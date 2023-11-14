UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
The formal official document is in Japanese
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2023 (Japanese Accounting Standards)
November 8, 2023
Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd.
Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code:
9438
URL:https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/
Representative:
Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior managing Director
Phone: +81-3-5333-6323
Scheduled date of annual meeting of shareholders: December 23, 2023
Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report (Yuka Shoken Houkokusho): December 25, 2023
Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 25, 2023
Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes
Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors (On-demand))
(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023
(October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
For the year ended September 30, 2023
26,798
1.2
298
(65.7)
458
(5.7)
753
-
For the year ended September 30, 2022
26,479
2.9
870
(54.9)
485
(64.5)
(930)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Year ended September 30, 2023: 778 million yen, (-%)
Year months ended September 30, 2022: (1,137) million yen, (-%)
Net income
Net income
Return on
Return on Assets
Net income
per share
per share/diluted
Equity
Yen
Yen
％
％
％
For the year ended September 30, 2023
13.73
-
5.4
1.6
1.1
For the year ended September 30, 2022
(16.99)
-
(5.9)
1.6
3.3
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended September 30 2023: 102 millions of yen
Year ended September 30 2022: (457) millions of yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ended September 30, 2023
29,155
17,583
47.9
254.36
Year ended September 30, 2022
29,265
17,877
48.1
256.61
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Year ended September 30, 2023: 13,953 millions of yen
Year ended September 30, 2022: 14,065 millions of yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
by (used in)
by (used in)
(used in) financing
equivalent
operating activities
investing activities
activities
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
For the year ended September 30, 2023
4,764
(1,349)
(1,784)
13,720
For the year ended September 30, 2022
(1,393)
(2,460)
343
12,097
2. Dividends
For the year ended September 30, 2022 For the year ended September 30, 2023
For the year ending September 30, 2024 (forecast)
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
Amount of
Dividend ratio
Dividends on
dividends paid
equity
first
second
third
Year end
Annual
(Consolidated)
(Total)
(Consolidated)
quarter
period
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
%
%
-
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
880
-
5.6
-
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
880
116.5
6.3
-
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
-
3. Forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
yen
For the first half
13,000
(4.5)
200
-
+6.9
50
-
0.91
200
Full year
27,000
+0.8
1,000
+235.1
1,000
+118.1
400
(46.9)
7.32
* Notes
(1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
consolidation): Not applicable
Exception: -
New: -
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
Not applicable
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
Not applicable
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Not applicable
(iv)
Restatement:
Not applicable
- Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
- Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares):
(ii)
9/23: 61,264,600 shares
9/22: 61,263,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
9/22:
6,450,273 shares
(iii)
9/23:
6,405,973 shares
Average number of shares during the period
9/22:
54,781,561 shares
9/23:
54,839,609 shares
(Reference) Summary of financial results
1. Nonconsolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023 (From October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)
(1) Nonconsolidated operating results
(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
For the year ended
Millions of yen
(
％
Millions of yen
(
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
20,763
3.2)
1,477
48.7)
761
40.9)
2,404
-
September 30, 2023
For the year ended
21,445
3.6
2,879
18.0
1,289
(43.6)
(3,524)
-
September 30, 2022
(
Net income per
Fully diluted net
share
income per share
For the year ended
Yen
Yen
43.69
-
September 30, 2023
For the year ended
(64.10)
-
September 30, 2022
- Nonconsolidatedfinancial position
Total assets
For the year ended
Millions of yen
26,817
September 30, 2023
For the year ended
25,048
September 30, 2022
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2023: 16,490 millions of yen
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
％
Yen
16,549
61.5
299.51
15,043
59.6
271.45
As of September 30, 2022:
14,932 millions of yen
* Status of review
Financial results is out of audit.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Future outlook" on page 4 in the accompanying material.
While the Company planned to hold an online briefing on earnings chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, November 9, 2023, for original Japanese.
Accompanying materials - Contents
1. Overview of operating results.....……………….…………………………..………………. 2
(1)
Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year…………………….……….
2
(2)
Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year…………………………..…
3
(3)
Overview of cash flow for the current fiscal year….…………………………..………
3
- Future outlook………………………………………………………………………... 4
2.
