November 8, 2023

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior managing Director

Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to pay a dividend from surplus with September 30, 2023 as the record date at its meeting held on November 8, 2023.

This matter will be submitted for deliberation of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on December 23, 2023.

1. Outline of the dividendfor FY2023

Dividends in previous

Latest dividend forecast

Determined amount

fiscal year

(Announced on

(Fiscal year ended

November 9, 2022)

September 30, 2021)

Dividend record date

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Cash dividends per share

8 yen

8 yen

8 yen

Total cash dividends

440 million yen

-

440 million yen

Effective date

December 25, 2023

-

December 26, 2022

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

2. Reasons for dividends from surplus

The Company views the improvement of its market capitalization, through the creation and expansion of corporate value, and continuous profit distribution as important issues to be addressed.

With respect to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, it decided to pay 8 yen per share, as planned, with a view to maintaining a stable dividend. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 is expected to be 16 yen per share, the same as that for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Reference Breakdown of the annual dividend

Cash dividends per share

Dividend record date The current fiscal year (Fiscal year 2023)

Actual dividends

in the previous fiscal year (Fiscal year 2022)

End of Q2

Year-end

Total

8 yen

8 yen

16 yen

8 yen

8 yen

16 yen

Contact information for inquiries

Investor Relations Office

E-mail:ir@mti.co.jpURLhttps://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

