MTI : Notice of Personnel Changes Regarding Officer

November 9, 2022

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior managing Director

Notice of Personnel Changes Regarding Officers

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2022, it was informally decided to implement personnel changes regarding its officers as of December 24, 2022, as follows.

The election of the candidates for new Directors will be formally approved by resolution at the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 24, 2022.

1. Candidates for new Directors (December 24, 2022)

New title Name Former title Outside Director Hideaki Wada - 2． Executive Officer system from December 24, 2022 and onward President and chief Toshihiro Maeta Director (*1) Satoshi Fujita Executive officer Executive vice Hiroshi Izumi Director (*1) Yoshinori Yokoyama President Executive vice Minoru Takei Director (*1) Hideaki Wada President Senior managing Hiroshi Matsumoto Statutory Auditor (*2) Yasuhiko Niwa Director Director (*1) Muzhi Zhou Auditor (*2) Chie Kasahara Director (*1) Hikaru Yamamoto Auditor (*2) Nariki Yasuda Director (*1) Ryosuke Tsuchiya Auditor (*2) Takako Okuda *1 Outside Director

*2 Outside Statutory Auditor

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Contact information for inquiries

Investor Relations Office