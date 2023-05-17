MTI : Notice Regarding Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year, and Revisions to Full-Year Results Forecast

May 11, 2023

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior Managing Director

Tel: +81-3-5333-6323

Notice Regarding Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the

First Half of the Fiscal Year, and Revisions to Full-Year Results Forecast

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Company will revise the forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, the revise the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 announced on November 9, 2022. Detail are as follows.

1. Revision of the consolidated results forecast

Differences between forecasts and actual results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023

(October 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023）

Operating Ordinary Profit Net Net sales attributable to income income income owners of parent per share Previous announced Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen forecast (A) 12,700 200 0 (740) (13.5)* Current announced 13,613 (18) 187 (326) (5.95) forecast (B) Differences（B-A） +913 (218) +187 +413 Differences（%） +7.2 − − − （Reference） Actual results in the previous fiscal year 12,975 599 292 123 2.25 (For the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022)

*The forecast for net income per share released on the previous occasion is a figure taken from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 (released on May 11, 2023) in which figures recalculated on the basis of the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) as of March 31, 2023 are stated.

[Reasons for the differences]

Net sales exceeded the initial forecast mainly due to the video sales of consolidated subsidiary Video Market Corporation.

Operating income was lower than the initial forecast primarily reflecting an increase in the cost of sales as a result of the ongoing response to low-margin projects in the DX support business for major corporate customers and sluggish orders in the AI business of subsidiary Automagi Inc.

Ordinary income was higher than the initial forecast as a result of an equity-method investment profit posted due to the improved results of equity-method associated companies in contrast to the initially expected equity-method investment loss.

1