Basic policy for the selection of accounting standard…………….…………………………
4
3.
Consolidated financial statements and important notes………….…………………………
5
(1)
Consolidated balance sheet…………………………………………………………...
5
(2)
Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income……………………...
7
(3)
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity………………………….
9
- Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………... 11
1
1. Overview of operating results
(1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year
The Group is actively engaged in the healthcare business and the school DX business, both of which are expected to expand in the future, in order to enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term.
During the current fiscal year under review, consolidated net sales stood at ¥26,798 million (up 1.2% year on year) and gross profit at ¥18,373 million (down 1.7 % year on year), attributable to an increase in cost of sales.
Operating income stood at ¥298 million (down 65.7 % year on year)) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses due chiefly to a rise in advertising expenses.
Ordinary income stood at ¥458 million (down 5.7% year on year) chiefly due to a share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method of ¥102 million (compared to a share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method of ¥457 million in the previous year).
Profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥753 million (a loss of ¥930 million in the previous fiscal year) as a result of a significant increase in extraordinary income due to consumption taxes refund and gain on change in equity and a substantial decrease in extraordinary losses compared from the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated operating results
(Period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Change
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Amount
Percentage
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Net sales
26,798
26,479
+319
+1.2
Cost of sales
8,425
7,787
+638
+8.2
Gross profit
18,373
18,691
(318)
(1.7)
SG&A
18,074
17,820
+253
+1.4
Operating income
298
870
(572)
(65.7)
Ordinary income
458
485
(27)
(5.7)
Profit attributable to
753
(930)
+1,683
-
Owners of parent
Breakdown of SG&A
(Period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Change
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Amount
Percentage
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Total
18,074
17,820
+253
+1.4
Advertising expenses
2,136
1,580
+555
+35.2
Personnel expenses
7,714
7,718
(4)
(0.1)
Commission fee
2,954
3,094
(139)
(4.5)
Subcontract expenses
1,965
2,136
(171)
(8.0)
Depreciation
1,265
1,352
(86)
(6.4)
Other
2,038
1,937
+100
+5.2
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Effective from the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the classification of reportable segments has been revised. Comparison and analysis for the current fiscal year under review are based on the new segments.
- Content business
The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors.
This segment served 3.13 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 70 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2022. The number of paying subscribers was nearly level, reflecting an increase in the number of
2
paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app.
Net sales totaled ¥18,108 million (down 2.2% year on year) due to a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers, which more than offset the video sales at Video Market Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
Operating income was ¥5,224 million (down 15.7% year-on-year) due to an increase in SG&A expenses resulting from a rise in advertising expenses to promote "AdGuard" membership.
- Healthcare business
The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service, the maternal health record book app and the childcare DX service.
This segment served 550 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 40 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2022. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,793 at the end of September 2023 (up 529 from the end of September 2022), as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing.
Net sales came to ¥4,616 million (up 14.6% year on year), given expanded sales of Cloud drug record service and Childcare DX service, etc. The operating loss reduced to ¥224 million (loss of ¥1,108 million in the previous fiscal year) due to the effect of increased sales and implemented cost containment measures.
- School DX business
The school DX business includes school DX business developed for educational institutions by the consolidated subsidiary Motivation Works Inc.
Net sales amounted to ¥852 million (up 100.0% year on year) due to an increase in monthly usage fees from educational institutions that have introduced the "BLEND" cloud-based school business support system. "BLEND" has been used by 566 educational institutions since April 2023 (226 institutions more than a year ago). Operating loss was ¥668 million (loss of ¥841 million in the previous fiscal year) as a result of a decrease in deficit due to a significant increase in sales.
- Other business
Other business includes the B2B AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, and the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business.
Sales decreased to ¥4,822 million (down 0.5% year on year) due to a fall in orders for the AI business, more than offsetting an increase in orders for corporate DX support business. The operating loss was ¥1,398 million (loss of ¥826 million in the previous year), primarily reflecting an increase in the cost of sales as a result of responses to projects in deficit in the corporate DX support business in addition to decreased sales in the AI business.
(2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year
As of the end of the fiscal year under review, total assets decreased ¥110 million from the end of September 2022, to ¥29,155 million.
