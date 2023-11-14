UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION The formal official document is in Japanese Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2023 (Japanese Accounting Standards) November 8, 2023 Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd. Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 9438 URL:https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior managing Director Phone: +81-3-5333-6323 Scheduled date of annual meeting of shareholders: December 23, 2023 Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report (Yuka Shoken Houkokusho): December 25, 2023 Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 25, 2023 Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes Financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors (On-demand)) (Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted) 1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023 (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % For the year ended September 30, 2023 26,798 1.2 298 (65.7) 458 (5.7) 753 - For the year ended September 30, 2022 26,479 2.9 870 (54.9) 485 (64.5) (930) - (Note) Comprehensive income: Year ended September 30, 2023: 778 million yen, (-%) Year months ended September 30, 2022: (1,137) million yen, (-%) Net income Net income Return on Return on Assets Net income per share per share/diluted Equity Yen Yen ％ ％ ％ For the year ended September 30, 2023 13.73 - 5.4 1.6 1.1 For the year ended September 30, 2022 (16.99) - (5.9) 1.6 3.3 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: Year ended September 30 2023: 102 millions of yen Year ended September 30 2022: (457) millions of yen (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Year ended September 30, 2023 29,155 17,583 47.9 254.36 Year ended September 30, 2022 29,265 17,877 48.1 256.61 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Year ended September 30, 2023: 13,953 millions of yen Year ended September 30, 2022: 14,065 millions of yen (3) Consolidated cash flows Net cash provided Net cash provided Net cash provided by Cash and cash by (used in) by (used in) (used in) financing equivalent operating activities investing activities activities Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen For the year ended September 30, 2023 4,764 (1,349) (1,784) 13,720 For the year ended September 30, 2022 (1,393) (2,460) 343 12,097 2. Dividends For the year ended September 30, 2022 For the year ended September 30, 2023 For the year ending September 30, 2024 (forecast) Dividend per share End of End of End of Amount of Dividend ratio Dividends on dividends paid equity first second third Year end Annual (Consolidated) (Total) (Consolidated) quarter period quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen % % - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 880 - 5.6 - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 880 116.5 6.3 - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 -

3. Forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of Millions of yen % Millions of yen % % Millions of yen % Yen yen For the first half 13,000 (4.5) 200 - +6.9 50 - 0.91 200 Full year 27,000 +0.8 1,000 +235.1 1,000 +118.1 400 (46.9) 7.32 * Notes (1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable Exception: - New: - (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates Not applicable (i) Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods: (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): Not applicable (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable (iv) Restatement: Not applicable Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares): (ii) 9/23: 61,264,600 shares 9/22: 61,263,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of period 9/22: 6,450,273 shares (iii) 9/23: 6,405,973 shares Average number of shares during the period 9/22: 54,781,561 shares 9/23: 54,839,609 shares (Reference) Summary of financial results 1. Nonconsolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2023 (From October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023) (1) Nonconsolidated operating results (Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income For the year ended Millions of yen ( ％ Millions of yen ( ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ 20,763 3.2) 1,477 48.7) 761 40.9) 2,404 - September 30, 2023 For the year ended 21,445 3.6 2,879 18.0 1,289 (43.6) (3,524) - September 30, 2022 ( Net income per Fully diluted net share income per share For the year ended Yen Yen 43.69 - September 30, 2023 For the year ended (64.10) - September 30, 2022 Nonconsolidated financial position Total assets For the year ended Millions of yen 26,817 September 30, 2023 For the year ended 25,048 September 30, 2022 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of September 30, 2023: 16,490 millions of yen Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen ％ Yen 16,549 61.5 299.51 15,043 59.6 271.45 As of September 30, 2022: 14,932 millions of yen

Accompanying materials - Contents 1. Overview of operating results.....……………….…………………………..………………. 2 (1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year…………………….………. 2 (2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year…………………………..… 3 (3) Overview of cash flow for the current fiscal year….…………………………..……… 3 Future outlook………………………………………………………………………... 4 2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standard…………….………………………… 4 3. Consolidated financial statements and important notes………….………………………… 5 (1) Consolidated balance sheet…………………………………………………………... 5 (2) Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income……………………... 7 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity…………………………. 9 Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………... 11 1

