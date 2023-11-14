November 8, 2023
For Immediate Release:
MTI Ltd.
Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Listing: TSE Prime [9438]
Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,
Senior managing Director
Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to pay a dividend from surplus with September 30, 2023 as the record date at its meeting held on November 8, 2023.
This matter will be submitted for deliberation of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on December 23, 2023.
1. Outline of the dividendfor FY2023
Dividends in previous
Latest dividend forecast
Determined amount
fiscal year
(Announced on
(Fiscal year ended
November 9, 2022)
September 30, 2021)
Dividend record date
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Cash dividends per share
8 yen
8 yen
8 yen
Total cash dividends
440 million yen
-
440 million yen
Effective date
December 25, 2023
-
December 26, 2022
Dividend resource
Retained earnings
-
Retained earnings
2. Reasons for dividends from surplus
The Company views the improvement of its market capitalization, through the creation and expansion of corporate value, and continuous profit distribution as important issues to be addressed.
With respect to the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, it decided to pay 8 yen per share, as planned, with a view to maintaining a stable dividend. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 is expected to be 16 yen per share, the same as that for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.
（Reference） Breakdown of the annual dividend
Cash dividends per share
Dividend record date The current fiscal year (Fiscal year 2023)
Actual dividends
in the previous fiscal year (Fiscal year 2022)
End of Q2
Year-end
Total
8 yen
8 yen
16 yen
8 yen
8 yen
16 yen
Contact information for inquiries
Investor Relations Office
E-mail:ir@mti.co.jpURL：https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MTI Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:48:56 UTC.