    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
506.00 JPY    0.00%
03:51aMti : Financial Results for FY2022
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year
PU
03:51aMti : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
PU
MTI : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus

11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
November 9, 2022

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior managing Director

Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to pay a dividend from surplus with September 30, 2022 as the record date at its meeting held on November 9, 2022. This matter will be submitted for deliberation of the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on December 24, 2022.

1. Outline of the dividend for FY2022

Latest dividend forecast

Dividends in previous

Determined amount

fiscal year

(Announced on

(Fiscal year ended

November 9, 2021)

September 30, 2021)

Dividend record date

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Cash dividends per share

8 yen

8 yen

8 yen

Total cash dividends

440 million yen

-

439 million yen

Effective date

December 26, 2022

-

December 20, 2021

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

2. Reasons for dividends from surplus

The Company views the improvement of its market capitalization, through the creation and expansion of corporate value, and continuous profit distribution as important issues to be addressed.

With respect to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, it decided to pay 8 yen per share, as planned, with a view to maintaining a stable dividend. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 is expected to be 16 yen per share, the same as that for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Reference Annual dividend forecast

Cash dividends per share

Dividend record date

End of Q2

Year-end

Total

The current fiscal year

8 yen

8 yen

16 yen

(Fiscal year 2022)

Actual dividends

in the previous fiscal year

8 yen

8 yen

16 yen

(Fiscal year 2021)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Contact information for inquiries

Investor Relations Office

E-mail:ir@mti.co.jp

URL https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
