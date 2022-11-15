Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MTI Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
506.00 JPY    0.00%
03:51aMti : Financial Results for FY2022
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year
PU
03:51aMti : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTI : Financial Results for FY2022

11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The formal official document is in Japanese

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

November 9, 2022

Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd.

Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

9438

URL: https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior managing Director

Phone: +81-3-5333-6323

Scheduled date of annual meeting of shareholders: December 24, 2022

Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report (Yuka Shoken Houkokusho): December 26, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 26, 2022

Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes

Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

For the year ended September 30, 2022

26,479

2.9

870

(54.9)

485

(64.5)

(930)

-

For the year ended September 30, 2021

25,743

(1.3)

1,929

(23.0)

1,370

(34.2)

(1,164)

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Year ended September 30, 2022: (1,137) million yen, (-%)

Year months ended September 30, 2021: (1,399) million yen, (-%)

Net income

Net income

Return on

Return on Assets

Net income

per share

per share/diluted

Equity

Yen

Yen

For the year ended September 30, 2022

(16.99)

-

(5.9)

1.6

3.3

For the year ended September 30, 2021

(21.28)

-

(6.4)

4.4

7.5

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended September 30 2022: (457) millions of yen Year ended September 30 2021: (569) millions of yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ended September 30, 2022

29,265

17,877

48.1

256.61

Year ended September 30, 2021

31,908

21,243

54.6

318.29

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Year ended September 30, 2022: 14,065 millions of yen

Year ended September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

by (used in)

by (used in)

(used in) financing

equivalent

operating activities

investing activities

activities

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

For the year ended September 30, 2022

(1,393)

(2,460)

343

12,097

For the year ended September 30, 2021

3,516

(1,996)

649

15,540

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Amount of

Dividend ratio

Dividends on

dividends paid

equity

first

second

third

Year end

Annual

(Consolidated)

(Total)

(Consolidated)

quarter

period

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

%

%

For the year ended September 30, 2021

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

878

-

4.8

For the year ended September 30, 2022

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

880

-

5.6

For the year ending September 30, 2023

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

-

(forecast)

3. Forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

yen

For the first half

12,700

(2.1)

200

(66.6)

0

(100.0)

(740)

-

(13.55)

Full year

26,000

(1.8)

800

(8.1)

400

(17.7)

(600)

-

(10.99)

* Notes

  1. Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable

New: -

Exception: -

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:

Applicable

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

Not applicable

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Not applicable

(iv)

Restatement:

Not applicable

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
  1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares):

9/22: 61,263,000 shares

9/21: 61,248,200 shares

(ii)

Number of treasury shares at the end of period

9/22:

6,450,273 shares

9/21:

6,496,273 shares

(iii)

Average number of shares during the period

9/22:

54,781,561 shares

9/21:

54,699,877 shares

(Reference) Summary of financial results

1. Nonconsolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

(1) Nonconsolidated operating results

(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

For the year ended

21,445

3.6

2,879

18.0

1,289

(43.6)

(3,524)

-

September 30, 2022

For the year ended

20,699

(0.8)

2,440

(20.2)

2,287

(33.9)

4,970

392.1

September 30, 2021

Net income per

Fully diluted net

share

income per share

Yen

Yen

For the year ended

(64.10)

-

September 30, 2022

For the year ended

90.56

90.26

September 30, 2021

  1. Nonconsolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

For the year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

25,048

15,043

59.6

271.45

September 30, 2022

For the year ended

30,344

20,879

68.3

377.02

September 30, 2021

(Reference) Shareholders'

equity

As of September 30, 2022: 14,932 millions of yen

As of September 30, 2021:

20,717 millions of yen

* Status of review

Financial results is out of audit.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Future

outlook" on page 4 in the accompanying material.

While the Company planned to hold an online briefing on earnings chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for original Japanese.

Accompanying materials - Contents

1. Overview of operating results.....……………….…………………………..………………. 2

(1)

Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year…………………….……….

2

(2)

Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year…………………………..…

3

(3)

Overview of cash flow for the current fiscal year….…………………………..………

3

  1. Future outlook………………………………………………………………………... 4

2.

Basic policy for the selection of accounting standard…………….…………………………

4

3.

Consolidated financial statements and important notes………….…………………………

5

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet…………………………………………………………...

5

(2)

Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income……………………...

7

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity………………………….

9

  1. Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………... 11

1

1. Overview of operating results

(1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year

In the Group's business environment during the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy is severely affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, although the impact on the Group's consolidated financial results was minor.

In the content business, the Group increased the number of new subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app, which was in high demand, although the acquisition of new subscribers through mobile phone stores remained weak. It also increased monthly distribution of original comics to digital comic distributors.

In the healthcare business, the Group facilitated collaboration with its partner, Medipal Holdings Corporation, in a bid to spur more pharmacies to introduce the cloud drug record service, given that the appetite for the introduction of this service was growing, and to promote sales of child bearing-related solutions, such as the maternal health record book app, to local governments.

As a result, net sales stood at ¥26,479 million yen (down 2.9% year on year).

Gross profit declined to ¥18,691 million (down 0.3% year on year) although a slight increase in net sales. This is because the other business, where the rate of cost of sales was high, accounted for a larger percentage of total net sales due to a rise in sales in the business and low-profit projects increased in this business.

