MTI : Financial Results for FY2022

Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior managing Director
Phone: +81-3-5333-6323
Scheduled date of annual meeting of shareholders: December 24, 2022
Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report (Yuka Shoken Houkokusho): December 26, 2022
Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 26, 2022
Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes
Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
For the year ended September 30, 2022
26,479
2.9
870
(54.9)
485
(64.5)
(930)
-
For the year ended September 30, 2021
25,743
(1.3)
1,929
(23.0)
1,370
(34.2)
(1,164)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Year ended September 30, 2022: (1,137) million yen, (-%)
Year months ended September 30, 2021: (1,399) million yen, (-%)
Net income
Net income
Return on
Return on Assets
Net income
per share
per share/diluted
Equity
Yen
Yen
％
％
％
For the year ended September 30, 2022
(16.99)
-
(5.9)
1.6
3.3
For the year ended September 30, 2021
(21.28)
-
(6.4)
4.4
7.5
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended September 30 2022: (457) millions of yen Year ended September 30 2021: (569) millions of yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ended September 30, 2022
29,265
17,877
48.1
256.61
Year ended September 30, 2021
31,908
21,243
54.6
318.29
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Year ended September 30, 2022: 14,065 millions of yen
Year ended September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
by (used in)
by (used in)
(used in) financing
equivalent
operating activities
investing activities
activities
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
For the year ended September 30, 2022
(1,393)
(2,460)
343
12,097
For the year ended September 30, 2021
3,516
(1,996)
649
15,540
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
Amount of
Dividend ratio
Dividends on
dividends paid
equity
first
second
third
Year end
Annual
(Consolidated)
(Total)
(Consolidated)
quarter
period
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
%
%
For the year ended September 30, 2021
-
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
878
-
4.8
For the year ended September 30, 2022
-
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
880
-
5.6
For the year ending September 30, 2023
-
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
-
(forecast)
3. Forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
yen
For the first half
12,700
(2.1)
200
(66.6)
0
(100.0)
(740)
-
(13.55)
Full year
26,000
(1.8)
800
(8.1)
400
(17.7)
(600)
-
(10.99)
* Notes
Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable
New: -
Exception: -
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:
Applicable
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
Not applicable
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Not applicable
(iv)
Restatement:
Not applicable
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares):
9/22: 61,263,000 shares
9/21: 61,248,200 shares
(ii)
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
9/22:
6,450,273 shares
9/21:
6,496,273 shares
(iii)
Average number of shares during the period
9/22:
54,781,561 shares
9/21:
54,699,877 shares
(Reference) Summary of financial results
1. Nonconsolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)
(1) Nonconsolidated operating results
(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
For the year ended
21,445
3.6
2,879
18.0
1,289
(43.6)
(3,524)
-
September 30, 2022
For the year ended
20,699
(0.8)
2,440
(20.2)
2,287
(33.9)
4,970
392.1
September 30, 2021
Net income per
Fully diluted net
share
income per share
Yen
Yen
For the year ended
(64.10)
-
September 30, 2022
For the year ended
90.56
90.26
September 30, 2021
Nonconsolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
For the year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
Yen
25,048
15,043
59.6
271.45
September 30, 2022
For the year ended
30,344
20,879
68.3
377.02
September 30, 2021
(Reference) Shareholders'
equity
As of September 30, 2022: 14,932 millions of yen
As of September 30, 2021:
20,717 millions of yen
* Status of review
Financial results is out of audit.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Future
outlook" on page 4 in the accompanying material.
While the Company planned to hold an online briefing on earnings chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for original Japanese.
Accompanying materials - Contents
1. Overview of operating results.....……………….…………………………..………………. 2
(1)
Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year…………………….……….
2
(2)
Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year…………………………..…
3
(3)
Overview of cash flow for the current fiscal year….…………………………..………
3
Future outlook………………………………………………………………………... 4
2.
Basic policy for the selection of accounting standard…………….…………………………
4
3.
Consolidated financial statements and important notes………….…………………………
Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income……………………...
7
(3)
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity………………………….
9
Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………... 11
1
1. Overview of operating results
(1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year
In the Group's business environment during the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy is severely affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, although the impact on the Group's consolidated financial results was minor.
In the content business, the Group increased the number of new subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app, which was in high demand, although the acquisition of new subscribers through mobile phone stores remained weak. It also increased monthly distribution of original comics to digital comic distributors.
In the healthcare business, the Group facilitated collaboration with its partner, Medipal Holdings Corporation, in a bid to spur more pharmacies to introduce the cloud drug record service, given that the appetite for the introduction of this service was growing, and to promote sales of child bearing-related solutions, such as the maternal health record book app, to local governments.
As a result, net sales stood at ¥26,479 million yen (down 2.9% year on year).
