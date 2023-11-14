UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2023 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

November 8, 2023

Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd.

Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

9438

URL:https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior managing Director

Phone: +81-3-5333-6323

Scheduled date of annual meeting of shareholders: December 23, 2023

Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report (Yuka Shoken Houkokusho): December 25, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 25, 2023

Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes

Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors (On-demand))

(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023

(October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

For the year ended September 30, 2023

26,798

1.2

298

(65.7)

458

(5.7)

753

-

For the year ended September 30, 2022

26,479

2.9

870

(54.9)

485

(64.5)

(930)

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Year ended September 30, 2023: 778 million yen, (-%)

Year months ended September 30, 2022: (1,137) million yen, (-%)

Net income

Net income

Return on

Return on Assets

Net income

per share

per share/diluted

Equity

Yen

Yen

For the year ended September 30, 2023

13.73

-

5.4

1.6

1.1

For the year ended September 30, 2022

(16.99)

-

(5.9)

1.6

3.3

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended September 30 2023: 102 millions of yen

Year ended September 30 2022: (457) millions of yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ended September 30, 2023

29,155

17,583

47.9

254.36

Year ended September 30, 2022

29,265

17,877

48.1

256.61

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Year ended September 30, 2023: 13,953 millions of yen

Year ended September 30, 2022: 14,065 millions of yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

by (used in)

by (used in)

(used in) financing

equivalent

operating activities

investing activities

activities

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

For the year ended September 30, 2023

4,764

(1,349)

(1,784)

13,720

For the year ended September 30, 2022

(1,393)

(2,460)

343

12,097

2. Dividends

For the year ended September 30, 2022 For the year ended September 30, 2023

For the year ending September 30, 2024 (forecast)

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Amount of

Dividend ratio

Dividends on

dividends paid

equity

first

second

third

Year end

Annual

(Consolidated)

(Total)

(Consolidated)

quarter

period

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

%

%

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

880

-

5.6

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

880

116.5

6.3

-

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

-

3. Forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

yen

For the first half

13,000

(4.5)

200

-

+6.9

50

-

0.91

200

Full year

27,000

+0.8

1,000

+235.1

1,000

+118.1

400

(46.9)

7.32

* Notes

(1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

consolidation): Not applicable

Exception: -

New: -

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Not applicable

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

Not applicable

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Not applicable

(iv)

Restatement:

Not applicable

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
  1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares):

(ii)

9/23: 61,264,600 shares

9/22: 61,263,000 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of period

9/22:

6,450,273 shares

(iii)

9/23:

6,405,973 shares

Average number of shares during the period

9/22:

54,781,561 shares

9/23:

54,839,609 shares

(Reference) Summary of financial results

1. Nonconsolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023 (From October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023)

(1) Nonconsolidated operating results

(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

For the year ended

Millions of yen

(

Millions of yen

(

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

20,763

3.2)

1,477

48.7)

761

40.9)

2,404

-

September 30, 2023

For the year ended

21,445

3.6

2,879

18.0

1,289

(43.6)

(3,524)

-

September 30, 2022

(

Net income per

Fully diluted net

share

income per share

For the year ended

Yen

Yen

43.69

-

September 30, 2023

For the year ended

(64.10)

-

September 30, 2022

  1. Nonconsolidatedfinancial position

Total assets

For the year ended

Millions of yen

26,817

September 30, 2023

For the year ended

25,048

September 30, 2022

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2023: 16,490 millions of yen

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Yen

16,549

61.5

299.51

15,043

59.6

271.45

As of September 30, 2022:

14,932 millions of yen

* Status of review

Financial results is out of audit.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Future outlook" on page 4 in the accompanying material.

While the Company planned to hold an online briefing on earnings chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, November 9, 2023, for original Japanese.

Accompanying materials - Contents

1. Overview of operating results.....……………….…………………………..………………. 2

(1)

Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year…………………….……….

2

(2)

Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year…………………………..…

3

(3)

Overview of cash flow for the current fiscal year….…………………………..………

3

  1. Future outlook………………………………………………………………………... 4

2.

Basic policy for the selection of accounting standard…………….…………………………

4

3.

