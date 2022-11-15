Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MTI Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
506.00 JPY    0.00%
03:51aMti : Financial Results for FY2022
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year
PU
03:51aMti : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTI : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year

11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 9, 2022

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior managing Director

Tel: +81-3-5333-6323

Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between

Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Company will post extraordinary losses as stated below for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022). Details are as follows.

In addition, the Company announces that differences have arisen between the earnings forecast for the full- year which the Company announced on August 5, 2022, and actual operating performance.

1. Posting of extraordinary Losses

The Company will post extraordinary losses of 1, 609 million yen on a consolidated basis and extraordinary losses of 910 million yen on a non-consolidated basis.

1)Posting of loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates in the non-consolidated financial statement

The Company will post a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates of 842 million yen for the shares of Shobunsha Holdings, Inc., an equity method affiliate, taking into account the share price of Shobunsha Holdings, Inc., and also for the shares of consolidated subsidiaries such as AI Infinity, Inc. and Crowd Cast, Ltd., taking into account their business environment, future outlook, and other factors. This account will be eliminated in consolidated accounting.

2) Posting of impairment loss in consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements

The Company will post an impairment loss of 760 million yen primarily due to the impairment of non- current assets (principally software) for business use in the non-consolidated financial statements. In the consolidated financial statements, the Company will record a loss of 897 million yen to reflect additional goodwill impairment resulting from the treatment of the shares of AI Infinity, Inc. in the non-consolidated financial statements as indicated in the above 1).

Reference

Breakdown of consolidated extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter

(Unit: millions of yen)

Impairment loss:

897

Loss on retirement of non-current assets:

12

Loss on sales of non-current assets:

0

Breakdown of non-consolidated extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter

(Unit: millions of yen)

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates:

842

Impairment loss:

760

Loss on retirement of non-current assets:

6

Loss on sales of non-current assets:

0

1

2. Revision of the consolidated results forecast

  1. Differences between forecast and actual results for the year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Net

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

income

owners of parent

per share

Previous announced

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

forecast (A)

25,800

300

(100)

(190)

(3.47)*

Actual(B)

26,479

870

485

(930)

(16.99)

DifferencesB-A

+679

+570

+585

(740)

Differences%

+2.6

+190.2

-

-

Reference

Actual results in the previous

25,743

1,929

1,370

(1,164)

(21.28)

fiscal year

(For the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2021)

*The forecast for net income per share released on the previous occasion is a figure taken from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (released on November 9, 2022) in which figures recalculated on the basis of the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) as of September 30, 2022 are stated.

[Reasons for the revisions]

Net sales, operating income and ordinary income were higher than the figures in the most recent forecasts mainly due to an extra ¥717 million in net sales, because net sales corresponding to lapsed points were treated as non-taxable transactions following adjustment of the handling of consumption tax on lapsed points in monthly content services that award points.

However, profit attributable to owners of parent fell short of the most recent forecast mainly due to the recording of the extraordinary losses indicated in 1) above, despite the abovementioned higher than anticipated results.

Points to consider concerning forecasts

Matters stated in this material concerning results forecasts are based on assessments, assumptions and convictions derived from information available to the Company at the time when this material is published. They may differ significantly from actual results due to a variety of factors, including future economic conditions in Japan and overseas, changes in conditions for business operations in Japan and overseas, or uncertain factors and potential risks inherent in forecasts. Those risks and uncertain factors include unpredictable effects on results that may arise from future events.

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Contact information for inquiries

Investor Relations Office

E-mail:ir@mti.co.jp

URL https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

2

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTI LTD.
03:51aMti : Financial Results for FY2022
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results fo..
PU
03:51aMti : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Personnel Changes Regarding Officer
PU
11/09Mti : Summary of Financial Results for FY2022
PU
11/09MTI Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of th..
CI
11/09MTI Ltd. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022, Paya..
CI
09/19MTI Ltd.(TSE:9438) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/12Mti : Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY2022
PU
08/12Mti : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Results Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending September..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 743 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2021 -1 164 M -8,29 M -8,29 M
Net cash 2021 12 660 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 27 735 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 295
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart MTI LTD.
Duration : Period :
MTI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTI LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Maeta President & Representative Director
Toshihiko Okino Senior Executive Officer, GM-Legal & Finance
Hiroshi Izumi Director, VP & Senior Head-Compliance Promotions
Keisuke Ryuman Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Mu Zhi Zhou Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTI LTD.-18.26%198
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.43%309 730
NETFLIX, INC.-50.32%129 114
PROSUS N.V.-24.98%76 702
AIRBNB, INC.-34.19%69 377
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.67%58 137