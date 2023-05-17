MTI : Financial Results for Q2 FY2023

1. Qualitative information on financial results for the current settlement

(1) Explanation on operating results

Overview of the first half ended March 31, 2023 (Period from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

The Group is actively engaged in the healthcare business and the school DX business, both of which are expected to expand in the future, in order to enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term.

During the first half under review, consolidated net sales stood at ¥13,613 million (up 4.9% year on year) and gross profit at ¥9,132 million (down 3.0 % year on year), attributable to an increase in cost of sales.

The operating loss was ¥18 million (compared to operating income of ¥599 million in the same period of the previous year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses due chiefly to a rise in advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Ordinary income stood at ¥187 million (down 36.1% year on year) due to equity-method investment profit of ¥174 million (compared to equity-method investment loss of ¥329 million in the same period of the previous year).

A loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥326 million (compared to profit of ¥123 million in the same of the previous year). This mainly reflected the postponement of the recording of deferred tax assets and income taxes-deferred in the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the current accounting standards for the income tax-related treatment of a gain on the transfer of shares, associated with the transfer of some of the shares in Boshimo Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, to MTI Healthcare Holdings Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, in October 2022, which more than offset gain on changes in equity of ¥139 million posted as an extraordinary income.

Consolidated business results

(Period from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

First half of the fiscal year First half of the fiscal year Change ending September 30, 2022 ending September 30, 2022 Amount Percentage Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Net sales 13,613 12,975 +638 +4.9 Cost of sales 4,481 3,814 +666 +17.5 Gross profit 9,132 9,160 (28) (0.3) SG&A 9,151 8,561 +589 +6.9 Operating income (18) 599 (617) － Ordinary income 187 292 (105) (36.1) Profit attributable (326) 123 (449) － to owners of parent

Breakdown of SG&A

(Period from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)