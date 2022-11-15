MTI : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus

November 9, 2022

Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to pay a dividend from surplus with September 30, 2022 as the record date at its meeting held on November 9, 2022. This matter will be submitted for deliberation of the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on December 24, 2022.

1. Outline of the dividend for FY2022

Latest dividend forecast Dividends in previous Determined amount fiscal year (Announced on (Fiscal year ended November 9, 2021) September 30, 2021) Dividend record date September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash dividends per share 8 yen 8 yen 8 yen Total cash dividends 440 million yen - 439 million yen Effective date December 26, 2022 - December 20, 2021 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reasons for dividends from surplus

The Company views the improvement of its market capitalization, through the creation and expansion of corporate value, and continuous profit distribution as important issues to be addressed.

With respect to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, it decided to pay 8 yen per share, as planned, with a view to maintaining a stable dividend. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 is expected to be 16 yen per share, the same as that for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

（Reference） Annual dividend forecast

Cash dividends per share Dividend record date End of Q2 Year-end Total The current fiscal year 8 yen 8 yen 16 yen (Fiscal year 2022) Actual dividends in the previous fiscal year 8 yen 8 yen 16 yen (Fiscal year 2021)