Gross profit declined to ¥18,691 million (down 0.3% year on year) although a slight increase in net sales. This is because the other business, where the rate of cost of sales was high, accounted for a larger percentage of total net sales due to a rise in sales in the business and low-profit projects increased in this business.
Operating income and ordinary income came to ¥870 million (down 54.9% year on year) and ¥485 million (down 64.5% year on year), respectively. This reflected an increase in selling, general and administration expenses primarily due to rises in personnel expenses, subcontracting expenses and depreciation as a result of efforts made to strengthen the Group's product development capability, particularly in the school digital transformation business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary, is actively working to develop, although there were reductions in rents linked to a shift to the teleworking system.
Loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥930 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,164 million in the previous year). This mainly reflected a decrease in ordinary income and an increase in impairment loss (extraordinary losses), despite a significant decrease in income taxes-current.
Consolidated operating results
(Period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Change
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Amount
Percentage
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Net sales
26,479
25,743
+736
+2.9
Cost of sales
7,787
7,001
+786
+11.2
Gross profit
18,691
18,741
△50
(0.3)
SG&A
17,820
16,811
+1,008
+6.0
Operating income
870
1,929
(1,059)
(54.9)
Ordinary income
485
1,370
(884)
(64.5)
Profit attributable to
(930)
(1,164)
+233
-
Owners of parent
Breakdown of SG&A
(Period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Change
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Amount
Percentage
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Total
17,820
16,811
+1,008
+6.0
Advertising expenses
1,580
1,517
+62
+4.1
Personnel expenses
7,718
7,099
+619
+8.7
Commission fee
3,094
3,157
(63)
(2.0)
Subcontract expenses
2,136
1,804
+332
+18.4
Depreciation
1,352
1,132
+219
+19.4
Other
1,937
2,100
(162)
(7.7)
2
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Content business
The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors.
This segment served 3.20 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 320 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. Following mobile carriers' termination of the feature phone service, the net decrease temporarily in the number of paying subscribers expanded. Excluding this factor, however, a net decline in the number of paying subscribers was becoming moderate in the content business, reflecting continuing growth in the number of paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app.
Net sales stood at ¥18,518 million (down 1.8% year on year), with year-on-year decline in paying subscribers mostly offset by an extra ¥717 million in net sales because net sales corresponding to lapsed points were treated as non-taxable transactions following adjustment of the handling of consumption tax on lapsed points in monthly content services that award points. Operating income rose to ¥6,200 million yen (up 4.4% year on year) due largely to the effect of the above increase in net sales.
Healthcare business
The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service and the maternal health record book app.
This segment served 590 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 50 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,264 at the end of September 2022 (up 499 from the end of September 2021), with record take up in the most recent fourth quarter, as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing.
Net sales came to ¥4,030 million (up 6.3% year on year) due to growth in initial introduction sales based on an increase in the number of pharmacies introducing the cloud drug record service, despite year-on-year decline in paying subscribers. Operating loss was stood at ¥1,108 million (loss of ¥1,267 million in the previous fiscal year) due to the continued burden of upfront investment spending.
Other business
Other business includes the B2B-type AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business, and the school DX business operated by Motivation Works Inc., a consolidated subsidiary.
In this segment, net sales came to ¥5,262 million (up 21.0% year on year), reflecting a rise in sales in the digital transformation support business for major companies and schools DX business. The operating loss came to ¥1,667 million (loss of ¥105 million in the previous fiscal year) chiefly due to a rise in the cost of sales, which resulted from an increase in low-profit projects in the DX support business for major companies, higher personnel expenses due to an increase in the number of personnel for strengthening the school DX business structure, and increases in subcontract expenses for strengthening development capability and depreciation.
(2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year
As of the end of the fiscal year under review, total assets decreased ¥2,643 million from the end of September 2021, to ¥29,265 million.
Current assets decreased ¥2,484 million mainly due to a fall in cash and deposits. Non-current assets fell ¥158 million mainly due to a decline in investment securities, despite an increase in software.
Current liabilities decreased ¥269 million, primarily reflecting a decline in income taxes payable, more than offsetting an increase in contract liabilities linked to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. Non-current liabilities gained ¥992 million mainly due to a decline in long-term loans payable.
Net assets decreased ¥3,365 million due to the payment of dividends and the effects of the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., despite the posting of ¥930 million as loss attributable to owners of parent.
(3) Overview of cash flow position for the current fiscal year
As of the end of the fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥12,097 million, an increase of ¥3,442 million from September 30, 2021. Cash flow by activity and principal factors in the fiscal year under review were as follows.
Net cash used in operating activities was ¥1,393 million (inflow of ¥3,516 million for the previous fiscal
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.