1. Overview of operating results (1) Overview of operating results for the current fiscal year The Group is actively engaged in the healthcare business and the school DX business, both of which are expected to expand in the future, in order to enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term. During the current fiscal year under review, consolidated net sales stood at ¥26,798 million (up 1.2% year on year) and gross profit at ¥18,373 million (down 1.7 % year on year), attributable to an increase in cost of sales. Operating income stood at ¥298 million (down 65.7 % year on year)) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses due chiefly to a rise in advertising expenses. Ordinary income stood at ¥458 million (down 5.7% year on year) chiefly due to a share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method of ¥102 million (compared to a share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method of ¥457 million in the previous year). Profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥753 million (a loss of ¥930 million in the previous fiscal year) as a result of a significant increase in extraordinary income due to consumption taxes refund and gain on change in equity and a substantial decrease in extraordinary losses compared from the previous fiscal year. Consolidated operating results (Period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Change September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount Percentage Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Net sales 26,798 26,479 +319 +1.2 Cost of sales 8,425 7,787 +638 +8.2 Gross profit 18,373 18,691 (318) (1.7) SG&A 18,074 17,820 +253 +1.4 Operating income 298 870 (572) (65.7) Ordinary income 458 485 (27) (5.7) Profit attributable to 753 (930) +1,683 - Owners of parent Breakdown of SG&A (Period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Change September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount Percentage Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Total 18,074 17,820 +253 +1.4 Advertising expenses 2,136 1,580 +555 +35.2 Personnel expenses 7,714 7,718 (4) (0.1) Commission fee 2,954 3,094 (139) (4.5) Subcontract expenses 1,965 2,136 (171) (8.0) Depreciation 1,265 1,352 (86) (6.4) Other 2,038 1,937 +100 +5.2 Operating results by segment are as follows. Effective from the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the classification of reportable segments has been revised. Comparison and analysis for the current fiscal year under review are based on the new segments. Content business The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors. This segment served 3.13 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 70 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2022. The number of paying subscribers was nearly level, reflecting an increase in the number of 2

paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app. Net sales totaled ¥18,108 million (down 2.2% year on year) due to a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers, which more than offset the video sales at Video Market Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. Operating income was ¥5,224 million (down 15.7% year-on-year) due to an increase in SG&A expenses resulting from a rise in advertising expenses to promote "AdGuard" membership. Healthcare business The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service, the maternal health record book app and the childcare DX service. This segment served 550 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 40 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2022. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,793 at the end of September 2023 (up 529 from the end of September 2022), as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing. Net sales came to ¥4,616 million (up 14.6% year on year), given expanded sales of Cloud drug record service and Childcare DX service, etc. The operating loss reduced to ¥224 million (loss of ¥1,108 million in the previous fiscal year) due to the effect of increased sales and implemented cost containment measures. School DX business The school DX business includes school DX business developed for educational institutions by the consolidated subsidiary Motivation Works Inc. Net sales amounted to ¥852 million (up 100.0% year on year) due to an increase in monthly usage fees from educational institutions that have introduced the "BLEND" cloud-based school business support system. "BLEND" has been used by 566 educational institutions since April 2023 (226 institutions more than a year ago). Operating loss was ¥668 million (loss of ¥841 million in the previous fiscal year) as a result of a decrease in deficit due to a significant increase in sales. Other business Other business includes the B2B AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, and the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business. Sales decreased to ¥4,822 million (down 0.5% year on year) due to a fall in orders for the AI business, more than offsetting an increase in orders for corporate DX support business. The operating loss was ¥1,398 million (loss of ¥826 million in the previous year), primarily reflecting an increase in the cost of sales as a result of responses to projects in deficit in the corporate DX support business in addition to decreased sales in the AI business. (2) Overview of financial position for the current fiscal year As of the end of the fiscal year under review, total assets decreased ¥110 million from the end of September 2022, to ¥29,155 million. Current assets increased ¥161 million mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits despite a decrease in consumption taxes refund receivable. Non-current assets declined ¥272 million chiefly due to a decrease in goodwill and customer-related assets, which more than offset an increase in investment securities. Current liabilities increased ¥944 million, mainly reflecting rises in income taxes payable and contract liabilities. Non-current liabilities fell ¥760 million chiefly due to a decline in long-term borrowings. Net assets decreased ¥293 million chiefly due dividend payments, despite a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥753 million. (3) Overview of cash flow position for the current fiscal year As of the end of the fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥13,720 million, an increase of ¥1,623 million from September 30, 2022. Cash flow by activity and principal factors in the fiscal year under review were as follows. Net cash provided by operating activities stood at ¥4,764 million (net cash used of ¥1,393 million in the previous fiscal year), reflecting primarily profit before income taxes posted and reception of depreciation and consumption taxes refund receivable. Net cash used in investing activities stood at ¥1,349 million (outflow of ¥2,460 million in the previous fiscal year). Principal factors included the acquisition of intangible assets (mainly purchase of software). Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,784 million (net cash provided of ¥343 million in the previous fiscal year), which was attributable principally to repayment of long-term borrowings and dividends paid. 3