Current assets increased ¥161 million mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits despite a decrease in consumption taxes refund receivable. Non-current assets declined ¥272 million chiefly due to a decrease in goodwill and customer-related assets, which more than offset an increase in investment securities.
Current liabilities increased ¥944 million, mainly reflecting rises in income taxes payable and contract liabilities. Non-current liabilities fell ¥760 million chiefly due to a decline in long-term borrowings.
Net assets decreased ¥293 million chiefly due dividend payments, despite a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥753 million.
(3) Overview of cash flow position for the current fiscal year
As of the end of the fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥13,720 million, an increase of ¥1,623 million from September 30, 2022. Cash flow by activity and principal factors in the fiscal year under review were as follows.
Net cash provided by operating activities stood at ¥4,764 million (net cash used of ¥1,393 million in the previous fiscal year), reflecting primarily profit before income taxes posted and reception of depreciation and consumption taxes refund receivable.
Net cash used in investing activities stood at ¥1,349 million (outflow of ¥2,460 million in the previous fiscal year). Principal factors included the acquisition of intangible assets (mainly purchase of software).
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,784 million (net cash provided of ¥343 million in the previous fiscal year), which was attributable principally to repayment of long-term borrowings and dividends paid.
3
(4) Future outlook
The Company will work hard to expand sales and turn a profit in the healthcare business, which is expected to be a driving force for future performance growth. In the content business, it will make every effort to increase the number of paying subscribers by expanding sales of the "AdGuard" security-related app and striving to bolster the original comic distribution business.
Also, the Group will focus on expanding the school DX business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, is actively working to develop. Given the large number of business inquiries related to "BLEND", the cloud-based school affairs support system provided by Motivation Works, the Group is earnestly working to increase the number of schools that will introduce this system beginning in April 2024.
The Company takes medium- and long-term perspectives in its engagement in the healthcare business, which has strong potential for future growth and compared with B2C transactions, may move toward a more stable stock-type business through the establishment of long-term business relationships with customers. Therefore, the Company is committed to implementing a variety of measures to achieve sales growth.
The cloud drug record service is particularly in high demand in dispensing pharmacies and we will increase the number of introducing stores through enhancing cooperation with Medipal Holdings, our business partner. This is because it can contribute to the sustained growth of sales in the healthcare business.
It will also enhance childcare-related services with a focus on local governments that have introduced the "Boshimo", a maternal health record book app, and will advance digital cooperation among local governments, hospitals, and residents, thereby advancing its "Boshimo" childcare DX platform strategy to enable the healthcare business to make a contribution to profit in the medium term.
[Assumptions for forecast values]
The impact of undetermined new businesses and low-probability mergers and acquisitions in the Group are not taken into account and are not incorporated in the forecast figures. The Company will promptly disclose any deviation between forecasts and results that should be disclosed.
Earnings forecast for the six months of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (Period from October 1, 2023 toMarch 30, 2024)
Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
YoY(%)
Net sales
13,000
(4.5)
Operating profit
200
(loss of ¥18 million in the
previous fiscal year)
Ordinary profit
200
+6.9
Profit attributable to
50
(loss of ¥326 million in the
owners of parent
previous fiscal year)
Earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024
(Period from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024)
Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
YoY(%)
Net sales
27,000
+0.8
Operating profit
1,000
+235.1
Ordinary profit
1,000
+118.1
Profit attributable to
400
(46.9)
owners of parent
2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards
The Group intends to compile its consolidated financial statements based on the Japanese accounting standard for the time being, considering the possibility of comparing the terms of financial statements and performances between companies.
It will adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), factoring in the situations in Japan and abroad.
