    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
540.00 JPY   -1.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTI : Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The formal official document is in Japanese

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of

Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

August 5, 2022

Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd.

Listing Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code

9438

URL

https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior Managing Director

Phone: +81-3-5333-6323

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho): August 15, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment: -

Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors(On-demand))

(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021- June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First three quarters of fiscal year

19,354

(0.8)

422

(76.5)

87

(93.1)

(88)

ending September 30, 2022

First three quarters of fiscal year

19,504

0.1

1,796

(11.0)

1,269

(35.3)

(1,094)

ended September 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended June 30, 2022: (273) millions of yen (%)

Nine months ended June 30, 2021: (1,025) millions of yen (%)

Net income

Net income

per share

per share/diluted

Yen

Yen

First three quarters of fiscal year

(1.62)

ending September 30, 2022

First three quarters of fiscal year

(20.02)

ended September 30, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

28,616

18,567

51.7

As of September 30, 2021

31,908

21,243

54.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2022: 14,786 millions of yen

As of September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year end

Annual

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

8.00

8.00

16.00

Fiscal year ending September 30, 2022

8.00

Fiscal year ending

8.00

16.00

September 30, 2022(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

25,800

0.2

300

(84.5)

(100)

(190)

(3.47)

(Note) Revisions to forecasts for consolidated business results published most recently: Yes

* Note:

(1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable

New: -

Exception: -

  1. Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:

Applicable

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

Not applicable

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Not applicable

(iv)

Restatement:

Not applicable

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):

6/22:

61,248,200 shares

9/21:

61,248,200 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period

6/22:

6,450,273 shares

9/21:

6,496,273 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

Nine months ended 6/22: 54,774,419 shares

Nine months ended 6/21 54,687,183 shares

* Status of a quarterly review

This earnings release is not subject to an audit.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. The information on consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts on page 4 of the Accompanying Materials describes notes on the assumptions of the earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts.

While the Company planned to hold a briefing on earnings in the first three quarters chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors, will post the on-demand delivery of the briefing and related materials on its website on Monday, August 8, 2022, for original Japanese version. English dubbing will be available at a later date.

Accompanying materials - Contents

1.

Qualitative information on financial results for the current quarterly settlement ....................................................

2

(1)

Explanation on operating results .....................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation on financial position ...................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Explanation of future forecast information including consolidated forecast ..................................................

4

2.

Quarterly Consolidated financial statements and important notes ......................................................................

5

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet ...........................................................................................................

5

  1. Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of

comprehensive income ..................................................................................................................................

7

1

1. Qualitative information on financial results for the current quarterly settlement

(1) Explanation on operating results overview of the first three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

Looking at the Group's business environment during the first nine months under review, the Japanese economy was severely affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, although the impact on the Group's consolidated financial results was minor.

In the content business, the Group increased the number of new subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app, which was in high demand, although the acquisition of new subscribers through mobile phone stores remained weak. It also increased monthly distribution of original comics to digital comic distributors.

In the healthcare business, the Group facilitated collaboration with its partner, Medipal Holdings Corporation, in a bid to spur more pharmacies to introduce the cloud drug record service, given that the appetite for the introduction of this service was growing, and to promote sales of child bearing-related solutions, such as the maternal health record book app, to local governments.

As a result, net sales stood at ¥19,354 million yen (down 0.8% year on year).

Gross profit declined to ¥13,597 million (down 5.3% year on year) although net sales remained almost at the same level. This is because the other business, where the rate of cost of sales was high, accounted for a larger percentage of total net sales due to a rise in sales in the business and low-profit projects increased in this business.

Operating income and ordinary income came to ¥422 million (down 76.5% year on year) and ¥87 million (down 93.1% year on year), respectively. This reflected an increase in selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses primarily due to rises in personnel expenses, subcontracting expenses and depreciation as a result of efforts made to strengthen the Group's product development capability, particularly in the school digital transformation business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary, is actively working to develop, although there were reductions in rents linked to a shift to the teleworking system.

Loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥88 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,094 million in the same period of the previous year) mainly because the recorded amount of corporate taxes was significantly lower than the year-ago level, despite a decline in ordinary income.

Consolidated business results

(Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

First three quarters

First three quarters

Change

of the fiscal year ending

of the fiscal year ended

Amount

Percentage

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Net sales

19,354

19,504

(149)

(0.8)

Cost of sales

5,756

5,147

+608

+11.8

Gross profit

13,597

14,356

(758)

(5.3)

SG&A

13,175

12,560

+615

+4.9

Operating income

422

1,796

(1,373)

(76.5)

Ordinary income

87

1,269

(1,181)

(93.1)

Loss attribute to owners

(88)

(1,094)

+1,006

-

of parent

2

Breakdown of SG&A

(Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

First three quarters

First three quarters

Change

of the fiscal year ending

of the fiscal year ended

Amount

Percentage

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Total

13,175

12,560

+615

+4.9

Advertising expense

1,137

1,104

+33

+3.0

Personnel expenses

5,786

5,251

+534

+10.2

Commission fee

2,315

2,351

(35)

(1.5)

Subcontract expenses

1,542

1,340

+202

+15.1

Depreciation

991

846

+145

+17.2

Other

1,400

1,666

(265)

(15.9)

Operating results by segment are as follows.

  • Content business

The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors.

This segment served 3.20 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 320 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. Following mobile carriers' termination of the feature phone service, the net decrease in the number of paying subscribers expanded. Excluding this factor, however, a net decline in the number of paying subscribers was becoming moderate in the content business, reflecting continuing growth in the number of paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app.

Net sales stood at ¥13,418 million (down 7.2% year on year), reflecting a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers, which more than offset an increase in sales in the original comics business. Operating income was ¥4,186 million (down 13.5% year on year) mainly due to a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers.

  • Healthcare business

The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service and the maternal health record book app.

This segment served 600 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 40 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,096 at the end of June 2022 (up 331 from the end of September 2021) as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing.

Net sales came to ¥2,916 million (up 2.3% year on year). Although a rise in the sales of the cloud drug record service, it was not enough to offset a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers.

Operating loss was stood at ¥899 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,008 million recorded for the same period of the previous year) due to the continued burden of upfront investment spending.

  • Other business

Other business includes the B2B-type AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business, and the school DX business operated by Motivation Works Inc., a consolidated subsidiary.

In this segment, net sales stood at ¥4,010 million (up 28.8% year on year), reflecting steady sales in the AI business and a rise in sales in the DX support business for major companies and the school DX business. The operating loss came to ¥963 million (compared to a loss of ¥36 million recorded for the same period of the previous fiscal year) chiefly due to a rise in the cost of sales, which resulted from an increase in low-profit projects in the DX support business for major companies, higher personnel expenses due to an increase in the number of personnel for strengthening the school DX business structure, and increases in subcontract expenses for strengthening development capability and depreciation.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 743 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 -1 164 M -8,62 M -8,62 M
Net cash 2021 12 660 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 29 975 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 295
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart MTI LTD.
Duration : Period :
MTI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTI LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Maeta President & Representative Director
Toshihiko Okino Senior Executive Officer, GM-Legal & Finance
Hiroshi Izumi Director, VP & Senior Head-Compliance Promotions
Keisuke Ryuman Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Mu Zhi Zhou Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTI LTD.-11.63%222
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.46%363 842
NETFLIX, INC.-61.83%103 834
PROSUS N.V.-14.63%90 978
AIRBNB, INC.-31.26%74 067
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.92%63 060