Consolidated financial statements and important notes………….…………………………

5

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet…………………………………………………………...

5

(2)

Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income……………………...

7

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity………………………….

9

  1. Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………... 11

1

1. Overview of operating results

(1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year

The Group is actively engaged in the healthcare business and the school DX business, both of which are expected to expand in the future, in order to enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term.

During the current fiscal year under review, consolidated net sales stood at ¥26,798 million (up 1.2% year on year) and gross profit at ¥18,373 million (down 1.7 % year on year), attributable to an increase in cost of sales.

Operating income stood at ¥298 million (down 65.7 % year on year)) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses due chiefly to a rise in advertising expenses.

Ordinary income stood at ¥458 million (down 5.7% year on year) chiefly due to a share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method of ¥102 million (compared to a share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method of ¥457 million in the previous year).

Profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥753 million (a loss of ¥930 million in the previous fiscal year) as a result of a significant increase in extraordinary income due to consumption taxes refund and gain on change in equity and a substantial decrease in extraordinary losses compared from the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated operating results

(Period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Change

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Amount

Percentage

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Net sales

26,798

26,479

+319

+1.2

Cost of sales

8,425

7,787

+638

+8.2

Gross profit

18,373

18,691

(318)

(1.7)

SG&A

18,074

17,820

+253

+1.4

Operating income

298

870

(572)

(65.7)

Ordinary income

458

485

(27)

(5.7)

Profit attributable to

753

(930)

+1,683

-

Owners of parent

Breakdown of SG&A

(Period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Change

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Amount

Percentage

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Total

18,074

17,820

+253

+1.4

Advertising expenses

2,136

1,580

+555

+35.2

Personnel expenses

7,714

7,718

(4)

(0.1)

Commission fee

2,954

3,094

(139)

(4.5)

Subcontract expenses

1,965

2,136

(171)

(8.0)

Depreciation

1,265

1,352

(86)

(6.4)

Other

2,038

1,937

+100

+5.2

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Effective from the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the classification of reportable segments has been revised. Comparison and analysis for the current fiscal year under review are based on the new segments.

  • Content business

The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors.

This segment served 3.13 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 70 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2022. The number of paying subscribers was nearly level, reflecting an increase in the number of

2

paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app.

Net sales totaled ¥18,108 million (down 2.2% year on year) due to a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers, which more than offset the video sales at Video Market Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

Operating income was ¥5,224 million (down 15.7% year-on-year) due to an increase in SG&A expenses resulting from a rise in advertising expenses to promote "AdGuard" membership.

  • Healthcare business

The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service, the maternal health record book app and the childcare DX service.

This segment served 550 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 40 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2022. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,793 at the end of September 2023 (up 529 from the end of September 2022), as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing.

Net sales came to ¥4,616 million (up 14.6% year on year), given expanded sales of Cloud drug record service and Childcare DX service, etc. The operating loss reduced to ¥224 million (loss of ¥1,108 million in the previous fiscal year) due to the effect of increased sales and implemented cost containment measures.

  • School DX business

The school DX business includes school DX business developed for educational institutions by the consolidated subsidiary Motivation Works Inc.

Net sales amounted to ¥852 million (up 100.0% year on year) due to an increase in monthly usage fees from educational institutions that have introduced the "BLEND" cloud-based school business support system. "BLEND" has been used by 566 educational institutions since April 2023 (226 institutions more than a year ago). Operating loss was ¥668 million (loss of ¥841 million in the previous fiscal year) as a result of a decrease in deficit due to a significant increase in sales.

  • Other business

Other business includes the B2B AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, and the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business.

Sales decreased to ¥4,822 million (down 0.5% year on year) due to a fall in orders for the AI business, more than offsetting an increase in orders for corporate DX support business. The operating loss was ¥1,398 million (loss of ¥826 million in the previous year), primarily reflecting an increase in the cost of sales as a result of responses to projects in deficit in the corporate DX support business in addition to decreased sales in the AI business.

(2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year

As of the end of the fiscal year under review, total assets decreased ¥110 million from the end of September 2022, to ¥29,155 million.