Operating income and ordinary income came to ¥870 million (down 54.9% year on year) and ¥485 million (down 64.5% year on year), respectively. This reflected an increase in selling, general and administration expenses primarily due to rises in personnel expenses, subcontracting expenses and depreciation as a result of efforts made to strengthen the Group's product development capability, particularly in the school digital transformation business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary, is actively working to develop, although there were reductions in rents linked to a shift to the teleworking system.

Loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥930 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,164 million in the previous year). This mainly reflected a decrease in ordinary income and an increase in impairment loss (extraordinary losses), despite a significant decrease in income taxes-current.

Consolidated operating results

(Period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Change

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Amount

Percentage

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Net sales

26,479

25,743

+736

+2.9

Cost of sales

7,787

7,001

+786

+11.2

Gross profit

18,691

18,741

50

(0.3)

SG&A

17,820

16,811

+1,008

+6.0

Operating income

870

1,929

(1,059)

(54.9)

Ordinary income

485

1,370

(884)

(64.5)

Profit attributable to

(930)

(1,164)

+233

-

Owners of parent

Breakdown of SG&A

(Period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Change

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Amount

Percentage

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Total

17,820

16,811

+1,008

+6.0

Advertising expenses

1,580

1,517

+62

+4.1

Personnel expenses

7,718

7,099

+619

+8.7

Commission fee

3,094

3,157

(63)

(2.0)

Subcontract expenses

2,136

1,804

+332

+18.4

Depreciation

1,352

1,132

+219

+19.4

Other

1,937

2,100

(162)

(7.7)

2

Operating results by segment are as follows.

  • Content business

The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors.

This segment served 3.20 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 320 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. Following mobile carriers' termination of the feature phone service, the net decrease temporarily in the number of paying subscribers expanded. Excluding this factor, however, a net decline in the number of paying subscribers was becoming moderate in the content business, reflecting continuing growth in the number of paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app.

Net sales stood at ¥18,518 million (down 1.8% year on year), with year-on-year decline in paying subscribers mostly offset by an extra ¥717 million in net sales because net sales corresponding to lapsed points were treated as non-taxable transactions following adjustment of the handling of consumption tax on lapsed points in monthly content services that award points. Operating income rose to ¥6,200 million yen (up 4.4% year on year) due largely to the effect of the above increase in net sales.

  • Healthcare business

The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service and the maternal health record book app.

This segment served 590 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 50 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,264 at the end of September 2022 (up 499 from the end of September 2021), with record take up in the most recent fourth quarter, as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing.

Net sales came to ¥4,030 million (up 6.3% year on year) due to growth in initial introduction sales based on an increase in the number of pharmacies introducing the cloud drug record service, despite year-on-year decline in paying subscribers. Operating loss was stood at ¥1,108 million (loss of ¥1,267 million in the previous fiscal year) due to the continued burden of upfront investment spending.

  • Other business

Other business includes the B2B-type AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business, and the school DX business operated by Motivation Works Inc., a consolidated subsidiary.

In this segment, net sales came to ¥5,262 million (up 21.0% year on year), reflecting a rise in sales in the digital transformation support business for major companies and schools DX business. The operating loss came to ¥1,667 million (loss of ¥105 million in the previous fiscal year) chiefly due to a rise in the cost of sales, which resulted from an increase in low-profit projects in the DX support business for major companies, higher personnel expenses due to an increase in the number of personnel for strengthening the school DX business structure, and increases in subcontract expenses for strengthening development capability and depreciation.

(2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year

As of the end of the fiscal year under review, total assets decreased ¥2,643 million from the end of September 2021, to ¥29,265 million.

Current assets decreased ¥2,484 million mainly due to a fall in cash and deposits. Non-current assets fell ¥158 million mainly due to a decline in investment securities, despite an increase in software.

Current liabilities decreased ¥269 million, primarily reflecting a decline in income taxes payable, more than offsetting an increase in contract liabilities linked to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. Non-current liabilities gained ¥992 million mainly due to a decline in long-term loans payable.

Net assets decreased ¥3,365 million due to the payment of dividends and the effects of the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., despite the posting of ¥930 million as loss attributable to owners of parent.

(3) Overview of cash flow position for the current fiscal year

As of the end of the fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥12,097 million, an increase of ¥3,442 million from September 30, 2021. Cash flow by activity and principal factors in the fiscal year under review were as follows.

Net cash used in operating activities was ¥1,393 million (inflow of ¥3,516 million for the previous fiscal

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTI LTD.
03:51aMti : Financial Results for FY2022
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results fo..
PU
03:51aMti : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Personnel Changes Regarding Officer
PU
11/09Mti : Summary of Financial Results for FY2022
PU
11/09MTI Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of th..
CI
11/09MTI Ltd. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022, Paya..
CI
09/19MTI Ltd.(TSE:9438) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/12Mti : Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY2022
PU
08/12Mti : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Results Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending September..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 743 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2021 -1 164 M -8,29 M -8,29 M
Net cash 2021 12 660 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 27 735 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 295
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart MTI LTD.
Duration : Period :
MTI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTI LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Maeta President & Representative Director
Toshihiko Okino Senior Executive Officer, GM-Legal & Finance
Hiroshi Izumi Director, VP & Senior Head-Compliance Promotions
Keisuke Ryuman Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Mu Zhi Zhou Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTI LTD.-18.26%198
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.43%309 730
NETFLIX, INC.-50.32%129 114
PROSUS N.V.-24.98%76 702
AIRBNB, INC.-34.19%69 377
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.67%58 137