(4) Future outlook The Company will work hard to expand sales and turn a profit in the healthcare business, which is expected to be a driving force for future performance growth. In the content business, it will make every effort to increase the number of paying subscribers by expanding sales of the "AdGuard" security-related app and striving to bolster the original comic distribution business. Also, the Group will focus on expanding the school DX business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, is actively working to develop. Given the large number of business inquiries related to "BLEND", the cloud-based school affairs support system provided by Motivation Works, the Group is earnestly working to increase the number of schools that will introduce this system beginning in April 2024. The Company takes medium- and long-term perspectives in its engagement in the healthcare business, which has strong potential for future growth and compared with B2C transactions, may move toward a more stable stock-type business through the establishment of long-term business relationships with customers. Therefore, the Company is committed to implementing a variety of measures to achieve sales growth. The cloud drug record service is particularly in high demand in dispensing pharmacies and we will increase the number of introducing stores through enhancing cooperation with Medipal Holdings, our business partner. This is because it can contribute to the sustained growth of sales in the healthcare business. It will also enhance childcare-related services with a focus on local governments that have introduced the "Boshimo", a maternal health record book app, and will advance digital cooperation among local governments, hospitals, and residents, thereby advancing its "Boshimo" childcare DX platform strategy to enable the healthcare business to make a contribution to profit in the medium term. [Assumptions for forecast values] The impact of undetermined new businesses and low-probability mergers and acquisitions in the Group are not taken into account and are not incorporated in the forecast figures. The Company will promptly disclose any deviation between forecasts and results that should be disclosed. Earnings forecast for the six months of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (Period from October 1, 2023 toMarch 30, 2024) Consolidated (Millions of yen) YoY(%) Net sales 13,000 (4.5) Operating profit 200 (loss of ¥18 million in the previous fiscal year) Ordinary profit 200 +6.9 Profit attributable to 50 (loss of ¥326 million in the owners of parent previous fiscal year) Earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 (Period from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024) Consolidated (Millions of yen) YoY(%) Net sales 27,000 +0.8 Operating profit 1,000 +235.1 Ordinary profit 1,000 +118.1 Profit attributable to 400 (46.9) owners of parent 2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards The Group intends to compile its consolidated financial statements based on the Japanese accounting standard for the time being, considering the possibility of comparing the terms of financial statements and performances between companies. It will adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), factoring in the situations in Japan and abroad. 4