Current assets increased ¥161 million mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits despite a decrease in consumption taxes refund receivable. Non-current assets declined ¥272 million chiefly due to a decrease in goodwill and customer-related assets, which more than offset an increase in investment securities.

Current liabilities increased ¥944 million, mainly reflecting rises in income taxes payable and contract liabilities. Non-current liabilities fell ¥760 million chiefly due to a decline in long-term borrowings.

Net assets decreased ¥293 million chiefly due dividend payments, despite a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥753 million.

(3) Overview of cash flow position for the current fiscal year

As of the end of the fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥13,720 million, an increase of ¥1,623 million from September 30, 2022. Cash flow by activity and principal factors in the fiscal year under review were as follows.

Net cash provided by operating activities stood at ¥4,764 million (net cash used of ¥1,393 million in the previous fiscal year), reflecting primarily profit before income taxes posted and reception of depreciation and consumption taxes refund receivable.

Net cash used in investing activities stood at ¥1,349 million (outflow of ¥2,460 million in the previous fiscal year). Principal factors included the acquisition of intangible assets (mainly purchase of software).

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,784 million (net cash provided of ¥343 million in the previous fiscal year), which was attributable principally to repayment of long-term borrowings and dividends paid.

3

(4) Future outlook

The Company will work hard to expand sales and turn a profit in the healthcare business, which is expected to be a driving force for future performance growth. In the content business, it will make every effort to increase the number of paying subscribers by expanding sales of the "AdGuard" security-related app and striving to bolster the original comic distribution business.

Also, the Group will focus on expanding the school DX business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, is actively working to develop. Given the large number of business inquiries related to "BLEND", the cloud-based school affairs support system provided by Motivation Works, the Group is earnestly working to increase the number of schools that will introduce this system beginning in April 2024.

The Company takes medium- and long-term perspectives in its engagement in the healthcare business, which has strong potential for future growth and compared with B2C transactions, may move toward a more stable stock-type business through the establishment of long-term business relationships with customers. Therefore, the Company is committed to implementing a variety of measures to achieve sales growth.

The cloud drug record service is particularly in high demand in dispensing pharmacies and we will increase the number of introducing stores through enhancing cooperation with Medipal Holdings, our business partner. This is because it can contribute to the sustained growth of sales in the healthcare business.

It will also enhance childcare-related services with a focus on local governments that have introduced the "Boshimo", a maternal health record book app, and will advance digital cooperation among local governments, hospitals, and residents, thereby advancing its "Boshimo" childcare DX platform strategy to enable the healthcare business to make a contribution to profit in the medium term.

[Assumptions for forecast values]

The impact of undetermined new businesses and low-probability mergers and acquisitions in the Group are not taken into account and are not incorporated in the forecast figures. The Company will promptly disclose any deviation between forecasts and results that should be disclosed.

Earnings forecast for the six months of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (Period from October 1, 2023 toMarch 30, 2024)

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

YoY(%)

Net sales

13,000

(4.5)

Operating profit

200

(loss of ¥18 million in the

previous fiscal year)

Ordinary profit

200

+6.9

Profit attributable to

50

(loss of ¥326 million in the

owners of parent

previous fiscal year)

Earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024

(Period from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024)

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

YoY(%)

Net sales

27,000

+0.8

Operating profit

1,000

+235.1

Ordinary profit

1,000

+118.1

Profit attributable to

400

(46.9)

owners of parent

2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards

The Group intends to compile its consolidated financial statements based on the Japanese accounting standard for the time being, considering the possibility of comparing the terms of financial statements and performances between companies.

It will adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), factoring in the situations in Japan and abroad.