4
3．Consolidated financial statements and important notes
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
（Unit: thousands of yen）
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(As of September 30, 2022)
(As of September 30, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,097,658
13,720,915
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
4,294,825
4,197,136
assets
Advance payments-trade
230,049
214,194
Prepaid expenses
434,784
414,268
Accounts receivable-other
71,031
131,853
Income taxes receivable
485,089
10,630
Other
1,199,240
285,346
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(34,097)
(33,941)
Total current assets
18,778,582
18,940,404
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Facilities attached to buildings
308,888
328,982
Accumulated depreciation
(242,130)
(243,495)
Facilities attached to buildings, net
66,758
85,487
Vehicles
277
478
Accumulated depreciation
(277)
(333)
Vehicles, net
0
144
Tools, furniture, and fixtures
601,076
625,599
Accumulated depreciation
(474,773)
(497,520)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
126,302
128,079
Total property, plant and equipment
193,060
213,711
Intangible assets
Software
2,058,982
1,894,135
Goodwill
655,709
240,012
Customer-related assets
912,600
491,400
Other
163,473
230,614
Total intangible assets
3,790,765
2,856,162
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,675,499
4,081,380
Lease and guarantee deposits
337,475
305,268
Deferred tax assets
2,394,793
2,658,854
Other
106,411
110,361
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,904)
(10,704)
Total investments and other assets
6,503,275
7,145,160
Total non-current assets
10,487,102
10,215,035
Total assets
29,265,684
29,155,439
5
（Unit: thousands of yen）
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(As of September 30, 2022)
(As of September 30, 2023)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
1,068,638
1,023,077
Current portion of long-term loans payable
751,780
747,600
Accounts payable-other
1,221,218
1,279,759
Accrued expenses
501,487
502,655
Income taxes payable
19,236
637,619
Accrued consumption taxes
23,161
316,185
Contract liabilities
2,356,643
2,567,914
Provision for directors' bonuses
30,609
28,862
Other
413,577
227,086
Total current liabilities
6,386,353
7,330,762
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
3,178,010
2,431,250
Net defined benefit liability
1,816,159
1,786,153
Other
7,432
23,449
Total non-current liabilities
5,001,601
4,240,853
Total liabilities
11,387,955
11,571,615
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
5,218,512
5,232,677
Capital surplus
6,768,841
6,485,816
Retained earnings
5,224,287
5,143,458
Treasury shares
(3,257,237)
(3,230,813)
Total shareholders' equity
13,954,404
13,631,139
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
75,554
165,132
Foreign currency translation adjustment
89,490
97,848
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(53,931)
59,594
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
111,114
322,575
Subscription rights to shares
110,774
59,147
Non-controlling interests
3,701,436
3,570,962
Total net assets
17,877,729
17,583,824
Total liabilities and net assets
29,265,684
29,155,439
6
(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income
（Unit: thousands of yen）
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(from October 1, 2021
(from October 1, 2022
to September 30, 2022)
to September 30, 2023)
Net sales
26,479,310
26,798,991
Cost of sales
7,787,727
8,425,737
Gross profits
18,691,583
18,373,254
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,820,953
18,074,827
Operating income
870,629
298,426
Non-operating income
Interest income
135
104
Dividend income
7,012
3,961
Foreign exchange gains
102,308
38,170
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
－
102,204
Compensation income
503
34,759
Other
37,819
29,395
Total non-operating income
147,777
208,596
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5,491
11,489
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
457,088
－
Consumption tax difference
17,018
22,562
Commission expenses
9,231
7,903
Other
43,621
6,615
Total non-operating expenses
532,451
48,571
Ordinary income
485,955
458,451
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
－
501
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
14
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
12,417
19,904
Gain on change in equity
76,481
237,588
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
54,027
51,424
Consumption taxes refund
－
873,339
Total extraordinary income
142,925
1,182,773
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
119
－
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
27,816
25,691
Impairment loss
897,949
347,842
Loss on sale of investment securities
3,240
13,450
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
55,689
Loss on step acquisitions
4,700
－
Total extraordinary losses
933,826
442,673
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(304,944)
1,198,550
Income taxes - current
718,258
947,796
Income taxes-deferred
40,756
(316,777)
Total income taxes
759,015
631,019
Profit (loss)
(1,063,960)
567,530
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(133,485)
(185,689)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(930,474)
753,220
7
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income (Comprehensive income attributable to)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
（Unit: thousands of yen）
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(from October 1, 2021
(from October 1, 2022
to September 30, 2022)
to September 30, 2023)
(1,063,960)
567,530
(89,830)
5,191
82,773
4,520
(67,810)
113,525
1,597
88,224
(73,270)
211,461
(1,137,230)
778,992
(1,004,354)
964,681
(132,876)
(185,689)
8
