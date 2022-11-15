MTI : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year

November 9, 2022

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior managing Director

Tel: +81-3-5333-6323

Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between

Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that the Company will post extraordinary losses as stated below for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022). Details are as follows.

In addition, the Company announces that differences have arisen between the earnings forecast for the full- year which the Company announced on August 5, 2022, and actual operating performance.

1. Posting of extraordinary Losses

The Company will post extraordinary losses of 1, 609 million yen on a consolidated basis and extraordinary losses of 910 million yen on a non-consolidated basis.

1)Posting of loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates in the non-consolidated financial statement

The Company will post a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates of 842 million yen for the shares of Shobunsha Holdings, Inc., an equity method affiliate, taking into account the share price of Shobunsha Holdings, Inc., and also for the shares of consolidated subsidiaries such as AI Infinity, Inc. and Crowd Cast, Ltd., taking into account their business environment, future outlook, and other factors. This account will be eliminated in consolidated accounting.

2) Posting of impairment loss in consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements

The Company will post an impairment loss of 760 million yen primarily due to the impairment of non- current assets (principally software) for business use in the non-consolidated financial statements. In the consolidated financial statements, the Company will record a loss of 897 million yen to reflect additional goodwill impairment resulting from the treatment of the shares of AI Infinity, Inc. in the non-consolidated financial statements as indicated in the above 1).

［Reference］

Breakdown of consolidated extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter

(Unit: millions of yen) Impairment loss: 897 Loss on retirement of non-current assets: 12 Loss on sales of non-current assets: 0

Breakdown of non-consolidated extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter

(Unit: millions of yen) Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates: 842 Impairment loss: 760 Loss on retirement of non-current assets: 6 Loss on sales of non-current assets: 0