4

3Consolidated financial statements and important notes

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Unit: thousands of yen

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of September 30, 2022)

(As of September 30, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,097,658

13,720,915

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

4,294,825

4,197,136

assets

Advance payments-trade

230,049

214,194

Prepaid expenses

434,784

414,268

Accounts receivable-other

71,031

131,853

Income taxes receivable

485,089

10,630

Other

1,199,240

285,346

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(34,097)

(33,941)

Total current assets

18,778,582

18,940,404

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Facilities attached to buildings

308,888

328,982

Accumulated depreciation

(242,130)

(243,495)

Facilities attached to buildings, net

66,758

85,487

Vehicles

277

478

Accumulated depreciation

(277)

(333)

Vehicles, net

0

144

Tools, furniture, and fixtures

601,076

625,599

Accumulated depreciation

(474,773)

(497,520)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

126,302

128,079

Total property, plant and equipment

193,060

213,711

Intangible assets

Software

2,058,982

1,894,135

Goodwill

655,709

240,012

Customer-related assets

912,600

491,400

Other

163,473

230,614

Total intangible assets

3,790,765

2,856,162

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,675,499

4,081,380

Lease and guarantee deposits

337,475

305,268

Deferred tax assets

2,394,793

2,658,854

Other

106,411

110,361

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10,904)

(10,704)

Total investments and other assets

6,503,275

7,145,160

Total non-current assets

10,487,102

10,215,035

Total assets

29,265,684

29,155,439

5

Unit: thousands of yen

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of September 30, 2022)

(As of September 30, 2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

1,068,638

1,023,077

Current portion of long-term loans payable

751,780

747,600

Accounts payable-other

1,221,218

1,279,759

Accrued expenses

501,487

502,655

Income taxes payable

19,236

637,619

Accrued consumption taxes

23,161

316,185

Contract liabilities

2,356,643

2,567,914

Provision for directors' bonuses

30,609

28,862

Other

413,577

227,086

Total current liabilities

6,386,353

7,330,762

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

3,178,010

2,431,250

Net defined benefit liability

1,816,159

1,786,153

Other

7,432

23,449

Total non-current liabilities

5,001,601

4,240,853

Total liabilities

11,387,955

11,571,615

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

5,218,512

5,232,677

Capital surplus

6,768,841

6,485,816

Retained earnings

5,224,287

5,143,458

Treasury shares

(3,257,237)

(3,230,813)

Total shareholders' equity

13,954,404

13,631,139

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

75,554

165,132

Foreign currency translation adjustment

89,490

97,848

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(53,931)

59,594

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

111,114

322,575

Subscription rights to shares

110,774

59,147

Non-controlling interests

3,701,436

3,570,962

Total net assets

17,877,729

17,583,824

Total liabilities and net assets

29,265,684

29,155,439

6

(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income

Unit: thousands of yen

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(from October 1, 2021

(from October 1, 2022

to September 30, 2022)

to September 30, 2023)

Net sales

26,479,310

26,798,991

Cost of sales

7,787,727

8,425,737

Gross profits

18,691,583

18,373,254

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,820,953

18,074,827

Operating income

870,629

298,426

Non-operating income

Interest income

135

104

Dividend income

7,012

3,961

Foreign exchange gains

102,308

38,170

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

102,204

Compensation income

503

34,759

Other

37,819

29,395

Total non-operating income

147,777

208,596

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5,491

11,489

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

457,088

Consumption tax difference

17,018

22,562

Commission expenses

9,231

7,903

Other

43,621

6,615

Total non-operating expenses

532,451

48,571

Ordinary income

485,955

458,451

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

501

Gain on sales of investment securities

14

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

12,417

19,904

Gain on change in equity

76,481

237,588

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

54,027

51,424

Consumption taxes refund

873,339

Total extraordinary income

142,925

1,182,773

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

119

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

27,816

25,691

Impairment loss

897,949

347,842

Loss on sale of investment securities

3,240

13,450

Loss on valuation of investment securities

55,689

Loss on step acquisitions

4,700

Total extraordinary losses

933,826

442,673

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(304,944)

1,198,550

Income taxes - current

718,258

947,796

Income taxes-deferred

40,756

(316,777)

Total income taxes

759,015

631,019

Profit (loss)

(1,063,960)

567,530

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(133,485)

(185,689)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(930,474)

753,220

7

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income (Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

Unit: thousands of yen

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(from October 1, 2021

(from October 1, 2022

to September 30, 2022)

to September 30, 2023)

(1,063,960)

567,530

(89,830)

5,191

82,773

4,520

(67,810)

113,525

1,597

88,224

(73,270)

211,461

(1,137,230)

778,992

(1,004,354)

964,681

(132,876)

(185,689)

8

