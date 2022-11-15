MTI : Financial Results for FY2022

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION The formal official document is in Japanese Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards) November 9, 2022 Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd. Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 9438 URL: https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior managing Director Phone: +81-3-5333-6323 Scheduled date of annual meeting of shareholders: December 24, 2022 Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report (Yuka Shoken Houkokusho): December 26, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 26, 2022 Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors) (Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted) 1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % For the year ended September 30, 2022 26,479 2.9 870 (54.9) 485 (64.5) (930) - For the year ended September 30, 2021 25,743 (1.3) 1,929 (23.0) 1,370 (34.2) (1,164) - (Note) Comprehensive income: Year ended September 30, 2022: (1,137) million yen, (-%) Year months ended September 30, 2021: (1,399) million yen, (-%) Net income Net income Return on Return on Assets Net income per share per share/diluted Equity Yen Yen ％ ％ ％ For the year ended September 30, 2022 (16.99) - (5.9) 1.6 3.3 For the year ended September 30, 2021 (21.28) - (6.4) 4.4 7.5 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended September 30 2022: (457) millions of yen Year ended September 30 2021: (569) millions of yen (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Year ended September 30, 2022 29,265 17,877 48.1 256.61 Year ended September 30, 2021 31,908 21,243 54.6 318.29 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Year ended September 30, 2022: 14,065 millions of yen Year ended September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen (3) Consolidated cash flows Net cash provided Net cash provided Net cash provided by Cash and cash by (used in) by (used in) (used in) financing equivalent operating activities investing activities activities Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen For the year ended September 30, 2022 (1,393) (2,460) 343 12,097 For the year ended September 30, 2021 3,516 (1,996) 649 15,540 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of End of End of Amount of Dividend ratio Dividends on dividends paid equity first second third Year end Annual (Consolidated) (Total) (Consolidated) quarter period quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen % % For the year ended September 30, 2021 - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 878 - 4.8 For the year ended September 30, 2022 - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 880 - 5.6 For the year ending September 30, 2023 - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 - (forecast)

3. Forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of % Millions of yen % Yen yen For the first half 12,700 (2.1) 200 (66.6) 0 (100.0) (740) - (13.55) Full year 26,000 (1.8) 800 (8.1) 400 (17.7) (600) - (10.99) * Notes Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable New: - Exception: - (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods: Applicable (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): Not applicable (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable (iv) Restatement: Not applicable Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares): 9/22: 61,263,000 shares 9/21: 61,248,200 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period 9/22: 6,450,273 shares 9/21: 6,496,273 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period 9/22: 54,781,561 shares 9/21: 54,699,877 shares (Reference) Summary of financial results 1. Nonconsolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022) (1) Nonconsolidated operating results (Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ For the year ended 21,445 3.6 2,879 18.0 1,289 (43.6) (3,524) - September 30, 2022 For the year ended 20,699 (0.8) 2,440 (20.2) 2,287 (33.9) 4,970 392.1 September 30, 2021 Net income per Fully diluted net share income per share Yen Yen For the year ended (64.10) - September 30, 2022 For the year ended 90.56 90.26 September 30, 2021 Nonconsolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share For the year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen ％ Yen 25,048 15,043 59.6 271.45 September 30, 2022 For the year ended 30,344 20,879 68.3 377.02 September 30, 2021 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of September 30, 2022: 14,932 millions of yen As of September 30, 2021: 20,717 millions of yen * Status of review Financial results is out of audit. * Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Future outlook" on page 4 in the accompanying material. While the Company planned to hold an online briefing on earnings chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for original Japanese.

Accompanying materials - Contents 1. Overview of operating results.....……………….…………………………..………………. 2 (1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year…………………….………. 2 (2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year…………………………..… 3 (3) Overview of cash flow for the current fiscal year….…………………………..……… 3 Future outlook………………………………………………………………………... 4 2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standard…………….………………………… 4 3. Consolidated financial statements and important notes………….………………………… 5 (1) Consolidated balance sheet…………………………………………………………... 5 (2) Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income……………………... 7 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity…………………………. 9 Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………... 11 1

1. Overview of operating results (1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year In the Group's business environment during the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy is severely affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, although the impact on the Group's consolidated financial results was minor. In the content business, the Group increased the number of new subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app, which was in high demand, although the acquisition of new subscribers through mobile phone stores remained weak. It also increased monthly distribution of original comics to digital comic distributors. In the healthcare business, the Group facilitated collaboration with its partner, Medipal Holdings Corporation, in a bid to spur more pharmacies to introduce the cloud drug record service, given that the appetite for the introduction of this service was growing, and to promote sales of child bearing-related solutions, such as the maternal health record book app, to local governments. As a result, net sales stood at ¥26,479 million yen (down 2.9% year on year). Gross profit declined to ¥18,691 million (down 0.3% year on year) although a slight increase in net sales. This is because the other business, where the rate of cost of sales was high, accounted for a larger percentage of total net sales due to a rise in sales in the business and low-profit projects increased in this business. Operating income and ordinary income came to ¥870 million (down 54.9% year on year) and ¥485 million (down 64.5% year on year), respectively. This reflected an increase in selling, general and administration expenses primarily due to rises in personnel expenses, subcontracting expenses and depreciation as a result of efforts made to strengthen the Group's product development capability, particularly in the school digital transformation business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary, is actively working to develop, although there were reductions in rents linked to a shift to the teleworking system. Loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥930 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,164 million in the previous year). This mainly reflected a decrease in ordinary income and an increase in impairment loss (extraordinary losses), despite a significant decrease in income taxes-current. Consolidated operating results (Period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Change September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Amount Percentage Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Net sales 26,479 25,743 +736 +2.9 Cost of sales 7,787 7,001 +786 +11.2 Gross profit 18,691 18,741 △50 (0.3) SG&A 17,820 16,811 +1,008 +6.0 Operating income 870 1,929 (1,059) (54.9) Ordinary income 485 1,370 (884) (64.5) Profit attributable to (930) (1,164) +233 - Owners of parent Breakdown of SG&A (Period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Change September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Amount Percentage Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Total 17,820 16,811 +1,008 +6.0 Advertising expenses 1,580 1,517 +62 +4.1 Personnel expenses 7,718 7,099 +619 +8.7 Commission fee 3,094 3,157 (63) (2.0) Subcontract expenses 2,136 1,804 +332 +18.4 Depreciation 1,352 1,132 +219 +19.4 Other 1,937 2,100 (162) (7.7) 2