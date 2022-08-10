MTI : Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

Nine months ended June 30, 2022: (273) millions of yen (－%)
Nine months ended June 30, 2021: (1,025) millions of yen (－%)
Net income
Net income
per share
per share/diluted
Yen
Yen
First three quarters of fiscal year
(1.62)
－
ending September 30, 2022
First three quarters of fiscal year
(20.02)
－
ended September 30, 2021
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
28,616
18,567
51.7
As of September 30, 2021
31,908
21,243
54.6
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2022: 14,786 millions of yen
As of September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year end
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
－
8.00
－
8.00
16.00
Fiscal year ending September 30, 2022
－
8.00
－
Fiscal year ending
8.00
16.00
September 30, 2022(forecast)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No
3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
25,800
0.2
300
(84.5)
(100)
－
(190)
－
(3.47)
(Note) Revisions to forecasts for consolidated business results published most recently: Yes
* Note:
(1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable
New: -
Exception: -
Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:
Applicable
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
Not applicable
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Not applicable
(iv)
Restatement:
Not applicable
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):
6/22:
61,248,200 shares
9/21:
61,248,200 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period
6/22:
6,450,273 shares
9/21:
6,496,273 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
Nine months ended 6/22: 54,774,419 shares
Nine months ended 6/21 54,687,183 shares
* Status of a quarterly review
This earnings release is not subject to an audit.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. The information on consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts on page 4 of the Accompanying Materials describes notes on the assumptions of the earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts.
While the Company planned to hold a briefing on earnings in the first three quarters chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors, will post the on-demand delivery of the briefing and related materials on its website on Monday, August 8, 2022, for original Japanese version. English dubbing will be available at a later date.
Accompanying materials - Contents
1.
Qualitative information on financial results for the current quarterly settlement ....................................................
2
(1)
Explanation on operating results .....................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation on financial position ...................................................................................................................
4
(3)
Explanation of future forecast information including consolidated forecast ..................................................
4
2.
Quarterly Consolidated financial statements and important notes ......................................................................
Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of
comprehensive income ..................................................................................................................................
7
1
1. Qualitative information on financial results for the current quarterly settlement
(1) Explanation on operating results overview of the first three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
Looking at the Group's business environment during the first nine months under review, the Japanese economy was severely affected by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, although the impact on the Group's consolidated financial results was minor.
In the content business, the Group increased the number of new subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app, which was in high demand, although the acquisition of new subscribers through mobile phone stores remained weak. It also increased monthly distribution of original comics to digital comic distributors.
In the healthcare business, the Group facilitated collaboration with its partner, Medipal Holdings Corporation, in a bid to spur more pharmacies to introduce the cloud drug record service, given that the appetite for the introduction of this service was growing, and to promote sales of child bearing-related solutions, such as the maternal health record book app, to local governments.
As a result, net sales stood at ¥19,354 million yen (down 0.8% year on year).
Gross profit declined to ¥13,597 million (down 5.3% year on year) although net sales remained almost at the same level. This is because the other business, where the rate of cost of sales was high, accounted for a larger percentage of total net sales due to a rise in sales in the business and low-profit projects increased in this business.
Operating income and ordinary income came to ¥422 million (down 76.5% year on year) and ¥87 million (down 93.1% year on year), respectively. This reflected an increase in selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses primarily due to rises in personnel expenses, subcontracting expenses and depreciation as a result of efforts made to strengthen the Group's product development capability, particularly in the school digital transformation business that Motivation Works Inc., a subsidiary, is actively working to develop, although there were reductions in rents linked to a shift to the teleworking system.
Loss attributable to owners of parent came to ¥88 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,094 million in the same period of the previous year) mainly because the recorded amount of corporate taxes was significantly lower than the year-ago level, despite a decline in ordinary income.
Consolidated business results
(Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
First three quarters
First three quarters
Change
of the fiscal year ending
of the fiscal year ended
Amount
Percentage
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Net sales
19,354
19,504
(149)
(0.8)
Cost of sales
5,756
5,147
+608
+11.8
Gross profit
13,597
14,356
(758)
(5.3)
SG&A
13,175
12,560
+615
+4.9
Operating income
422
1,796
(1,373)
(76.5)
Ordinary income
87
1,269
(1,181)
(93.1)
Loss attribute to owners
(88)
(1,094)
+1,006
-
of parent
2
Breakdown of SG&A
(Period from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
First three quarters
First three quarters
Change
of the fiscal year ending
of the fiscal year ended
Amount
Percentage
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Total
13,175
12,560
+615
+4.9
Advertising expense
1,137
1,104
+33
+3.0
Personnel expenses
5,786
5,251
+534
+10.2
Commission fee
2,315
2,351
(35)
(1.5)
Subcontract expenses
1,542
1,340
+202
+15.1
Depreciation
991
846
+145
+17.2
Other
1,400
1,666
(265)
(15.9)
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Content business
The content business includes B2C monthly billing services (excluding the "Luna-Luna" healthcare service for women and the "CARADA medica" health Q&A service in cooperation with healthcare professionals) and the B2B original comic distribution business that offers original comic content to comic distributors.
This segment served 3.20 million of paying subscribers. The figure was 320 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. Following mobile carriers' termination of the feature phone service, the net decrease in the number of paying subscribers expanded. Excluding this factor, however, a net decline in the number of paying subscribers was becoming moderate in the content business, reflecting continuing growth in the number of paying subscribers to the "AdGuard" security-related app.
Net sales stood at ¥13,418 million (down 7.2% year on year), reflecting a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers, which more than offset an increase in sales in the original comics business. Operating income was ¥4,186 million (down 13.5% year on year) mainly due to a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers.
Healthcare business
The healthcare business includes B2C monthly billing services under the "Luna-Luna" and "CARADA medica" brands and B2B and B2B2C healthcare services for medical institutions and local governments, such as the cloud drug record service and the maternal health record book app.
This segment served 600 thousand of paying subscribers. The figure was 40 thousand smaller than at the end of September 2021. On the other hand, the number of pharmacies that offer the cloud drug record service came to 1,096 at the end of June 2022 (up 331 from the end of September 2021) as the result of great efforts focused on increasing the number of pharmacies whose motivation to introduce such service is growing.
Net sales came to ¥2,916 million (up 2.3% year on year). Although a rise in the sales of the cloud drug record service, it was not enough to offset a year-on-year decrease in the number of paying subscribers.
Operating loss was stood at ¥899 million (compared to a loss of ¥1,008 million recorded for the same period of the previous year) due to the continued burden of upfront investment spending.
Other business
Other business includes the B2B-type AI business operated by Automagi Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, the Company's DX support business for large companies and solution business, and the school DX business operated by Motivation Works Inc., a consolidated subsidiary.
In this segment, net sales stood at ¥4,010 million (up 28.8% year on year), reflecting steady sales in the AI business and a rise in sales in the DX support business for major companies and the school DX business. The operating loss came to ¥963 million (compared to a loss of ¥36 million recorded for the same period of the previous fiscal year) chiefly due to a rise in the cost of sales, which resulted from an increase in low-profit projects in the DX support business for major companies, higher personnel expenses due to an increase in the number of personnel for strengthening the school DX business structure, and increases in subcontract expenses for strengthening development capability and depreciation.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.