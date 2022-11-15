MTI : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year

November 9, 2022
For Immediate Release:
Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between
Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year
MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Company will post extraordinary losses as stated below for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022). Details are as follows.
In addition, the Company announces that differences have arisen between the earnings forecast for the full- year which the Company announced on August 5, 2022, and actual operating performance.
1. Posting of extraordinary Losses
The Company will post extraordinary losses of 1, 609 million yen on a consolidated basis and extraordinary losses of 910 million yen on a non-consolidated basis.
1)Posting of loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates in the non-consolidated financial statement
The Company will post a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates of 842 million yen for the shares of Shobunsha Holdings, Inc., an equity method affiliate, taking into account the share price of Shobunsha Holdings, Inc., and also for the shares of consolidated subsidiaries such as AI Infinity, Inc. and Crowd Cast, Ltd., taking into account their business environment, future outlook, and other factors. This account will be eliminated in consolidated accounting.
2) Posting of impairment loss in consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements
The Company will post an impairment loss of 760 million yen primarily due to the impairment of non- current assets (principally software) for business use in the non-consolidated financial statements. In the consolidated financial statements, the Company will record a loss of 897 million yen to reflect additional goodwill impairment resulting from the treatment of the shares of AI Infinity, Inc. in the non-consolidated financial statements as indicated in the above 1).
［Reference］
Breakdown of consolidated extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
Impairment loss:
|
897
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets:
|
12
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets:
|
0
Breakdown of non-consolidated extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter
|
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates:
|
842
|
Impairment loss:
|
760
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets:
|
6
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets:
|
0
1
2. Revision of the consolidated results forecast
-
Differences between forecast and actual results for the year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022）
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Profit
|
|
Net
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous announced
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Yen
|
forecast (A)
|
25,800
|
300
|
(100)
|
|
(190)
|
|
(3.47)*
|
|
Actual(B)
|
|
26,479
|
|
870
|
|
485
|
|
|
(930)
|
|
|
(16.99)
|
|
Differences（B-A）
|
+679
|
+570
|
+585
|
|
(740)
|
|
|
|
|
Differences（%）
|
+2.6
|
+190.2
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
（Reference）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual results in the previous
|
25,743
|
1,929
|
1,370
|
|
(1,164)
|
|
(21.28)
|
|
fiscal year
|
|
|
|
(For the fiscal year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The forecast for net income per share released on the previous occasion is a figure taken from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (released on November 9, 2022) in which figures recalculated on the basis of the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) as of September 30, 2022 are stated.
[Reasons for the revisions]
Net sales, operating income and ordinary income were higher than the figures in the most recent forecasts mainly due to an extra ¥717 million in net sales, because net sales corresponding to lapsed points were treated as non-taxable transactions following adjustment of the handling of consumption tax on lapsed points in monthly content services that award points.
However, profit attributable to owners of parent fell short of the most recent forecast mainly due to the recording of the extraordinary losses indicated in 1) above, despite the abovementioned higher than anticipated results.
