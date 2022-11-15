Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  MTI Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
506.00 JPY    0.00%
03:51aMti : Financial Results for FY2022
PU
03:51aMti : Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Differences between Forecasts and Actual Results for the Full-Year
PU
03:51aMti : Notice Concerning Dividend from Surplus
PU
MTI : Notice of Personnel Changes Regarding Officer

11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
November 9, 2022

For Immediate Release:

MTI Ltd.

Representative: Toshihiro Maeta,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Listing: TSE Prime [9438]

Contact: Hiroshi Matsumoto,

Senior managing Director

Notice of Personnel Changes Regarding Officers

MTI Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2022, it was informally decided to implement personnel changes regarding its officers as of December 24, 2022, as follows.

The election of the candidates for new Directors will be formally approved by resolution at the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 24, 2022.

1. Candidates for new Directors (December 24, 2022)

New title

Name

Former title

Outside Director

Hideaki Wada

-

2 Executive Officer system from December 24, 2022 and onward

President and chief

Toshihiro Maeta

Director (*1)

Satoshi Fujita

Executive officer

Executive vice

Hiroshi Izumi

Director (*1)

Yoshinori Yokoyama

President

Executive vice

Minoru Takei

Director (*1)

Hideaki Wada

President

Senior managing

Hiroshi Matsumoto

Statutory Auditor (*2)

Yasuhiko Niwa

Director

Director (*1)

Muzhi Zhou

Auditor (*2)

Chie Kasahara

Director (*1)

Hikaru Yamamoto

Auditor (*2)

Nariki Yasuda

Director (*1)

Ryosuke Tsuchiya

Auditor (*2)

Takako Okuda

*1 Outside Director

*2 Outside Statutory Auditor

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Contact information for inquiries

Investor Relations Office

E-mail:ir@mti.co.jp

URL https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
