at the Colliers Institutional investor conference on Thursday, September 10. The conference will be a virtual event open to Collier’s clients.

MTBC will also present at the HC Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The virtual conference event will include individual meetings taking place September 14 and a group presentation on September 16 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Investors interested in attending the virtual presentation or arranging meetings should contact their Colliers or HC Wainwright sales representative or MTBC's investor relations, Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, mkreps@darrowir.com .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

