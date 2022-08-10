MTI : Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION The formal official document is in Japanese Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards) August 5, 2022 Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd. Listing Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code 9438 URL https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior Managing Director Phone: +81-3-5333-6323 Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho): August 15, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payment: - Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors(On-demand)) (Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted) 1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021- June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative total) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % First three quarters of fiscal year 19,354 (0.8) 422 (76.5) 87 (93.1) (88) － ending September 30, 2022 First three quarters of fiscal year 19,504 0.1 1,796 (11.0) 1,269 (35.3) (1,094) － ended September 30, 2021 (Note) Comprehensive income Nine months ended June 30, 2022: (273) millions of yen (－%) Nine months ended June 30, 2021: (1,025) millions of yen (－%) Net income Net income per share per share/diluted Yen Yen First three quarters of fiscal year (1.62) － ending September 30, 2022 First three quarters of fiscal year (20.02) － ended September 30, 2021 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 28,616 18,567 51.7 As of September 30, 2021 31,908 21,243 54.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2022: 14,786 millions of yen As of September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of first End of second End of third Year end Annual quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 － 8.00 － 8.00 16.00 Fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 － 8.00 － Fiscal year ending 8.00 16.00 September 30, 2022(forecast) (Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 25,800 0.2 300 (84.5) (100) － (190) － (3.47) (Note) Revisions to forecasts for consolidated business results published most recently: Yes * Note: (1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable New: - Exception: - Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods: Applicable (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): Not applicable (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable (iv) Restatement: Not applicable Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares): 6/22: 61,248,200 shares 9/21: 61,248,200 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period 6/22: 6,450,273 shares 9/21: 6,496,273 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period) Nine months ended 6/22: 54,774,419 shares Nine months ended 6/21 54,687,183 shares * Status of a quarterly review This earnings release is not subject to an audit. * Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. The information on consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts on page 4 of the Accompanying Materials describes notes on the assumptions of the earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts. While the Company planned to hold a briefing on earnings in the first three quarters chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors, will post the on-demand delivery of the briefing and related materials on its website on Monday, August 8, 2022, for original Japanese version. English dubbing will be available at a later date.

Accompanying materials - Contents 1. Qualitative information on financial results for the current quarterly settlement .................................................... 2 (1) Explanation on operating results ..................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation on financial position ................................................................................................................... 4 (3) Explanation of future forecast information including consolidated forecast .................................................. 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated financial statements and important notes ...................................................................... 5 (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet ........................................................................................................... 5 Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income .................................................................................................................................. 7 1

1. Qualitative information on financial results for the current quarterly settlement (1) Explanation on operating results overview of the first three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) Looking at the Group's business environment during the first nine months under review, the Japanese economy was severely affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, although the impact on the Group's consolidated financial results was minor. In the content business, the Group increased the number of new subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app, which was in high demand, although the acquisition of new subscribers through mobile phone stores remained weak. It also increased monthly distribution of original comics to digital comic distributors. In the healthcare business, the Group facilitated collaboration with its partner, Medipal Holdings Corporation, in a bid to spur more pharmacies to introduce the cloud drug record service, given that the appetite for the introduction of this service was growing, and to promote sales of child bearing-related solutions, such as the maternal health record book app, to local governments. As a result, net sales stood at ¥19,354 million yen (down 0.8% year on year). Gross profit declined to ¥13,597 million (down 5.3% year on year) although net sales remained almost at the same level. This is because the other business, where the rate of cost of sales was high, accounted for a larger percentage of total net sales due to a rise in sales in the business and low-profit projects increased in this business. Operating income and ordinary income came to ¥422 million (down 76.5% year on year) and ¥87 million (down 93.1% year on year), respectively. This reflected an increase in selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses primarily due to rises in personnel expenses, subcontracting expenses and depreciation as a result of efforts made to strengthen the Group's product development capability, particularly in the school digital transformation business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary, is actively working to develop, although there were reductions in rents linked to a shift to the teleworking system. Loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥88 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,094 million in the same period of the previous year) mainly because the recorded amount of corporate taxes was significantly lower than the year-ago level, despite a decline in ordinary income. Consolidated business results (Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) First three quarters First three quarters Change of the fiscal year ending of the fiscal year ended Amount Percentage September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Net sales 19,354 19,504 (149) (0.8) Cost of sales 5,756 5,147 +608 +11.8 Gross profit 13,597 14,356 (758) (5.3) SG&A 13,175 12,560 +615 +4.9 Operating income 422 1,796 (1,373) (76.5) Ordinary income 87 1,269 (1,181) (93.1) Loss attribute to owners (88) (1,094) +1,006 - of parent 2