3．Consolidated financial statements and important notes (1) Consolidated balance sheet （Unit: thousands of yen） Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of September 30, 2022) (As of September 30, 2023) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 12,097,658 13,720,915 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract 4,294,825 4,197,136 assets Advance payments-trade 230,049 214,194 Prepaid expenses 434,784 414,268 Accounts receivable-other 71,031 131,853 Income taxes receivable 485,089 10,630 Other 1,199,240 285,346 Allowance for doubtful accounts (34,097) (33,941) Total current assets 18,778,582 18,940,404 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Facilities attached to buildings 308,888 328,982 Accumulated depreciation (242,130) (243,495) Facilities attached to buildings, net 66,758 85,487 Vehicles 277 478 Accumulated depreciation (277) (333) Vehicles, net 0 144 Tools, furniture, and fixtures 601,076 625,599 Accumulated depreciation (474,773) (497,520) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 126,302 128,079 Total property, plant and equipment 193,060 213,711 Intangible assets Software 2,058,982 1,894,135 Goodwill 655,709 240,012 Customer-related assets 912,600 491,400 Other 163,473 230,614 Total intangible assets 3,790,765 2,856,162 Investments and other assets Investment securities 3,675,499 4,081,380 Lease and guarantee deposits 337,475 305,268 Deferred tax assets 2,394,793 2,658,854 Other 106,411 110,361 Allowance for doubtful accounts (10,904) (10,704) Total investments and other assets 6,503,275 7,145,160 Total non-current assets 10,487,102 10,215,035 Total assets 29,265,684 29,155,439 5

（Unit: thousands of yen） Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of September 30, 2022) (As of September 30, 2023) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable-trade 1,068,638 1,023,077 Current portion of long-term loans payable 751,780 747,600 Accounts payable-other 1,221,218 1,279,759 Accrued expenses 501,487 502,655 Income taxes payable 19,236 637,619 Accrued consumption taxes 23,161 316,185 Contract liabilities 2,356,643 2,567,914 Provision for directors' bonuses 30,609 28,862 Other 413,577 227,086 Total current liabilities 6,386,353 7,330,762 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 3,178,010 2,431,250 Net defined benefit liability 1,816,159 1,786,153 Other 7,432 23,449 Total non-current liabilities 5,001,601 4,240,853 Total liabilities 11,387,955 11,571,615 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 5,218,512 5,232,677 Capital surplus 6,768,841 6,485,816 Retained earnings 5,224,287 5,143,458 Treasury shares (3,257,237) (3,230,813) Total shareholders' equity 13,954,404 13,631,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 75,554 165,132 Foreign currency translation adjustment 89,490 97,848 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (53,931) 59,594 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 111,114 322,575 Subscription rights to shares 110,774 59,147 Non-controlling interests 3,701,436 3,570,962 Total net assets 17,877,729 17,583,824 Total liabilities and net assets 29,265,684 29,155,439 6

(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income （Unit: thousands of yen） Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (from October 1, 2021 (from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) to September 30, 2023) Net sales 26,479,310 26,798,991 Cost of sales 7,787,727 8,425,737 Gross profits 18,691,583 18,373,254 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,820,953 18,074,827 Operating income 870,629 298,426 Non-operating income Interest income 135 104 Dividend income 7,012 3,961 Foreign exchange gains 102,308 38,170 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method － 102,204 Compensation income 503 34,759 Other 37,819 29,395 Total non-operating income 147,777 208,596 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 5,491 11,489 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 457,088 － Consumption tax difference 17,018 22,562 Commission expenses 9,231 7,903 Other 43,621 6,615 Total non-operating expenses 532,451 48,571 Ordinary income 485,955 458,451 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of non-current assets － 501 Gain on sales of investment securities － 14 Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates 12,417 19,904 Gain on change in equity 76,481 237,588 Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights 54,027 51,424 Consumption taxes refund － 873,339 Total extraordinary income 142,925 1,182,773 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 119 － Loss on retirement of non-current assets 27,816 25,691 Impairment loss 897,949 347,842 Loss on sale of investment securities 3,240 13,450 Loss on valuation of investment securities － 55,689 Loss on step acquisitions 4,700 － Total extraordinary losses 933,826 442,673 Profit (loss) before income taxes (304,944) 1,198,550 Income taxes - current 718,258 947,796 Income taxes-deferred 40,756 (316,777) Total income taxes 759,015 631,019 Profit (loss) (1,063,960) 567,530 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (133,485) (185,689) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (930,474) 753,220 7